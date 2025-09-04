BTC $109,659.79 -1.91%
Ethereum News

Grayscale Investments Launches Ethereum Covered Call ETF

ETF Ethereum Grayscale ETF
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
ethereum

Grayscale Investments has launched the Grayscale Ethereum Covered Call ETF (ETCO) Thursday, an actively managed fund looking to generate current income while maintaining exposure to Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

In a press release, the firm says ETCO broadens its lineup of income-oriented strategies by writing call options tied to Ethereum exchange-traded products (ETPs).

Income Overlay for Existing ETH Exposure

“Grayscale Ethereum Covered Call ETF is designed to complement an investor’s existing Ethereum exposure by adding an income component,” said Krista Lynch, Senior Vice President, ETF Capital Markets at Grayscale.

The fund is being pitched at investors who want ETH-linked exposure with a systematic cash-flow stream sourced from option premiums.

How the Strategy Works

ETCO systematically writes call options near prevailing spot levels on ETH-tracking ETPs, collecting premiums intended for regular distribution to shareholders.

According to Grayscale’s fund page, ETCO targets biweekly distributions—a cadence already familiar to investors in Grayscale’s Bitcoin covered-call product.

As with all covered-call strategies, investors trade a portion of potential upside during sharp rallies for current income and potentially smoother volatility during drawdowns.

Part of a Growing Income Suite

The new ETF joins Grayscale’s Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BTCC) and Grayscale Premium Income ETF (BPI), underscoring the company’s push into structured, outcome-oriented products for crypto exposure.

BTCC likewise seeks to monetize volatility through option writing and distributes income twice per month, a template ETCO now applies to Ether.

Market Context and What to Watch

Spot Ethereum ETFs began trading in the U.S. in 2024, opening the door for a wider range of ETH-linked strategies. ETCO arrives as investors increasingly use options-based overlays to shape risk and income profiles in digital-asset portfolios.

Key variables to watch include option pricing, realized volatility in ETH markets, and how ETCO’s distributions behave across different market regimes. Investors should note there is no guarantee the fund will meet its objectives and that covered-call approaches cap upside when ETH surges.

Ethereum ETFs See $135M Outflows

Spot bitcoin ETFs roared back into the spotlight on Tuesday, attracting $332.7 million in net inflows, even as Ethereum funds posted sharp withdrawals. The move suggests a potential rotation back to Bitcoin after Ethereum dominated ETF flows throughout August.

According to SoSoValue, Fidelity’s FBTC led the charge with $132.7 million in inflows, followed by BlackRock’s IBIT at $72.8 million. Other issuers, including Grayscale, Ark & 21Shares, Bitwise, VanEck, and Invesco, also logged gains.

Ethereum News
Grayscale Investments Launches Ethereum Covered Call ETF
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-09-04 15:40:57
Ethereum News
833K ETH Trapped in Validator Queue Creates Supply Shortage – $4,500 Breakout Next?
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-04 15:25:57
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
