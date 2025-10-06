Fiscal Fears Fuel Flight to Bitcoin, Gold as Major Currencies Falter

Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan
Last updated: October 6, 2025

Mounting fiscal uncertainty in major economies is accelerating a shift into Bitcoin, gold, and silver, as investors brace for further currency debasement.

Key Takeaways: Investors are moving into Bitcoin, gold, and silver as fears of currency debasement rise in major economies.

Japan’s yen dropped 1.6% after pro-stimulus politician Sanae Takaichi led the PM race, adding pressure to global fiat currencies.

Bitcoin’s surge past $125K and gold’s fresh highs reflect growing demand for hard assets.

The so-called “debasement trade” has gained traction amid rising national debts and political instability, prompting a broad retreat from fiat assets, according to a Monday report by Bloomberg.

In Japan, the yen dropped 1.6% on Monday after pro-stimulus lawmaker Sanae Takaichi emerged as the frontrunner to become the country’s next prime minister.

Her expected policies dim hopes for near-term monetary tightening, sending the currency to record lows against both Bitcoin and gold.

Meanwhile, the dollar continues to weaken under the weight of a prolonged U.S. government shutdown and debt concerns, losing roughly 30% of its value against Bitcoin since the start of the year.

Europe offers little reassurance. The euro slipped 0.1% against the dollar as fresh political tension in France clouded the outlook.

The region’s high debt burden and fragmented policy responses have further fueled investor unease.

As traditional currencies falter, Bitcoin is hovering near its latest all-time high above $125,000, while gold touched fresh records and silver edged closer to its peak.

Gold's price increase signals a weakening of the dollar. I believe Bitcoin forecasts based on the dollar will underestimate Bitcoin's future price. This is not the prettiest chart, it looks like it was drawn with a shaky hand, but it shows what would happen if Bitcoin's "value"… pic.twitter.com/tYozBwoafa — apsk32 (@apsk32) October 6, 2025

Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, described the surge in demand for these assets as a classic momentum trade, amplified by political chaos and inflation risks. “You’ve got to be in it,” he said.

JPMorgan analysts echoed that sentiment in a research note dated Oct. 3, pointing to Washington’s dysfunction and the dollar’s familiar pattern of losing ground to alternative reserves.

They likened the current flight to gold and Bitcoin to investor behavior during the 2008 financial crisis and years of aggressive monetary stimulus.

Despite a minor rebound in the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index on Monday, the greenback remains down about 8% for the year.

With global markets gripped by uncertainty, Bitcoin and gold are increasingly seen not just as speculative plays but as defensive havens against fiscal mismanagement and fiat erosion.

Bitcoin Surges to New All Time High Above $125K

As reported, Bitcoin surged to a new all-time high above $125,700 on Sunday morning, breaking past its previous record of $124,500 set in August, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

The milestone came as centralized exchanges report the lowest levels of Bitcoin reserves in six years, signaling a tightening supply backdrop amid growing investor demand.

The sharp recovery marks a strong start to October, often dubbed “Uptober” by traders, after Bitcoin slipped to $107,800 in early September.

Over the past week, the asset has climbed steadily, buoyed by renewed optimism and tightening exchange liquidity.

Notably, Bitcoin’s surge past $124,000 has driven Strategy Inc.’s BTC holdings to a record $77.4 billion, the company revealed Friday.

The firm, which began accumulating BTC in 2020 as a corporate treasury asset, has seen its holdings grow exponentially from an initial valuation of $2.1 billion to over 35 times that amount in just five years.