Illicit Crypto Holdings Top $75B as Bitcoin Dominates: Chainalysis

Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar Last updated: October 9, 2025

A new Chainalysis study estimates that more than $75 billion in cryptocurrency linked to criminal activity is currently identifiable on public blockchains, presenting what the firm calls an unprecedented opportunity for coordinated asset seizures.

The analysis focuses on static balances rather than transaction flows, arguing that the stock of assets sitting in wallets tied to illicit activity is the clearest indicator of what can be recovered today.

Illicit Balances Swell to $15B, Led by Stolen Funds

As of July 2025, wallets directly attributed to illicit entities hold nearly $15 billion across Bitcoin, ether, and stablecoins—up roughly 359% since 2020. Stolen funds are the single largest category by balance, reflecting the tendency of hackers to park assets while testing laundering routes or awaiting cash-out opportunities.

While the share of Bitcoin held by illegal actors has fallen in coin terms since 2020, BTC still represents about 75% of illicit entity balances by value, thanks to long-run price appreciation.

Ether and stablecoins have grown as a share of holdings, with stablecoins often used tactically as short-term liquidity during laundering.

The $60B Downstream Shadow Economy

Beyond the first hop, Chainalysis identifies over $60 billion sitting in “downstream” wallets—addresses that received more than 10% of their inflows from illicit sources—roughly four times the balances held by the illicit entities themselves.

Darknet market administrators and vendors account for over $40 billion of this total, showing how marketplace structures distribute wealth across operators and sellers and have benefited from a decade of crypto price gains.

Chainalysis cautions that some laundering hubs and cross-chain bridges act primarily as transit points, so their standing balances may understate their centrality to criminal value chains.

Cash-Out Routes Fragment as Seizure Windows Shrink

Centralized exchanges remain the preferred off-ramp, with illicit inflows averaging more than $14 billion per year since 2020 and nearing $7 billion in the first half of 2025.

But criminals are adding layers to evade compliance: direct transfers from illicit wallets to exchanges have plunged from roughly 40% of quarterly flows in 2021–2022 to around 15% in Q2 2025.

Deposit address reuse is also collapsing, indicating faster turnover of exchange accounts. After operations cease, liquidation speeds diverge by asset: nearly 95% of stablecoin balances drain within 90 days, about 87% for ether, and only ~52% for Bitcoin—leaving a longer runway to interdict BTC holdings.

Policy Playbook: Converting Insight into Recoveries

With Washington’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and Digital Assets Stockpile indicating a more aggressive seizure policy, Chainalysis argues that speed and coordination are now decisive.

Effective recovery requires expedited seizure powers, cross-border information sharing, and technical capacity to trace funds across chains. The company says its KYT and Reactor tools, along with its services arm, have already helped authorities seize more than $12.6 billion.

The headline figure—$15 billion in illicit-entity balances and over $60 billion downstream—suggests that with modernized workflows and clearer legal pathways, law enforcement can translate blockchain transparency into record-level recoveries.