ASTER Price Prediction: Trust Wallet Integration Sends ASTER Up 38% as Protocol Flips Circle in 24H Revenue – What’s the Next Target?

ASTER surges 38% as Trust Wallet integration provides 100M users perpetual trading access while protocol flips Circle in revenue.

Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan About Author Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 24, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

ASTER price prediction scenarios intensified after Trust Wallet announced integration of perpetual contracts trading powered by Aster DEX, triggering a 38% surge to $2.26.

The partnership provides over 100 million Trust Wallet users access to 100+ markets with up to 100x leverage while maintaining control of private keys.

The milestone coincided with Aster protocol generating $8.56 million in 24-hour revenue, surpassing Circle’s $7.72 million and ranking second only to Tether among crypto protocols.

Technical analysis reveals that ASTER is breaking above the $2.00 resistance, with Fibonacci projections targeting a $2.95-$4.20 range.

Meanwhile, Myriad prediction markets assign a 41% probability of reaching $4 by the end of October.

Major Wallet Integrations Signal Perpetual Market Shift

Trust Wallet’s integration positions Aster DEX among a growing ecosystem of wallet-embedded trading solutions.

The partnership enables seamless perpetual futures trading without leaving the wallet environment, similar to centralized exchange experiences through decentralized infrastructure.

Perps are coming soon to Trust Wallet.



100+ markets & up to 100x leverage. Powered by @Aster_DEX



Advanced trading, designed for everyone. pic.twitter.com/aZOtF67ouT — Trust Wallet (@TrustWallet) September 24, 2025

This is a strategic move, as one of its competitors, MetaMask, appears to be integrating perpetual trading through a Hyperliquid partnership, based on leaked GitHub repository code updates.

Similarly, Phantom wallet already launched perpetual futures on mobile, choosing Hyperliquid’s infrastructure to power the product.

However, ASTER particularly benefits significantly from this integration as the wallet is also part of Binance co-founder CZ’s YZiLabs’ portfolio companies, as confirmed by CZ himself.

The DEX project has been getting strong support and backing from CZ, which significantly adds to its upward trajectory.

Aster’s revenue achievement places the protocol ahead of established giants like Circle, operator of USDC stablecoin infrastructure.

The $8.56 million daily revenue surpassed Circle’s $7.72 million, positioning Aster as the second-highest crypto protocol earner behind only Tether.

JUST IN:



Aster $ASTER is the first onchain protocol to ever flip USDC’s Circle in 24h revenue



Aster is now making $8,430,000 24h revenue pic.twitter.com/U5toRbh9Bh — RUNΞ (@RuneCrypto_) September 24, 2025

In fact, daily futures volume reached $21.9 billion, surpassing rival Hyperliquid’s trading metrics.

The volume surge accompanied ASTER token’s journey to new all-time high levels, and it was trading at $2.35 at the time of writing.

As growth continues to compound, the CEO of Aster DEX has confirmed its Layer 1 blockchain, Aster Chain, which is currently undergoing internal testing.

The custom blockchain promises sub-second finality, low fees, and trade privacy features designed to prevent front-running while maintaining transaction verifiability.

Technical Breakout Targets $4 Extension Level

On the technical side, ASTER’s hourly chart displays a clear bullish breakout from the $2.00 resistance level, currently consolidating around $2.35 following a 39% surge.

The technical structure reveals a solid support base between $1.30 and $1.40, which provided multiple bounce opportunities during previous corrections.

Source: TradingView

Fibonacci extension levels provide systematic upside targets with the first objective at $2.95, the second target at $3.64, and the third target reaching $4.21.

The measured move projections appear technically sound based on previous consolidation range width and standard breakout targets.

RSI readings around 64 indicate strong momentum without reaching overbought extremes that typically follow parabolic advances.

The volume during the breakout also shows genuine demand rather than low-liquidity manipulation, which supports continuation prospects.

A potential bearish scenario involves a rising wedge formation, with a possible decline toward $1.51, representing a 35% downside risk.

Source: TradingView

However, analyst assessments favor a bullish continuation, given the fundamental catalysts and robust support structure underlying the advance.

The former resistance zone around $2.00 should now provide support for any retracements.

Sustained trading below this level would validate bearish scenarios, while advancement above $2.45 would confirm continuation toward measured targets.

Myriad prediction markets assign a 41% probability that ASTER will reach $4 by the end of October, nearly doubling from its current levels.

Is BTC Hyper the Next 100x Bitcoin Layer-2 Everyone’s Building?

While ASTER targets new highs through wallet integrations, this Bitcoin scaling solution is preparing for mainnet launch.

Just like ASTER was found early, smart traders know that finding Layer-2 projects early can lead to massive returns during infrastructure upgrades.

BTC Hyper is getting attention because it makes Bitcoin faster and programmable using Solana technology.

The platform adds smart contracts and DeFi features to Bitcoin without changing the main network.

The presale raised over $13 million, with the mainnet launch coming soon. Early investors can earn over 150% staking rewards while the network completes final testing.

BTC Hyper launches with audited smart contracts and cross-chain features ready for use. This means you should buy now if you want presale access.

You can buy BTC Hyper tokens on their website using BTC, ETH, USDT, or credit cards.