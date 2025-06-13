BTC $104,552.09 -3.69%
ETH $2,574.30 -7.10%
SOL $148.33 -7.67%
PEPE $0.000011 -10.85%
SHIB $0.000011 -8.12%
DOGE $0.17 -8.26%
XRP $2.16 -4.48%
ETH Gas (gwei) 4.09
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Hong Kong Customs Teams with HKU to Trace Crypto Transactions

Crypto crime Crypto security Hong Kong
Hong Kong expands crypto enforcement capacity through academic collaboration, complementing its digital currency pilots with forensic infrastructure.
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Hong Kong Customs partnered with the University of Hong Kong to create a forensic tool designed to trace virtual asset transactions, according to a June 12 report from the South China Morning Post.

Assistant Commissioner Mario Wong Ho-yin said the department had handled seven cryptocurrency-related money laundering cases between 2021 and May 2025, involving over HK$9 billion.

Crypto Fraud Cases Prompt New Law Enforcement Collaboration

Wong said these offenses crossed international borders and required collaboration among law enforcement agencies, academic institutions, and the financial sector.

“These money laundering threats are characterised by a transnational and borderless nature, and no single agency can tackle this problem alone,” Wong said during a media briefing.

In one case, HK$1.8 billion moved through more than 1,000 transactions involving five companies and 18 local bank accounts. Two suspects allegedly moved HK$760 million using a cryptocurrency platform.

The partnership builds on earlier work with HKU, where Hong Kong Customs had used the university’s forensic tools to investigate copyright infringement cases. Professor Yiu Siu-ming of HKU’s School of Computing and Data Science said the risks tied to virtual assets would likely grow as adoption increases.

“Different issues will arise when so many products emerge, but current laws and regulations are not necessarily comprehensive. Another factor to note is the safety of these platforms,” he said.

“This will help us fulfil the evidence requirements from the court [when handling these cases]. Without the University of Hong Kong’s technical advice, it would be difficult for us to do so,” Wong added.

Hong Kong Broadens Digital Finance Strategy

The two parties have also begun training officers from both local and international agencies on how to investigate digital asset-related crimes. A recent three-day workshop included attendees from eight jurisdictions, including mainland China, India, and New Zealand.

The initiative coincides with Hong Kong’s ongoing efforts to establish itself as a regulated hub for digital finance. The city’s e-HKD pilot program is now in its second phase, testing practical applications for a central bank digital currency, such as settlement and cross-border use.

Efforts to develop crypto transaction tracing tools support Hong Kong’s broader digital finance agenda. These developments reflect closer alignment between emerging payment systems and enforcement capabilities. The goal is to balance increased financial access with stronger systemic oversight.

Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple CEO Garlinghouse Says XRP Could Power $21 Trillion in SWIFT Transfers – $1,000 XRP Possible?
2025-06-12 18:23:49
,
by Simon Chandler
Altcoin News
Serial Investor Gary Cardone Slams XRP as Ripple Aligns With Europe on Digital Euro Project
2025-06-10 10:14:56
,
by Amin Ayan
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $200K Target in Sight Amid Trump & Japan Tailwinds
2025-06-11 00:58:49
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,401,194,609,081
0.86
Trending Crypto
Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple CEO Garlinghouse Says XRP Could Power $21 Trillion in SWIFT Transfers – $1,000 XRP Possible?
2025-06-12 18:23:49
,
by Simon Chandler
Altcoin News
Serial Investor Gary Cardone Slams XRP as Ripple Aligns With Europe on Digital Euro Project
2025-06-10 10:14:56
,
by Amin Ayan
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $200K Target in Sight Amid Trump & Japan Tailwinds
2025-06-11 00:58:49
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Stablecoin Surge: Market Cap Hits Record $228B in 2025 Amid Trading Boom and Trump-Era Clarity
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-06-13 00:05:33
Blockchain News
Donald Trump Warns Fed: Slash Rates or I’ll “Force Something” – Powell’s Job Still Safe
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-06-12 23:51:23
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors