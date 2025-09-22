Ethereum Price Prediction: Billion-Dollar Firm BlackRock Pumps $500 Million Into ETH – $10,000 Just Weeks Away

BlackRock pumps $512M into ETH – Ethereum price prediction now hints at a $10,000 target as altcoin season heats up.

Investors have been silently accumulating ETH tokens despite the latest decline through exchange-traded funds (ETFs), favoring a bullish Ethereum price prediction in the near term.

Data from Farside Investors shows that BlackRock’s ETH-linked fund alone brought in $512 million in net capital inflows last week.

After a 7.6% seven-day decline, this is a strong indication that investors are determined to buy the dip.

Last week, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points as analysts expected. Meanwhile, market participants are expecting another cut of the same magnitude for next month.

Lower rates tend to push investors to riskier assets like cryptocurrencies. Data from CoinMarketCap confirms this view as the combined market value of altcoins has increased to more than $1.7 trillion lately.

At a point when altcoin season has officially started, the stage seems set for a strong move to $10,000 for ETH.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Needs to Bounce Strongly Off $4,000 to Set Sails to $10K

Ethereum is approaching the crucial $4,000 support level – a former resistance that could now serve as a powerful launchpad for a major rebound.

Trading volumes have surged in the past 24 hours as ETH dropped 15%, triggering over $1.5 billion in liquidations – the largest wave of long liquidations in six months.

This aggressive flush may have cleared out weak hands, setting the stage for late buyers to re-enter at a key discount. ETH is now hovering near its lowest price in 2 months.

If the price holds at $4,000 and rebounds sharply, the path toward $10,000 becomes increasingly plausible – offering a potential 140% upside.

