BTC $121,496.67 -1.45%
ETH $4,369.64 -3.54%
SOL $220.20 -4.00%
PEPE $0.0000092 -3.37%
SHIB $0.000012 -2.65%
DOGE $0.24 -2.42%
XRP $2.81 -2.37%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Ethereum Price Prediction: Major ‘Fusaka Upgrade’ Just Weeks Away – $10,000 ETH is Coming

ETH Price Ethereum Developer Price Prediction
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade is coming – Ethereum price prediction now targets $10,000 as gas fees plunge again.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1760012800-ethereum-price-prediction

The upcoming Fusaka upgrade could be the spark Ethereum needs to reach $10,000, fueling a highly bullish Ethereum price prediction.

Set to roll out after Pectra, Fusaka will focus on reducing transaction fees and lowering the cost of becoming a network validator, making Ethereum faster, cheaper, and more accessible.

If delivered by the end of 2025 as expected, this upgrade could mark a major leap forward in scalability and adoption.

The successful rollout of Pectra earlier this year helped Ethereum bounce back from a swing low of $1,400, laying the groundwork for its next leg up.

Now, with Fusaka on the horizon, Ethereum is about to become even more efficient.

Both upgrades aim to reduce gas fees and boost scalability across the Ethereum network and its layer-two ecosystems, including Arbitrum.

This comes at a time when institutional interest in blockchain is accelerating, especially around the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) and other enterprise use cases.

Fusaka will begin testing on Ethereum’s testnet this month.

If all goes smoothly, developers are expected to schedule the mainnet launch shortly after, with analysts predicting a full rollout by November or December 2025.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Needs to Break Above $5,000 to Start Its Next Rally

Ethereum recently faced resistance at the $4,750 level, but this pullback may be short-lived as the chart now shows signs of renewed strength.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has climbed above the 14-day moving average and is rising through the mid-line, a classic buy signal that often precedes a breakout.

High trading volumes at $4,750 suggest strong market interest, not just selling pressure.

ethereum price chart

If ETH breaks above $5,000 with conviction, it could set off the next explosive leg up, potentially sending the price toward $10,000 this cycle, especially with the Fusaka upgrade on the horizon.

Ethereum’s scaling efforts, powered by its layer-2 ecosystem, have paved the way for serious adoption.

Now, presales like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) are following suit, combining Solana’s lightning-fast tech with the power of Bitcoin to unlock a new era of growth for the entire ecosystem.

And with the presale now live, early investors have a rare chance to get in before it’s added on exchanges.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Presale Launches as Bitcoin’s First True Layer 2

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) introduces the first Layer 2 solution built to supercharge Bitcoin’s speed, scalability, and utility.

bitcoin hyper presale

Bitcoin Hyper is making Bitcoin faster, cheaper, and more useful, allowing developers to build smart contracts and dApps on a network that was never built for it.

This opens the door to staking, lending, and earning yield directly within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

The presale offers early access to a project that’s already raised over $22 million, giving investors a chance to get in before wider adoption kicks in.

As major wallets and exchanges begin to support the Hyper Layer-2, demand for its utility token $HYPER is expected to grow – and early buyers will be first in line to benefit.

To buy $HYPER before its next price increase, visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can either swap USDT or ETH or use a bank card to invest.

Buy HYPER Here.

Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Overtakes XRP as Volume Explodes – Meme Coins are Back
2025-10-07 23:35:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Plasma Price Prediction: On-Chain Growth Explodes – Is XPL Becoming the New XRP?
2025-10-08 23:40:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-09 08:48:22
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-09 09:36:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-09 09:11:03
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-09 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Ethereum
ETH
$4,370
3.54 %
Ethereum

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,352,481,823,716
0.14
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Overtakes XRP as Volume Explodes – Meme Coins are Back
2025-10-07 23:35:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Plasma Price Prediction: On-Chain Growth Explodes – Is XPL Becoming the New XRP?
2025-10-08 23:40:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-09 08:48:22
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-09 09:36:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-09 09:11:03
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-09 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
S Korean Tax Agency: Pay Your Bills or We’ll Take Your Crypto Cold Wallets
Tim Alper
Tim Alper
2025-10-09 23:30:00
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: New Stablecoin Launch on SOL – Billions of Dollars are Coming
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
2025-10-09 23:07:00
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors