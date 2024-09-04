BTC 0.99%
$57,174.69
ETH 1.49%
$2,411.72
SOL 3.57%
$131.87
PEPE 1.21%
$0.0000072
SHIB 2.19%
$0.000013
BNB -1.62%
$504.09
DOGE 0.71%
$0.096
XRP 0.12%
$0.55
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
The Hottest Presale
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Flow Reveals Major EVM Upgrade, Google and Ubisoft as Partners

Google layer 1 ubisoft
Flow, the Layer-1 home to NBA Top Shot, has announced its EVM upgrade, Google and Ubisoft as node operators, the Flow Community Rewards, and a dev World Tour.
Last updated:
Author
Sead Fadilpašić
Author
Sead Fadilpašić
About Author

Sead specializes in writing factual and informative articles to help the public navigate the ever-changing world of crypto. He has extensive experience in the blockchain industry, where he has served...

Author Profile
Last updated:
Why Trust Cryptonews
With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards, ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Flow, Ubisoft, Google

Flow, the Layer-1 home to NBA Top Shot, has upgraded its mainnet to EVM equivalency and announced that Google and Ubisoft are now node operators on the network.

According to the press release shared with Cryptonews, Flow collaborates with many crypto companies and non-crypto brands.

This includes Alchemy, Izumi, Moonpay, the NFL, the NBA, and Ticketmaster, and has now also welcomed Google and Ubisoft among its node operators.

It further stated that the Crescendo upgrade is now live on the Flow mainnet.

It enables Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) equivalency for seamless, multi-chain interoperability, which is expected to “power a wide variety of next-generation applications.”

Crescendo natively supports ERC-20 and ERC-721 tokens, doubles storage efficiency, and reduces memory usage by 40%.

Additionally, Flow now features smart contracts in the programming language Cadence 1.0. It’s designed for managing digital assets, including crypto, on-chain art, and collectibles, the team remarked.

With all this said, the team claimed that the latest upgrade “drives forward network scalability, security, and decentralization while also establishing even sturdier foundations for developers and businesses to build and operate apps for everything from DeFi and NFTs to DePIN and payments.”

Roham Gharegozlou, co-founder and CEO of Dapper Labs, the team that developed Flow, commented that “it’s hard to overemphasize not only the hard work that went into engineering Crescendo but also the immense amount of utility that will result from it.”

According to Gharegozlou, this update has elevated Flow to a more composable interoperable network. It enables EVM builders to build simply and directly on the network, allowing assets to move seamlessly across Flow and other EVM-compatible ecosystems.

You might also like
Ubisoft and Arbitrum Collaborate on Web3 Game Captain Laserhawk: the G.A.M.E.

Flow Community Rewards and Dev World Tour

Besides Crescendo, the team announced the Flow Community Rewards program. It aims to help developers attract users by rewarding valuable participation across the network.

Users get rewards when engaging with applications, be it a trade, sale, or added liquidity. It’s “a chance for users to get something back in return.” the announcement said.

Rewards include exclusive offers, swag, giveaways, and partner-specific rewards, such as luxury merchandise, vacation getaways, digital collectibles, etc.

Developers who contribute new applications and protocols can also earn perks.

“The program encourages interactions that coordinate with mutual growth by matching rewards with common mainstream consumer behaviors,” the Flow team stated.

Additionally, with the introduction of both the Community Rewards and the Crescendo update, Flow “extends powerful capabilities” to Ethereum developers.

These include gasless and scripted transactions that reduce friction, creating smoother and more intuitive user interactions with apps.

“The cumulative effect of all these upgrades involving Crescendo and Cadence is a superior experience for builders and users alike,” Gharegozlou remarked. The Flow ecosystem is “poised to grow at an accelerated pace.”

Lastly, the team announced the Flow World Tour, including a series of virtual and onsite hackathons and events.

It begins this month and runs until the end of the year, with live and virtual events in major cities in South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, and the USA.

Therefore, Flow called for developers to “build the next killer app” on the network.

Meanwhile, Flow is home to creators such as Genies, Cryptoys, Dapper Labs (NBA, NFL, Disney), Mattel (Barbie, Hot Wheels), LiveNation/Ticketmaster, and more.

Per the announcement, over 40 million people have used a product on Flow to date.

You might also like
FLOW Skyrockets On Google Cloud & Dapper Labs Partnership News

In The Article
Flow
FLOW
$0.5443
1.33 %
Flow
Ethereum
ETH
$2,412
1.49 %
Ethereum
Recommended Articles
Bitfarms Fires Back at Riot Platforms' Criticism, Accuses Rival of Self-Interest in Board Dispute
2024-09-04 21:30:20
Nigerian Court To Decide Binance Exec’s Bail Application on Oct 9
2024-09-04 21:13:28
Oregon Man To Pay Over $209 Million For Supposed Crypto Ponzi Scheme
2024-09-04 19:42:26
Flow Reveals Major EVM Upgrade, Google and Ubisoft as Partners
2024-09-04 19:13:33
Nyan Heroes Launches New Playtest with Solana-Based Token Rewards
2024-09-04 19:08:06
Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal "Encouraged" By Harris Campaign's Pursuit Of "New Approach" To Crypto: Bloomberg TV
2024-09-04 16:55:34
CFTC Sanctions Uniswap Labs for Illegal Digital Asset Derivatives Trading
2024-09-04 16:45:37
Read More Articles

More Articles

Industry Talk
Top Crypto Gainers Today on DEXScreener – FARM, VISTA, NEIRO
Joel Frank
Joel Frank
2024-09-05 03:57:38
Blockchain News
Robinhood to Pay $3.9M in California Settlement Over Crypto Withdrawal Restriction
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2024-09-05 03:22:14
Sead Fadilpašić
Author
Sead specializes in writing factual and informative articles to help the public navigate the ever-changing world of crypto. He has extensive experience in the blockchain industry, where he has served as an advisor and opinionist for various tech companies.
Read More