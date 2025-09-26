Ethereum Price Prediction: Nasdaq-Listed Firm Picks ETH to Tokenize Its Stock – Is Wall Street Going All In?

Nasdaq-listed SharpLink to tokenize stock on ETH – Ethereum price prediction now hints at Wall Street’s bullish pivot.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

A major treasury-backed stock tokenization move is now live on Ethereum, fueling a bullish Ethereum price prediction.

SharpLink Gaming, one of the largest public holders of ETH, has announced plans to tokenize its equity directly on the Ethereum blockchain.

This move highlights growing institutional adoption and reinforces Ethereum’s role as the leading network for real-world assets (RWAs).

The tokenization process will be managed by Superstate, a DeFi protocol overseeing more than $800 million in RWA-focused funds.

Its flagship product, the USTB fund, holds $617 million in tokenized short-term U.S. Treasuries and is now expanding into tokenized equities.

SharpLink’s latest treasury update shows 837,230 ETH in its reserves, worth roughly $3.26 billion at current prices.

With more than $9 billion in RWA total value locked, Ethereum is strengthening its grip on institutional-grade finance, creating ideal conditions for a long-term rally.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Deep Pullback Expected Followed by a Strong Bounce to $9K

ETH has booked a 14% decline in the past 7 days as the market took a breather following the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates last week.

Ethereum has broken below the critical $4,000 psychological support, now trading at $3,893 as 24-hour volumes spike 38% to $62 billion.

The daily chart confirms that ETH has fallen through a key demand zone, with the next major support located at the ascending trend line around $3,300.

If bulls can defend this area, which also aligns with the 200-day EMA, it could trigger the next wave of buying pressure and signal the end of the current correction.

A strong rebound from this zone, especially if driven by renewed ETF inflows and rising altcoin momentum, could push ETH first toward $5,000, then potentially climb to $9,000 later in the cycle.

