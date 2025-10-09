Ethereum Price Prediction: Major ‘Fusaka Upgrade’ Just Weeks Away – $10,000 ETH is Coming
The upcoming Fusaka upgrade could be the spark Ethereum needs to reach $10,000, fueling a highly bullish Ethereum price prediction.
Set to roll out after Pectra, Fusaka will focus on reducing transaction fees and lowering the cost of becoming a network validator, making Ethereum faster, cheaper, and more accessible.
If delivered by the end of 2025 as expected, this upgrade could mark a major leap forward in scalability and adoption.
The successful rollout of Pectra earlier this year helped Ethereum bounce back from a swing low of $1,400, laying the groundwork for its next leg up.
Now, with Fusaka on the horizon, Ethereum is about to become even more efficient.
Both upgrades aim to reduce gas fees and boost scalability across the Ethereum network and its layer-two ecosystems, including Arbitrum.
This comes at a time when institutional interest in blockchain is accelerating, especially around the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) and other enterprise use cases.
Fusaka will begin testing on Ethereum’s testnet this month.
If all goes smoothly, developers are expected to schedule the mainnet launch shortly after, with analysts predicting a full rollout by November or December 2025.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Needs to Break Above $5,000 to Start Its Next Rally
Ethereum recently faced resistance at the $4,750 level, but this pullback may be short-lived as the chart now shows signs of renewed strength.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has climbed above the 14-day moving average and is rising through the mid-line, a classic buy signal that often precedes a breakout.
High trading volumes at $4,750 suggest strong market interest, not just selling pressure.
If ETH breaks above $5,000 with conviction, it could set off the next explosive leg up, potentially sending the price toward $10,000 this cycle, especially with the Fusaka upgrade on the horizon.
Ethereum’s scaling efforts, powered by its layer-2 ecosystem, have paved the way for serious adoption.
Solana Price Prediction: Upcoming Technical Upgrades Could Change Everything – $1,000 SOL Could Be Weeks Away
XRP Price Prediction: SWIFT Partners With Ethereum Firm – Is Ripple Losing the Payments Race It Started?
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
Wall Street Giant S&P Just Launched a Top 50 Crypto Index – What Happens Next?
XRP Price Prediction: Traders Are Fearful – But Whale Wallets and ETF Optimism Tell a Different Story
