Ethereum Price Prediction: Is ETH About to Dump as Millions in October Options Positions Expire Today?

Ethereum faces downward pressure as $2.49 billion in October options expire today, with bearish positions outnumbering bullish bets 1.25 to 1 amid technical breakout attempts.

Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan About Author Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 31, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Today’s Ethereum price prediction shows that ETH price is about to dump further as over 646,902 contracts totaling $2.49 billion in Ethereum October options are set to expire.

Options expirations of this scale often lead to short-term price swings as traders close or adjust their positions ahead of settlement.

Data from derivatives analytics platforms shows that Ethereum’s current put-to-call ratio stands at 1.25, reflecting a greater number of bearish bets (puts) relative to bullish bets (calls).

$2.49 Billion in ETH Options Expire Today As Bearish Bets Outnumber Bulls 1.25 to 1

Call open interest stands at 381,462 contracts, surpassing the put open interest of 265,440.

🚨 October Expiry Alert.



Over $16B in BTC + ETH options expire tomorrow at 08:00 UTC on Deribit.$BTC: Put/Call: 0.73 (calls dominant) | Max Pain: $114K

Positioning reads cautiously bullish. With US-China trade tensions visibly easing, upside risk is stronger, and traders are… pic.twitter.com/bTJGHtjKiJ — Deribit (@DeribitOfficial) October 30, 2025

This heavy call side suggests that a considerable share of traders are either positioning for downside movement or hedging against potential price declines in the near term.

According to Deribit, Ethereum’s max pain sits around the $4,100 mark despite the improved macro sentiment following current events.

Source: Deribit

“ETH positioning leans cautious, with puts outweighing calls. The size of this expiry amplifies potential moves, but macro and policy risks still cap conviction,” they added.

The max pain level, the price point where the greatest number of option holders would incur losses, historically sees prices gravitate toward it as expiry approaches, since it minimizes losses for market makers and option sellers.

With ETH trying to find a footing around $3,800 at press time after a flash dump to the $3,670 zone, a short squeeze or post-expiry rally looks to be underway, which could cushion the effect of the October options about to expire.

Ethereum price prediction: Descending Channel Breakout Target $4,160

On the technical front, the Ethereum (ETH/USD) 1-hour chart shows a clear rebound from a strong support level around $3,780 after a sustained downtrend marked by a descending channel.

The chart highlights a breakout attempt above the upper trendline resistance, suggesting a potential shift in momentum from bearish to bullish.

Source: TradingView

If Ethereum successfully holds above the $3,880–$3,900 zone, it could confirm a reversal pattern with targets at $3,971.7, $4,065.7, and eventually $4,160.4, as indicated on the chart.

The stepwise projection implies a potential rally fueled by short-term accumulation near the support base.

However, if the price fails to sustain above the breakout zone, ETH might retest the lower support around $3,500 before gathering enough strength for an upward continuation.

Smart Money Rotates Into Ethereum Presale As Pepenode Raises $2M in Weeks

An Ethereum rally means ERC-20 tokens will benefit from liquidity rotation, and smart investors are already positioning for this possibility by stacking tokens of Ethereum-based projects currently in their presale phase.

One of the top presale picks right now is Pepenode (PEPENODE), a new mine-to-earn project that has raised over $2 million as investor interest continues to build.

Pepenode’s mine-to-earn model requires no hardware, no electricity costs, and no technical setup.

You buy virtual mining nodes as part of a browser-based game, upgrade them according to your own strategy, and earn rewards immediately.

Unlike most presale projects, you don’t need to wait for the exchange listing. Instead, you can buy and stake right away for an APY of 642%.

To secure your presale allocation, visit the PepeNode website and purchase PEPENODE for $0.0011272 each, using ETH, BNB, USDT (ERC-20 or BEP-20), or even credit or debit cards.