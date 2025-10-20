Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Goes Against the Trend, Price Jumps Above $4000 – Is a New ATH Coming This Week?

ETH breaks $4,000 as buyers return in force – Ethereum price prediction now hints at a push toward a new all-time high.

ETH has climbed above $4,000 once again despite last week’s volatile price action. Buyers’ interest in the token every time it dips below this level favors a bullish Ethereum price prediction that could set the stage for a new all-time high soon.

Last week, ETH-linked exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced a mild net outflow of $312 million. Compared to the total assets that these funds manage (around $14.6 billion), this is a relatively small figure.

Meanwhile, investors have been scooping up ETH frantically in the past 24 hours as trading volumes jumped by 42% to $36 billion, currently accounting for 7% of the token’s circulating market cap.

The price of ETH has gone up by 3% as a result, and this could be an early signal that the top altcoin is ready to make a comeback.

This will be an important week for the market as U.S. inflation data covering September will be released on Friday. If inflation comes in below analysts’ expectations, it could be interpreted as assurance that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Bounces Off Key Trend Line as Momentum Turns Positive

Ethereum has been on an uptrend since April and has already made a new all-time high this year as the Pectra upgrade solved many of the network’s scalability and cost issues.

The token recently hit and bounced off a key trend line support that coincided with its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA). This favors a bullish outlook that could set things in motion for another push toward $4,900.

We could see ETH breaking past the $5,000 barrier this week if inflation data is favorable.

