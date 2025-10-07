Fireblocks Hooks XION Into Its $10T Platform to Simplify Institutional Web3

Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar About Author Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: October 7, 2025

Fireblocks, the $8 billion crypto infrastructure provider, announced that it has integrated XION, a next-generation Layer-1 blockchain built for mainstream adoption.

The world's leading digital asset custodian, @FireblocksHQ, has integrated XION to accelerate institutional adoption.



This paves the way for more than 2,400+ financial institutions to directly access $XION and onboard into the ecosystem.



The Age of Proofs is accelerating ↓ pic.twitter.com/XAmVApWlgM — XION (@burnt_xion) October 7, 2025

XION claims the partnership is a step toward bringing blockchain to the masses—removing the complexity of wallets, seed phrases, and unpredictable gas fees that have long deterred institutional and consumer use.

With Fireblocks’ platform securing over $10 trillion in digital asset transactions, the integration allows banks, enterprises, and brands to explore blockchain-based programs across payments, loyalty, gaming, and tokenization.

“This native integration and the access to the Fireblocks Network lifts XION into a new tier alongside top L1s such as Solana, SUI, and Avalanche,” Anthony Anzalone, founder of XION, told CryptoNews.

“XION is built to break out of the crypto bubble, and with Fireblocks, it’s now enterprise-ready by default. We’ve never chased speculative loops, and now we can meet institutions and enterprises where they are, accelerating our push to bridge Web2 and Web3,” Anzalone added.

A Walletless, Gasless Approach to Web3

Unlike traditional blockchains focused on decentralized finance (DeFi), XION said it offers a walletless, gasless user experience. Consumers can interact with blockchain-based applications using familiar, app-like interfaces, while institutions can build new blockchain programs without managing crypto wallets or private keys.

The Fireblocks–XION integration seeks to address longstanding hurdles to blockchain adoption by large organizations. Historically, enterprises entering the space have been forced to build their own wallet infrastructure, handle sensitive seed phrases, and absorb the volatility of gas costs.

Now, with Fireblocks managing security, custody, and compliance, and XION eliminating wallet and transaction friction, Fortune 500 companies and financial institutions can scale blockchain projects without introducing new risks.

“Supporting XION reflects our commitment to enabling secure institutional participation in next-generation blockchain ecosystems,” said Ezra Solomon, strategy lead, blockchain and staking at Fireblocks. “By integrating with XION’s user-friendly infrastructure, we’re helping institutions access a network designed for real-world adoption.”

Fireblocks Unveils Payment Network With 40+ Firms

In September, Fireblocks launched a stablecoin payment network with over 40 institutional participants. The Fireblocks Network for Payments includes members such as Bridge (recently acquired by Stripe), stablecoin companies Zerohash and Yellow Card, and issuer Circle.

This network plans to streamline how financial institutions and crypto firms move stablecoins between each other while building new stablecoin products, addressing what CEO Michael Shaulov describes as costly infrastructure challenges.

Unlike Circle’s existing payments network, which focuses exclusively on USDC, Fireblocks’ platform supports multiple stablecoins, giving participants greater operational flexibility.

The network provides users with access to banking relationships and regulatory licenses from a broader range of companies than customers would typically reach independently.