Key Takeaways: Four people have been charged following an 18-month investigation into a suspected US$123 million money laundering scheme.

The operation allegedly used a Gold Coast-based security company to move cash and convert it to cryptocurrency.

Authorities seized US$13 million in assets, including properties and vehicles, across two states.

Australian law enforcement agencies have charged four people over an alleged money laundering scheme that moved illicit funds through a network of businesses and converted large volumes of cash into cryptocurrency.

According to a June 9 statement, the charges follow an 18-month investigation coordinated by the Queensland Joint Organised Crime Taskforce (QJOCTF).

Money Laundering Network Used Security Firm to Move Illicit Gains

The operation allegedly used a Gold Coast-based security company to transfer A$190 million (~ US$123 million) in cash, some of which was mixed with legitimate business income and converted into crypto.

The Australian Federal Police-led taskforce restrained assets worth approximately A$21 million (~ US$13 million) across Queensland and New South Wales, including 17 properties and multiple vehicles.

Authorities executed 14 search warrants in Brisbane and the Gold Coast on June 5 and 6. The QJOCTF alleges the security company used courier services and complex banking arrangements to conceal the origin of the funds.

Dead drops were used to collect cash in multiple Australian cities; the cash, which was then transported to Queensland by air and funneled into the laundering network.

A 32-year-old Brisbane man linked to a sales promotion company allegedly received A$9.5 million (~ US$6.2 million) in cash and cryptocurrency and attempted to obscure his involvement by using his wife as a nominal company director. He has been charged and remanded in custody.

Two other people, a 48-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman who directed and managed the security company, have been charged and granted bail. A fourth man, aged 58, allegedly operated a classic car business used to launder an additional A$6.4 million (~ US$4.2 million) and is facing multiple offenses.

Crypto Use in Cash Crimes Spurs Regulatory and Enforcement Collaboration

The Australian Border Force, AUSTRAC, the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, and the Australian Taxation Office also contributed to the investigation. Authorities said inquiries into the origins of the full AUD $190 million remain ongoing.

Criminal groups are increasingly using cryptocurrency to disguise large cash movements, prompting regulators to enhance blockchain tracing capabilities. Authorities worldwide are targeting how cash-based schemes exploit crypto platforms to avoid detection.

In the meantime, cross-agency cooperation is becoming increasingly important when it comes to combating sophisticated criminal activities. Australian taskforces combining financial, customs, and crypto oversight may become a model for future investigations, especially as laundering networks operate across both physical and digital channels.

