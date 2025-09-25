HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

HYPE faces ASTER competition as analysts call $42 levels "golden buy zone" while ASTER processes $13B daily volume.

Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan



Last updated: September 25, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

HYPE price prediction faces a key test as analysts label the current $42 levels a “golden buy-the-dip zone” before a potential rebound toward $55.

The assessment comes amid intense competition from ASTER, which processed over $13 billion in daily perpetual futures volume, more than doubling Hyperliquid’s trading metrics.

Technical patterns reveal HYPE following its fourth 20% retracement cycle within three months, historically preceding new all-time highs.

Source: TradingView

ASTER Gains Ground While HYPE Seeks Bottom

HYPE faces intensifying competitive pressure as ASTER DEX surpassed Hyperliquid in daily perpetual trading volume on September 24.

The milestone was a major shift in market perception, with ASTER processing over $13 billion compared to Hyperliquid’s reduced activity levels.

Market sentiment around HYPE has turned cautious, with social media narratives declaring “it’s over for Hyperliquid” following ASTER’s surge in volume.

The narrative shift creates selling pressure; however, HYPE’s strong fundamental metrics remain intact.

ASTER’s competitive advantage stems from Trust Wallet integration, providing 100 million users with direct access to perpetual contracts.

The partnership, combined with CZ’s YZiLabs backing, positions ASTER to effectively challenge Hyperliquid’s market dominance.

HYPE maintains platform superiority in several key metrics, including daily active users, which have reached new all-time highs.

The user growth contrasts with current price weakness, suggesting market overreaction to competitive threats rather than fundamental deterioration.

Institutional confidence also remains evident through HYLQ Strategy Corp’s continued accumulation, as it purchases 5,000 additional HYPE tokens at an average price of $45.32, bringing its total holdings to 53,961, despite market pessimism.

We purchased another 5,000 $HYPE $HYLQ now holds 53,961.53 $HYPE tokens at an average price of $45.32



We will continue to stack.



Hyperliquid. pic.twitter.com/KtF59cagbA — HYLQ (@HYLQstrategy) September 25, 2025

HYPE Technical Patterns Suggest Consolidation Before Recovery

HYPE’s chart structure reveals a consistent 20% retracement pattern following each all-time high, achieved over three months.

The current decline from $61.65 peak represents a 25% correction, slightly deeper than historical precedent but within consolidation parameters.

The ascending triangle formation provided multiple successful breakouts to new highs throughout the advance.

The current positioning within this triangle suggests a potential for similar breakout patterns once consolidation completes around the support levels.

$42 looks like a golden buy-the-dip zone for Hyperliquid $HYPE before a rebound to $55. pic.twitter.com/Vx3lCoUT0E — Ali (@ali_charts) September 25, 2025

Fibonacci retracement analysis identifies $42.898 as the 0.5 level, aligning with Ali Chart’s assessments of “golden buy-the-dip zone” territory.

The 0.618 retracement at $46.178 currently provides immediate support.

Channel structure analysis reveals HYPE trading within well-defined ascending boundaries since the June lows, around $30.

The lower channel boundary coincides with current support levels, maintaining an overall bullish framework despite recent weakness.

As it stands now, the potential for a deeper decline toward the $28-30 support zone, although analyst assessment suggests this scenario remains unlikely, as RSI readings around 40-50 indicate oversold conditions without reaching extreme territory.

Fundamental Metrics Support HYPE Recovery Prospects

Platform inflow analysis reveals sustained positive capital flows, reaching a cumulative total of $6 billion.

Recent outflows remain minimal compared to the overall platform’s growth, which shows strong user retention and ecosystem stickiness.

Daily active user metrics continue to reach new all-time highs, while new daily users maintain a healthy uptrend pattern.

The fundamental growth contrasts with the current price weakness, suggesting a technical correction rather than a fundamental deterioration.

This indirectly shows HYPE’s competitive position remains robust despite narrative-driven selling pressure from ASTER’s recent achievements.

Historical precedent shows HYPE’s ability to recover from similar retracement levels, with each previous correction followed by a return to new highs.

I still think $HYPE is a market you want to be buying, it's just a case of timing.



There's a very "obvious" attack zone all the way through the lows and a very important level at $28 – $30.



Do I think it makes it there? Probably not. But I'd rather be aware of it and plan for… pic.twitter.com/FzLu5ARRlH — Cold Blooded Shiller (@ColdBloodShill) September 25, 2025

The pattern consistency provides a framework for current consolidation expectations.

HYPE’s next trajectory hinges on defending the $40-42 support zone before targeting recovery toward $55-60 resistance levels.

Sustained breaks below $40 could trigger a deeper correction toward $28-30, while successful consolidation above $42 opens pathways for renewed advance toward previous highs.

