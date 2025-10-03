BTC $122,555.92 1.59%
Price Analysis

Ethereum Price Prediction: Wall Street Firm Launches Round-the-Clock ETH Trading – New Wave of Institutional FOMO Coming

Ethereum Price Prediction
CME Group will soon support 24/7 crypto trading – Ethereum price prediction turns bullish as Wall Street FOMO pushes ETH toward $10,000.
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
ethereum price prediction

Wall Street is finally catching up to crypto’s always-on rhythm, as CME Group just announced 24/7 trading access for Ethereum and Bitcoin futures – a move that strongly favors a bullish Ethereum price prediction.

The update follows a major spike in institutional activity, with open interest hitting a record $38 billion and over 1,100 institutions active on a single day.

With ETH already one of the most traded crypto assets on CME, this decision could attract fresh inflows from hedge funds and banks – potentially setting the stage for a major price breakout.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Offers 120% Upside Potential After Key Support Bounce

Ethereum has booked a 14.5% gain in the past 7 days, and it is currently nearing $4,500.

The token has had an outstanding run this year, moving out of a 40% loss at some point to a 34.6% gain following the successful implementation of the Pectra upgrade.

ethereum price chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has just broken out from oversold territory, flashing a buy signal as it crosses above its 14-day moving average and clears the mid-line.

This suggests Ethereum’s next major move has already begun.

After bouncing strongly off the $4,000 support level, ETH now looks set to retest $5,000 in the near term.

If it breaks above that resistance, the path to $10,000 opens up quickly – representing a 122% upside from today’s price.

With altcoin season now underway, Ethereum is positioned to lead the charge alongside other heavyweights like BNB Coin (BNB) and Solana (SOL).

Meanwhile, early-stage crypto presales could outperform even top-tier tokens, and one project catching investor attention is SUBBD ($SUBBD) – a rising contender many are calling this cycle’s next hidden gem.

SUBBD ($SUBBD) Presale Powers AI-Driven Content Creation on Web3

SUBBD ($SUBBD) lets creators build and monetize their entire brand in one place – powered by AI and backed by crypto.

subbd crypto presale

From AI bots that handle fan engagement to tools that automate content workflows, SUBBD is designed to simplify and supercharge the creator economy.

The $SUBBD token unlocks premium perks like discounts, staking rewards, exclusive drops, and early access to features – all while giving holders a say in how the platform evolves.

This is more than just a presale – it’s a new way for creators to scale with tech that actually works for them.

What makes SUBBD stand out is its timing: AI adoption is exploding, crypto payments are scaling, and content creation is one of the fastest-growing industries worldwide.

SUBBD sits at the center of all three.

To buy $SUBBD at its presale price, simply head to the SUBBD official website and link up a compatible wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You could swap crypto for this token or use a bank card to purchase $SUBBD tokens.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

