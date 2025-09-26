BTC $109,663.76 -0.47%
Price Analysis

Ethereum Price Prediction: Nasdaq-Listed Firm Picks ETH to Tokenize Its Stock – Is Wall Street Going All In?

ETH Price Ethereum Price Prediction
Nasdaq-listed SharpLink to tokenize stock on ETH – Ethereum price prediction now hints at Wall Street’s bullish pivot.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1758887246-ethereum-price-prediction-2

A major treasury-backed stock tokenization move is now live on Ethereum, fueling a bullish Ethereum price prediction.

SharpLink Gaming, one of the largest public holders of ETH, has announced plans to tokenize its equity directly on the Ethereum blockchain.

This move highlights growing institutional adoption and reinforces Ethereum’s role as the leading network for real-world assets (RWAs).

The tokenization process will be managed by Superstate, a DeFi protocol overseeing more than $800 million in RWA-focused funds.

Its flagship product, the USTB fund, holds $617 million in tokenized short-term U.S. Treasuries and is now expanding into tokenized equities.

SharpLink’s latest treasury update shows 837,230 ETH in its reserves, worth roughly $3.26 billion at current prices.

With more than $9 billion in RWA total value locked, Ethereum is strengthening its grip on institutional-grade finance, creating ideal conditions for a long-term rally.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Deep Pullback Expected Followed by a Strong Bounce to $9K

ETH has booked a 14% decline in the past 7 days as the market took a breather following the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates last week.

ethereum price chart

Ethereum has broken below the critical $4,000 psychological support, now trading at $3,893 as 24-hour volumes spike 38% to $62 billion.

The daily chart confirms that ETH has fallen through a key demand zone, with the next major support located at the ascending trend line around $3,300.

If bulls can defend this area, which also aligns with the 200-day EMA, it could trigger the next wave of buying pressure and signal the end of the current correction.

A strong rebound from this zone, especially if driven by renewed ETF inflows and rising altcoin momentum, could push ETH first toward $5,000, then potentially climb to $9,000 later in the cycle.

While ETH consolidates, some of the biggest returns this cycle could come from emerging crypto presales.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is one of the top contenders.

This Bitcoin project has already raised more than $18 million, bringing Solana-level speed and low fees to Bitcoin’s highly secure network, and is quickly gaining attention from whales, exchanges, and early-stage investors.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Raises Nearly $18M to Launch a Powerful Bitcoin Layer 2 Chain

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is aiming to flip the script on Bitcoin’s limitations by introducing the network’s first true Layer 2.

bitcoin hyper presale

Bitcoin has always been secure, but it’s also been slow, expensive, and limited in what it can do.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) fixes that by creating a faster, cheaper Layer-2 built on Bitcoin, using the same powerful tech that made Solana so fast.

For the first time, developers can launch apps, games, DeFi platforms, and tokens directly on Bitcoin, without relying on other blockchains like Ethereum or Solana.

This means the world’s most secure network can finally be used for more than just holding BTC, opening the door to a new wave of innovation.

$HYPER is available at a presale price of $0.012975, meaning that early buyers could reap the highest returns once top wallets and exchanges adopt this solution.

You can buy this token by visiting the Bitcoin Hyper website.

Simply link your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet) and swap crypto or use a bank card to invest.

Visit the Official Website Here
Ethereum
ETH
$3,991
2.37 %
editors
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Trending Crypto
Press Releases
Strong Dollar Leaves Meme Coins Flat – Except Maxi Doge as ICO Hits $2.5M
2025-09-26 16:01:10
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Just Shifted – Traders Crowd Aethir, Mantle, Hyperliquid. Who Misses Out?
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-09-26 15:51:50
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
