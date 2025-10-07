BTC $120,859.45 -3.84%
ETH $4,466.14 -5.24%
SOL $222.58 -5.63%
PEPE $0.0000095 -7.04%
SHIB $0.000012 -5.71%
DOGE $0.24 -7.27%
XRP $2.87 -5.47%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Fireblocks Hooks XION Into Its $10T Platform to Simplify Institutional Web3

Blockchain Fireblocks XION
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Fireblocks, the $8 billion crypto infrastructure provider, announced that it has integrated XION, a next-generation Layer-1 blockchain built for mainstream adoption.

XION claims the partnership is a step toward bringing blockchain to the masses—removing the complexity of wallets, seed phrases, and unpredictable gas fees that have long deterred institutional and consumer use.

With Fireblocks’ platform securing over $10 trillion in digital asset transactions, the integration allows banks, enterprises, and brands to explore blockchain-based programs across payments, loyalty, gaming, and tokenization.

“This native integration and the access to the Fireblocks Network lifts XION into a new tier alongside top L1s such as Solana, SUI, and Avalanche,” Anthony Anzalone, founder of XION, told CryptoNews.

“XION is built to break out of the crypto bubble, and with Fireblocks, it’s now enterprise-ready by default. We’ve never chased speculative loops, and now we can meet institutions and enterprises where they are, accelerating our push to bridge Web2 and Web3,” Anzalone added.

A Walletless, Gasless Approach to Web3

Unlike traditional blockchains focused on decentralized finance (DeFi), XION said it offers a walletless, gasless user experience. Consumers can interact with blockchain-based applications using familiar, app-like interfaces, while institutions can build new blockchain programs without managing crypto wallets or private keys.

The Fireblocks–XION integration seeks to address longstanding hurdles to blockchain adoption by large organizations. Historically, enterprises entering the space have been forced to build their own wallet infrastructure, handle sensitive seed phrases, and absorb the volatility of gas costs.

Now, with Fireblocks managing security, custody, and compliance, and XION eliminating wallet and transaction friction, Fortune 500 companies and financial institutions can scale blockchain projects without introducing new risks.

“Supporting XION reflects our commitment to enabling secure institutional participation in next-generation blockchain ecosystems,” said Ezra Solomon, strategy lead, blockchain and staking at Fireblocks. “By integrating with XION’s user-friendly infrastructure, we’re helping institutions access a network designed for real-world adoption.”

Fireblocks Unveils Payment Network With 40+ Firms

In September, Fireblocks launched a stablecoin payment network with over 40 institutional participants. The Fireblocks Network for Payments includes members such as Bridge (recently acquired by Stripe), stablecoin companies Zerohash and Yellow Card, and issuer Circle.

This network plans to streamline how financial institutions and crypto firms move stablecoins between each other while building new stablecoin products, addressing what CEO Michael Shaulov describes as costly infrastructure challenges.

Unlike Circle’s existing payments network, which focuses exclusively on USDC, Fireblocks’ platform supports multiple stablecoins, giving participants greater operational flexibility.

The network provides users with access to banking relationships and regulatory licenses from a broader range of companies than customers would typically reach independently.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,375,938,933,485
7.13
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Historic Pattern Flashes Again – Is ADA About to Explode Like It Did Last Bull Run?
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed Balaha
2025-10-07 18:53:44
Press Releases
Whales’ Massive Buying Spree Continues as Bitcoin Hyper Explodes to $22M
2025-10-07 17:59:02
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors