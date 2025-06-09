Australian Authorities Charge Four in $123M Crypto Money Laundering Scheme
Key Takeaways:
- Four people have been charged following an 18-month investigation into a suspected US$123 million money laundering scheme.
- The operation allegedly used a Gold Coast-based security company to move cash and convert it to cryptocurrency.
- Authorities seized US$13 million in assets, including properties and vehicles, across two states.
Australian law enforcement agencies have charged four people over an alleged money laundering scheme that moved illicit funds through a network of businesses and converted large volumes of cash into cryptocurrency.
According to a June 9 statement, the charges follow an 18-month investigation coordinated by the Queensland Joint Organised Crime Taskforce (QJOCTF).
Money Laundering Network Used Security Firm to Move Illicit Gains
The operation allegedly used a Gold Coast-based security company to transfer A$190 million (~ US$123 million) in cash, some of which was mixed with legitimate business income and converted into crypto.
The Australian Federal Police-led taskforce restrained assets worth approximately A$21 million (~ US$13 million) across Queensland and New South Wales, including 17 properties and multiple vehicles.
Authorities executed 14 search warrants in Brisbane and the Gold Coast on June 5 and 6. The QJOCTF alleges the security company used courier services and complex banking arrangements to conceal the origin of the funds.
Dead drops were used to collect cash in multiple Australian cities; the cash, which was then transported to Queensland by air and funneled into the laundering network.
A 32-year-old Brisbane man linked to a sales promotion company allegedly received A$9.5 million (~ US$6.2 million) in cash and cryptocurrency and attempted to obscure his involvement by using his wife as a nominal company director. He has been charged and remanded in custody.
Two other people, a 48-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman who directed and managed the security company, have been charged and granted bail. A fourth man, aged 58, allegedly operated a classic car business used to launder an additional A$6.4 million (~ US$4.2 million) and is facing multiple offenses.
Crypto Use in Cash Crimes Spurs Regulatory and Enforcement Collaboration
The Australian Border Force, AUSTRAC, the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, and the Australian Taxation Office also contributed to the investigation. Authorities said inquiries into the origins of the full AUD $190 million remain ongoing.
Criminal groups are increasingly using cryptocurrency to disguise large cash movements, prompting regulators to enhance blockchain tracing capabilities. Authorities worldwide are targeting how cash-based schemes exploit crypto platforms to avoid detection.
In the meantime, cross-agency cooperation is becoming increasingly important when it comes to combating sophisticated criminal activities. Australian taskforces combining financial, customs, and crypto oversight may become a model for future investigations, especially as laundering networks operate across both physical and digital channels.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Criminals may convert cash into crypto via over-the-counter brokers, exchanges, or complicit businesses. Funds are then moved across wallets or platforms to reduce traceability before converting back to fiat or using them directly for purchases.
A straw director is a person listed as a company director in name only, while control rests with another person. This tactic is often used to obscure real ownership and avoid legal accountability.
Dead drops involve leaving cash at prearranged locations for pickup by couriers. This method avoids direct handovers and reduces exposure but requires tight coordination and is often used by large-scale operations.
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, TRUMP, and Litecoin by End of 2025
- Leading AI “Claude” Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and XRP by End of 2025
- Nasdaq Adds XRP to Settlement Price Index — How Will XRP Price React?
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, TRUMP, and Litecoin by End of 2025
- Leading AI “Claude” Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and XRP by End of 2025
- Nasdaq Adds XRP to Settlement Price Index — How Will XRP Price React?