Price Analysis

Ethereum Price Prediction: As ETH Price Holds Around the $3,800, Crypto Analyst Says It’s Buy Time – Is ETH Going to $5,000 in 2025?

ETH Price Ethereum Price Prediction
Wyckoff pattern signals huge move ahead – Ethereum price prediction sees ETH exploding once $4,800 resistance breaks.
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
ETH has partially recovered from the strong decline it experienced in the past few weeks and has accumulated a 4% gain in the past 7 days. A prominent crypto analyst holds a bullish Ethereum price prediction as the token could soon step out of a text-book accumulation phase.

The popular trader Poseidon, who has more than 170,000 followers on X, used Wyckoff pattern analysis to determine that the top altcoin could soon explode as buyers have been accumulating the token for days, following its latest pullback.

This would set the stage for ETH’s next leg up, and possibly the strongest of the cycle, at a point when market conditions are favorable. Poseidon sees Ethereum climbing to at least $8,000 if his prediction comes to fruition.

The key support to watch, based on Poseidon’s estimates, would be the $3,800 level. ETH has bounced off this mark lately, emphasizing its relevance for market participants, as buying pressure remains strong at that area.

Ethereum Price Prediction: A Confirmed Breakout Out of Consolidation Could Push ETH to $8K

The daily chart shows how smaller accumulation phases have played out in the past and have pushed ETH to higher highs in three previous occasions.

ethereum price chart

The last of these two delivered a 67% gain after a confirmed bullish breakout out of a consolidation rectangle. Back then, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbed to overbought territory, confirming that bullish momentum was accelerating.

A move above $4,800, preferably accompanied by above-average trading volumes, could mark the beginning of this next leg up for ETH, with a first target set $8,000 at least, which is in line with Poseidon’s forecast for the top altcoin.

Same as Ethereum, early presales offer significant upside potential during this cycle. A project called SUBBD ($SUBBD) has captured investors’ attention lately, and has managed to raise more than $1 million to launch its AI-powered decentralized content distribution platform.

SUBBD ($SUBBD) Merge AI and Web 3 to Make Content Creation Easier Than Ever

SUBBD ($SUBBD) is building an AI-powered creator platform that leverages the power of Web 3 to build a better environment for influencers. No more juggling multiple tools or paying steep platform fees.

subbd crypto presale

With SUBBD, creators can tap on AI to generate videos, edit them, and publish, all on the same platform.

The $SUBBD token fuels the entire ecosystem — allowing holders to earn attractive staking rewards and get subscription discounts, among other perks. It also gives creators the chance to vote on the platform’s roadmap and content moderation policies.

What sets SUBBD apart is its AI layer. Combined with simplified crypto payments and a creator-first approach, SUBBD aims to redefine how digital content is built and monetized.

To buy $SUBBD before its next price increase, simply visit the official SUBBD website and connect your wallet (e.g., Best Wallet).

You can either swap USDT or ETH or use a bank card to invest.

Buy $SUBBD here

Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
