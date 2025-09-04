Grayscale Investments Launches Ethereum Covered Call ETF

Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar September 4, 2025

Grayscale Investments has launched the Grayscale Ethereum Covered Call ETF (ETCO) Thursday, an actively managed fund looking to generate current income while maintaining exposure to Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Introducing the Grayscale Ethereum Covered Call ETF (ticker: $ETCO), strategically designed to maximize potential income generation on Ether exposure and distribute dividends biweekly.



In a press release, the firm says ETCO broadens its lineup of income-oriented strategies by writing call options tied to Ethereum exchange-traded products (ETPs).

Income Overlay for Existing ETH Exposure

“Grayscale Ethereum Covered Call ETF is designed to complement an investor’s existing Ethereum exposure by adding an income component,” said Krista Lynch, Senior Vice President, ETF Capital Markets at Grayscale.

The fund is being pitched at investors who want ETH-linked exposure with a systematic cash-flow stream sourced from option premiums.

How the Strategy Works

ETCO systematically writes call options near prevailing spot levels on ETH-tracking ETPs, collecting premiums intended for regular distribution to shareholders.

According to Grayscale’s fund page, ETCO targets biweekly distributions—a cadence already familiar to investors in Grayscale’s Bitcoin covered-call product.

As with all covered-call strategies, investors trade a portion of potential upside during sharp rallies for current income and potentially smoother volatility during drawdowns.

Part of a Growing Income Suite

The new ETF joins Grayscale’s Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BTCC) and Grayscale Premium Income ETF (BPI), underscoring the company’s push into structured, outcome-oriented products for crypto exposure.

BTCC likewise seeks to monetize volatility through option writing and distributes income twice per month, a template ETCO now applies to Ether.

Market Context and What to Watch

Spot Ethereum ETFs began trading in the U.S. in 2024, opening the door for a wider range of ETH-linked strategies. ETCO arrives as investors increasingly use options-based overlays to shape risk and income profiles in digital-asset portfolios.

Key variables to watch include option pricing, realized volatility in ETH markets, and how ETCO’s distributions behave across different market regimes. Investors should note there is no guarantee the fund will meet its objectives and that covered-call approaches cap upside when ETH surges.

