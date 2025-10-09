Ethereum Price Prediction: Major ‘Fusaka Upgrade’ Just Weeks Away – $10,000 ETH is Coming

Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade is coming – Ethereum price prediction now targets $10,000 as gas fees plunge again.

The upcoming Fusaka upgrade could be the spark Ethereum needs to reach $10,000, fueling a highly bullish Ethereum price prediction.

Set to roll out after Pectra, Fusaka will focus on reducing transaction fees and lowering the cost of becoming a network validator, making Ethereum faster, cheaper, and more accessible.

If delivered by the end of 2025 as expected, this upgrade could mark a major leap forward in scalability and adoption.

Understanding Fusaka in non-technical terms:

Ethereum’s upcoming Fusaka upgrade introduces a smarter way to distribute data across the network.

Instead of every node downloading all the data (which wastes bandwidth), a system called PeerDAS lets nodes share the work, i.e. each… pic.twitter.com/BXCW9YUiif — William Mougayar (@wmougayar) October 8, 2025

The successful rollout of Pectra earlier this year helped Ethereum bounce back from a swing low of $1,400, laying the groundwork for its next leg up.

Now, with Fusaka on the horizon, Ethereum is about to become even more efficient.

Both upgrades aim to reduce gas fees and boost scalability across the Ethereum network and its layer-two ecosystems, including Arbitrum.

This comes at a time when institutional interest in blockchain is accelerating, especially around the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) and other enterprise use cases.

Fusaka will begin testing on Ethereum’s testnet this month.

If all goes smoothly, developers are expected to schedule the mainnet launch shortly after, with analysts predicting a full rollout by November or December 2025.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Needs to Break Above $5,000 to Start Its Next Rally

Ethereum recently faced resistance at the $4,750 level, but this pullback may be short-lived as the chart now shows signs of renewed strength.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has climbed above the 14-day moving average and is rising through the mid-line, a classic buy signal that often precedes a breakout.

High trading volumes at $4,750 suggest strong market interest, not just selling pressure.

If ETH breaks above $5,000 with conviction, it could set off the next explosive leg up, potentially sending the price toward $10,000 this cycle, especially with the Fusaka upgrade on the horizon.

Ethereum’s scaling efforts, powered by its layer-2 ecosystem, have paved the way for serious adoption.

Now, presales like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) are following suit, combining Solana’s lightning-fast tech with the power of Bitcoin to unlock a new era of growth for the entire ecosystem.

And with the presale now live, early investors have a rare chance to get in before it’s added on exchanges.

