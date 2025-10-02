Google’s Gemini AI Predicts Huge Gains for XRP, Pi Coin, and Shiba Inu by the End of 2025

As prices stay consistently green, Google's Gemini AI predicts XRP, Pi Network and Shiba Inu could be set to deliver a heady Christmas payout.

Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki About Author A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 2, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Gemini AI, Google’s answer to ChatGPT and one of its fiercest rivals in the AI space, projects that XRP, Pi Coin, and Shiba Inu could generate outsized returns much sooner than many investors expect.

Bitcoin, the $2 trillion giant of the crypto sector, is currently trading about 4% under its record peak of $124,128. It climbed 2% overnight, matching the 2% uptick in overall crypto market capitalization, which now sits at $4.19 trillion.

October, often dubbed “Uptober,” has historically been among Bitcoin’s strongest months, boosting the odds that new all-time highs are on the horizon for multiple leading assets.

Meanwhile, U.S. policymakers are providing additional momentum. In July, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, the first federal statute to clearly regulate stablecoins, mandating full reserve backing. Soon after, the SEC rolled out Project Crypto, a sweeping update aimed at aligning securities regulation with digital assets.

With clearer guardrails forming, analysts suggest this next altcoin rally could eclipse the 2021 cycle. Should Gemini’s outlook hold, XRP, Pi Network, and Shiba Inu may lead the charge.

XRP (Ripple): Gemini AI Forecasts Significant Surge to $5

Gemini’s models predict Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) could climb up to $5 by late 2025, a roughly 68% surge from its current price of $2.98.

XRP has already shown notable strength this year. On July 18, it spiked to $3.65, surpassing its 2018 high of $3.40, before sliding nearly 18% amid global political and economic headwinds.

Ripple continues expanding its international payments network, gaining institutional traction. In 2024, the UN Capital Development Fund recognized XRP as an affordable remittance option for emerging markets.

Source: Google’s Gemini

It also scored a huge legal victory: the SEC abandoned its lawsuit in early 2025, following a 2023 court ruling that retail XRP sales were not securities.

Gemini’s outlook suggests that breaking decisively above July’s high could set XRP on course for $5 by year-end, although other LLMs like ChatGPT posit a more aggressive bull-case run, potentially lifting it into the $7–$20 range.

Over the last 12 months, XRP has surged 404%, quadrupling Bitcoin’s 94% gain and Ethereum’s 79% climb.

Technical signals are also supportive, with three bullish flag formations this year pointing to possible strength in Q4. While recent Fed rate cuts and the approval of the first spot XRP ETF failed to spark a breakout.

Upcoming XRP ETF rulings in the middle of the month, together with new US crypto legislation by Christmas, could serve as powerful catalysts.

Pi Network ($PI): Gemini AI Expects Explosive 20x Growth From Mobile Mining

Pi Network ($PI) pioneered the “tap-to-mine” model, allowing users to mine coins directly from their smartphones by simply logging in and tapping daily.

Source: Google’s Gemini

Now trading near $0.266, Gemini outlines a scenario where Pi could rally to $5.20 before year-end, a 20× increase. With the team actively developing the ecosystem, several upcoming milestones could reinforce this bullish case.

The network has been steadily rolling out updates, moving from version 19 to 23, with a possible mainnet launch ahead, developments that could act as strong price drivers.

Since debuting in February 2025, Pi has been highly volatile, including a 171% surge in May. Its RSI has dropped to 30, suggesting undervaluation and room for a rebound, which means for believers, the best possible time to buy in is now.

Retesting February’s $2.99 high is an ambitious but plausible target. Even if that doesn’t materialize, crypto’s historical October strength could still propel Pi toward the $1 mark by November, lining it up nicely for a festive bull run.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Gemini AI Predicts Up to 4× Upside in Bullish Conditions

Shiba Inu ($SHIB), launched in 2020, has positioned itself as Dogecoin’s fiercest rival, now boasting a $7.4 billion market cap.

Source: Google’s Gemini

Trading around $0.00001242 after a 2% rise overnight, SHIB is moving broadly in line with the collective crypto space, although its high market cap limits it from enjoying the same success across the broader meme coin space, which rose 8.5% overnight to $81.7 billion in total value.

Technically, SHIB has already broken out of both a falling wedge and a bullish flag this year. Clearing $0.000025 by November could set the stage for Gemini’s projection of $0.000032–$0.00005 by year-end, a 4× gain from current levels.

SHIB’s RSI is currently at 51, reflecting a buy-in that is gathering pace as the rest of the crypto market lights green candles today.

Beyond its meme coin roots, SHIB has expanded utility through Shibarium, its Layer-2 blockchain supporting fast, low-cost transactions, dApps, and added privacy, helping it stand apart from competing meme tokens.

Maxi Doge (MAXI): A High-Volatility Meme Coin Side Bet

Beyond its main calls, Gemini has also flagged rising interest in Maxi Doge ($MAXI), a speculative meme coin positioning itself as Dogecoin’s “amped-up cousin.” It appeals to traders hunting high-risk, small-cap plays alongside community-driven hype.

Unlike Dogecoin, which has matured into a large-cap project, Maxi Doge embraces meme culture and volatility. Since its launch, it has already raised $2.6 million within weeks.

Built as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, MAXI emphasizes grassroots growth, leaning on Telegram and Discord campaigns, trading contests, and future partnerships.

Out of its 150.24 billion total supply, 25% is dedicated to a “Maxi Fund” for marketing and collaborations. Staking is already live, offering up to 127% APY, though yields will taper as more users join.

Currently, presale tokens are available at $0.00026, with prices rising incrementally in future rounds.

Investors can purchase directly through the Maxi Doge website using wallets like MetaMask or Best Wallet.

Stay updated through Maxi Doge’s official X and Telegram pages.