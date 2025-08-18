BTC $113,366.15 -2.66%
ETH $4,162.41 -4.39%
SOL $177.94 -3.00%
PEPE $0.000010 -3.99%
SHIB $0.000012 -3.97%
DOGE $0.21 -4.68%
XRP $2.91 -5.32%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.19
Cryptonews Industry Talk

Is Hyperliquid Going to Survive the Latest Market Turn? HYPE Price Is Down 7% in a Week 

hyperliquid Price Prediction Technical Analysis
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Hyperliquid is down over 7% in the past week – HYPE price prediction now searches for a price floor as market sentiment cools.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Is Hyperliquid Going to Survive the Latest Market Turn? HYPE Price Is Down 7% in a Week 

HYPE sits at a crossroads between correction and complete reversal, with bearishness creeping into Hyperliquid price predictions over the past week.

The altcoin has bled 7% on the back of Russia–Ukraine peace talk uncertainty and hotter-than-expected U.S. PPI inflation data, which dented hopes for a September rate cut.

Still, analysts anticipate up to four rate cuts before year-end, with the potential to stimulate new demand for risk assets like cryptocurrencies.

Is Hyperliquid Going to Survive?

The market appears to be betting on a short-term correction, according to Coinglass data, with a long/short ratio of 3.11 on Binance showing over 75% of traders are longing the HYPE price.

This suggests the recent 7% dip was more of a shakeout of weak hands than the start of a full reversal, as derivative traders reload long positions in anticipation of further gains.

On the fundamentals side, the Hyperliquid blockchain continues to build momentum.

DeFiLlama data shows that the total value locked continues to climb towards new highs at $637 million, suggesting continued adoption despite market sentiment.

Hyperliquid Total Value Locked (TVL). Source: DefiLlama.
Hyperliquid Total Value Locked (TVL). Source: DefiLlama.

This activity contributes to the use of Hyperliquid as a utility token, adding strong fundamental support for bullishness.

HYPE Price Prediction: $100 Could Still Be In Sight

Hyperliquid now faces a pivotal technical setup with support found at the $42.90 0.5 Fibonacci level, a common bottom marker for corrections.

HYPE / USDT 1-day chart, ascending channel pattern. Source: TradingView, Binance.
HYPE / USDT 1-day chart, ascending channel pattern. Source: TradingView, Binance.

Momentum indicators, however, remain on edge. The RSI has slipped back below the neutral line, signaling renewed bearish pressure as sellers dictate the short-term trend.

The MACD line is on track to cross below the signal line, a looming death cross that could confirm the start of a more established mid-term downtrend.

A deeper correction to the $38.60 0.786 Fibonacci level may be the next move to retest the lower trendline of the ascending channel that has guided HYPE’s 3-month uptrend.

In whichever case, as bullishness returns in anticipation of September interest rate cuts, another bull run could see the HYPE price advance to retest stubborn resistance at $50.

If flipped to support, $50 would open the door to new price discovery and a potential breakout from the ascending channel, targeting $100 for a potential 130% move from current prices.

This Narrative Could Deliver the Next Bull Market Winner

Every bull run has a handful of tokens that explode because the community rallies behind them.

TOKEN6900 ($T6900) that momentum tips into full-blown cutism. It’s the latest chapter in the “mission coin” narrative that has delivered some of this cycle’s top performers.

It offers no promises, no utility, because you are the utility. It offers nothing, and yet it is everything you are looking for. Blind devotion is often how billion-dollar meme coins begin.

TOKEN6900 (T6900) presale website.
TOKEN6900 (T6900) presale website.

TOKEN6900 is an escape from the misery of a late-internet capitalist dystopia to a fantasy inspired by 2000s nostalgia and fed by nothing but a desire to escape the ritual of the financially doomed: the 9-to-5.

The community is already growing fast, raising over $2.1 million within weeks of presale as its earliest disciples are rewarded by a 33% APY on staking.

You can assimilate with Token6900 on X, Instagram, or join the presale on the Token6900 website.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
2025-08-19 11:26:16
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Shiba Inu by the End of 2025
2025-08-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Cardano by the End of 2025
2025-08-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-12 18:10:52
,
by Alan Draper
Best Upcoming Crypto Coins in 2025
2025-08-18 12:14:06
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.91
5.32 %
XRP

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,993,457,450,922
-6.5
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
2025-08-19 11:26:16
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Shiba Inu by the End of 2025
2025-08-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Cardano by the End of 2025
2025-08-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-12 18:10:52
,
by Alan Draper
Best Upcoming Crypto Coins in 2025
2025-08-18 12:14:06
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Rotations Ignite: Cardano Depth, Tron Settlement Flows, Floki Buzz
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-08-19 18:42:50
Price Analysis
Bybit EU Staking, Coinbase Futures Lift Mantle ($MNT) – Can Bulls Clear $1.40?
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy Aki
2025-08-19 17:48:56
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors