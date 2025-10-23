Ethereum Price Prediction: As ETH ETFs Accumulate, Is The ETH Price About to Pump This October?
Uptober may not be canceled just yet, with ETH ETFs recording heavy inflows, and Ethereum price prediction tilting bullish.
Institutions continue to buy the dip on the ETH downturns, loading up another $141.7 million during Tuesday trading as the altcoin pulled back.
This has become a pattern among investors: alongside the 10% tumble this month, the immediate response to each sharp downturn has been ETF accumulation.
The trend extends across the market. Crypto investment products saw broad demand, with Bitcoin ETFs adding $477 million in inflows, reinforcing the conviction that institutions are positioning for another leg up.
Social sentiment leans broadly optimistic, with many traders citing institutional accumulation, ETF inflows, and DeFi sector growth as key drivers behind Ethereum’s strengthening structure.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Is ETH about to Pump?
This conviction from institutional investors comes as Ethereum retests a pivotal level around $4,000—a former resistance zone that must now hold as support to sustain the uptrend.
Analysts highlight its importance. Popular pseudonymous X analyst EtherWizz noted, “As long as Ethereum holds this support zone, there’s no reason to be bearish.”
A successful bounce here would confirm strong structural support at higher levels, and a potential launchpad for a breakout from a two-month bull flag pattern.
Momentum indicators, however, hang in the balance. The RSI is drifting toward neutral, while the MACD forms a narrow but widening gap below the signal line—both hinting at growing sell pressure.
A short-term pullback toward $3,700–$3,800 could be the next move without a near-term catalyst. The U.S. interest rate cut decision next week could be pivotal.
If the pattern fully materializes, Ethereum could see a 105% move to $8,000, a credible scenario as continued U.S. interest rate easing fuels renewed appetite for risk assets heading into 2026.
Best Wallet: Storing Crypto Can Net You Gains Too
With risk-on sentiment returning, accumulation is back. HODLers are once again moving assets off exchanges into self-custody. But this cycle, many are choosing Best Wallet ($BEST) over MetaMask or Exodus.
The difference? Utility.
Best Wallet gives users an edge with its “Upcoming Tokens” feature, an integrated screener that showcases early-stage projects before they hit the mainstream.
This isn’t just another wallet. It’s built for the bull market.
As capital rotates back into crypto, Best Wallet positions investors directly in front of the next wave of high-upside opportunities.
And it goes beyond storage. With Bestcard, users can spend stablecoins anywhere Mastercard is accepted, seamlessly bridging crypto with real-world use.
So far, the presale has raised over $16.6 million, and momentum is only growing.
Early buyers of $BEST are positioning themselves ahead of listings—and ahead of the next surge.Visit the Official Best Wallet Website Here
