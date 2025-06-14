BTC $105,064.30 -0.51%
GameStop Upsizes Convertible Note Offering to $2.25B — How Could BTC Benefit?

Adoption Bitcoin GameStop
The move comes just months after a similar $1.5 billion raise in April and follows the company’s recent entry into Bitcoin.
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry.

Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
GameStop Upsizes Convertible Note Offering to $2.25B — How Could BTC Benefit?

GameStop has increased its convertible note offering to $2.25 billion, up from the $1.75 billion announced earlier this week, according to a Thursday evening press release.

Key Takeaways:

  • GameStop upsized its convertible note offering to $2.25B, with a 32.5% premium conversion price.
  • The company holds 4,710 BTC but remains noncommittal about future crypto purchases.
  • Proceeds may fund investments or acquisitions, with trading cards now a core revenue focus.

The move comes just months after a similar $1.5 billion raise in April and follows the company’s recent entry into Bitcoin.

Shares of the Texas-based retailer dropped 24% over the past week, closing Friday at $22.14, despite holding steady after the announcement.

GameStop’s Zero-Coupon Notes Come with 32.5% Conversion Premium

The notes, which bear no interest, carry a conversion price of around $28.91 per share — a 32.5% premium over the stock’s Thursday afternoon average.

The structure mirrors the strategy employed by MicroStrategy, which has used premium note offerings to expand its Bitcoin holdings without immediate dilution.

GameStop first disclosed it had purchased 4,710 Bitcoin in March, pushing the stock above $28 at the time. Whether the company plans to expand its crypto reserves remains uncertain.

CEO Ryan Cohen has made it clear that GameStop won’t emulate other firms or signal its buying patterns. In a recent interview, he declined to say whether more BTC purchases were planned.

The press release kept options open, stating that proceeds would be used for “general corporate purposes,” including investments aligned with GameStop’s investment policy and “potential acquisitions.”

While vague, the language leaves the door open for further digital asset moves.

GameStop’s previous crypto ventures have been mixed. The company launched an NFT marketplace during the last market cycle but shut it down early last year.

At its annual shareholder meeting, Cohen pivoted focus toward trading cards—now making up nearly 30% of quarterly revenue.

“We’re focusing on trading cards as a natural extension of our existing business,” he said.

With capital in hand and crypto already on its books, GameStop could revisit Bitcoin when market conditions align.

223 Companies Hold Bitcoin

A growing list of firms is embracing Bitcoin as a balance sheet hedge or strategic investment. Recent data shows 223 public companies now hold Bitcoin, up from 124 just days earlier.

In total, more than 819,000 BTC, approximately 3.9% of the total supply, is currently held by public firms, according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET.

MicroStrategy remains the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, with 580,250 BTC worth approximately $60.9 billion.

Other major holders include Marathon Digital Holdings and Tesla, both with over $1 billion in Bitcoin.

Last week, Japanese investment firm Metaplanet unveiled an ambitious new target to amass 210,000 Bitcoin by the end of 2027.

As reported, digital asset companies are flooding capital markets to raise funds for large-scale Bitcoin acquisitions, spurred by the cryptocurrency’s rally to a record $111,965 last week.

The surge, up more than 50% from early April, has ignited a wave of listings and mergers as firms race to secure funding while investor appetite remains strong.

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St.
