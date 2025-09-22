BTC $112,743.93 -2.26%
ETH $4,192.05 -5.90%
SOL $220.14 -6.99%
PEPE $0.0000096 -7.76%
SHIB $0.000012 -5.30%
DOGE $0.24 -8.07%
XRP $2.85 -4.25%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.14
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Ethereum Price Prediction: Billion-Dollar Firm BlackRock Pumps $500 Million Into ETH –  $10,000 Just Weeks Away

Ethereum price prediciton Spot Ether ETF
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
BlackRock pumps $512M into ETH – Ethereum price prediction now hints at a $10,000 target as altcoin season heats up.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1758541889-ethereum-price-prediction

Investors have been silently accumulating ETH tokens despite the latest decline through exchange-traded funds (ETFs), favoring a bullish Ethereum price prediction in the near term.

Data from Farside Investors shows that BlackRock’s ETH-linked fund alone brought in $512 million in net capital inflows last week.

After a 7.6% seven-day decline, this is a strong indication that investors are determined to buy the dip.

ethereum etf inflows

Last week, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points as analysts expected. Meanwhile, market participants are expecting another cut of the same magnitude for next month.

Lower rates tend to push investors to riskier assets like cryptocurrencies. Data from CoinMarketCap confirms this view as the combined market value of altcoins has increased to more than $1.7 trillion lately.

At a point when altcoin season has officially started, the stage seems set for a strong move to $10,000 for ETH.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Needs to Bounce Strongly Off $4,000 to Set Sails to $10K

Ethereum is approaching the crucial $4,000 support level – a former resistance that could now serve as a powerful launchpad for a major rebound.

Trading volumes have surged in the past 24 hours as ETH dropped 15%, triggering over $1.5 billion in liquidations – the largest wave of long liquidations in six months.

ethereum price chart

This aggressive flush may have cleared out weak hands, setting the stage for late buyers to re-enter at a key discount. ETH is now hovering near its lowest price in 2 months.

If the price holds at $4,000 and rebounds sharply, the path toward $10,000 becomes increasingly plausible – offering a potential 140% upside.

In the meantime, presale tokens like Pepenode ($PEPENODE) are gaining traction as investors hunt for high-upside presale opportunities.

With its mine-to-earn concept and fast-growing community, PEPENODE could be the next 10X surprise this cycle.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Raises $1.4M to ‘Gamify’ Crypto Mining

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) introduces a new way to mine tokens by turning virtual rig building into a competitive game.

Users can set up digital server rooms, launch mining rigs, and steadily generate rewards without any expensive hardware or technical setup.

pepenode crypto presale

The more rigs you deploy, the more output you earn.

Climb the leaderboard and you’ll unlock extra rewards from a shared prize pool, including bonus drops of trending meme tokens like $PEPE and $FARTCOIN.

It’s a fresh twist on mining – low effort, high engagement, and designed to reward early adopters in this cycle.

The funds raised through the presale will be used to further develop Pepenode’s game world. $PEPENODE is the currency behind every server, rig, and upgrade. Hence, as more users flock to the game, the demand for this token should skyrocket.

To get in early, head to the official Pepenode website, and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can either swap crypto or use a bank card to invest.

Visit the Official Website Here

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Smashes Records on CBOE Debut – Is Ripple Ready to Flip BTC in Flows?
2025-09-19 21:45:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Insane Volume + Falling Wedge = SHIB’s Most Explosive Setup in Years
2025-09-19 23:45:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-22 19:04:38
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-22 15:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Ethereum
ETH
$4,192
5.90 %
Ethereum

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,086,669,486,230
-2.98
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Smashes Records on CBOE Debut – Is Ripple Ready to Flip BTC in Flows?
2025-09-19 21:45:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Insane Volume + Falling Wedge = SHIB’s Most Explosive Setup in Years
2025-09-19 23:45:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-22 19:04:38
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-22 15:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 22 September – XRP, Pi Coin, Pepe
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-09-22 22:35:00
News
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Solana by the End of 2025
Tim Hakki
Tim Hakki
2025-09-22 22:30:00
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors