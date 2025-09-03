Ethereum Price Prediction: Wall Street-Backed Fund Adds 150,000 ETH – Institutions are Buying Now

Institutions are loading up – The Ether Machine now holds $2.19B in ETH, fueling a bullish Ethereum price prediction.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The Ethereum price prediction has received a big boost today, after The Ether Machine announced yesterday that it added another 150,000 ETH to its treasury.

This brings the investment firm’s total holdings to almost 500,000 ETH, worth around $2.19 billion at today’s price.

The addition comes amid a particularly exciting time for Ethereum accumulation, something which has helped the Ethereum price climb to $4,372, marking a 23% increase in a month and a 74% increase in the past year.

And given Ethereum’s almost peerless fundamentals, it’s likely that the coin will continue to attract institutional over the coming months, pushing its price even further.

The Ether Machine has been accumulating Ethereum since late July, when it announced a purchase of 15,000 ETH, becoming the third-largest holder of the coin among publicly listed companies.

Well, now it has announced a new raise of 150,000 ETH, with prominent Ethereum investor Jeffrey Bern investing the tokens in the company.

Good morning, Machinists. We just raised another 150,000 #ETH in August ($654M).



This is the largest follow on investment of any crypto treasury company thus far, bringing our total committed capital up to >$2.5B

⬇️ — The Ether Machine (@TheEtherMachine) September 2, 2025

This reinforces its position as the third-largest Ethereum holding company, behind Bitmine and SharpLink, and it also boosts the bull case for Ethereum itself.

Ethereum has enjoyed a spree of corporate and institutional investment over the past couple of months, with the latest CoinShares report indicating that extant ETH ETFs have assets under management of $37.9 billion.

And if we look at the Ethereum price chart today, we see that the alt is maintaining its momentum, which may be strengthening again.

For instance, its relative strength index (yellow) has bounced off the 50 line and has resumed rising.

Source: TradingView

On the other hand, its MACD (red, green) is still declining from an overbought position, so there remains a chance that we could continue to see falls over the coming month.

However, Ethereum’s fundamental position is so strong that we can expect a strong end to the year, especially if the SEC gives the green light to the current backlog of alt ETF applications.

This could instigate another alt season, which Ethereum is likely to lead, given its position as the biggest layer-one blockchain (by quite some margin).

Based on these factors, Ethereum could slip closer to $4,000 over the next one or two weeks before mounting a recovery.

Tom Lee (@fundstrat) explains his $60,000 price target for ETH🚀



He also thinks Ethereum will eventually flip Bitcoin🐬 pic.twitter.com/pMjmO5f9l4 — Marius Kjærstad (marius.eth) 🐬🦇🔊 (@MKjrstad) August 29, 2025

And if the Fed does cut rates this month, it could pass $5,000 by the end of October, before rising closer to $10,000.

