BTC $113,855.13 1.57%
ETH $4,181.30 0.42%
SOL $214.55 -1.16%
PEPE $0.0000097 0.53%
SHIB $0.000012 1.15%
DOGE $0.24 2.55%
XRP $2.94 3.01%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.67
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Ethereum Price Prediction as ETH Bulls Hold $4,000 Level – Here’s What ETH Holders Need to Watch

ETH Price Ethereum Price Prediction
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ethereum ETFs pull in $560M in a week – Ethereum price prediction now targets $10,000 as bulls defend $4,000 support.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1758730541-ethereum-price-prediction-1

Ethereum has already broken past its all-time high this cycle, and a $10,000 Ethereum price prediction is quickly moving from speculation to possibility as altcoin season heats up.

The game-changing Pectra upgrade lit the fuse on Ethereum’s latest rally – and the momentum hasn’t slowed.

Now, top analysts like Ted Pillows, followed by over 200,000 crypto traders on X, are pointing to fresh technical setups that could send ETH even higher in the weeks ahead.

According to Pillows, Ethereum’s next major leg up is already underway.

Once this cycle hits the ‘Euphoria’ phase, ETH could be well on its way to $10,000 – and recent ETF inflows are backing that outlook.

Despite last week’s market dip, Ethereum-linked ETFs still attracted nearly $560 million in net inflows, a clear signal that smart money is accumulating ahead of the next breakout.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Could Hit $10K Soon If It Breaks Above This Level

Ethereum (ETH) is currently hovering just above $4,170 after a sharp pullback from its recent cycle high of $4,956.

This correction has brought ETH back to a key short-term level – the $4,000 mark.

If bulls manage to hold this level and reclaim momentum, a breakout above $5,000 could be back on the cards, opening the door for a potential surge toward the much-anticipated $10,000 target later this cycle.

ethereum price chart

However, if ETH dips below $4,000, the next critical level to watch is the $3,500 support zone, which acted as a strong accumulation area earlier in the run.

A bounce from $3,500 could still maintain the broader bullish structure, especially with altcoin season now underway and macro catalysts like the Fed’s rate cut supporting risk assets.

The RSI has dipped below 40, hinting at oversold conditions, while MACD remains negative – suggesting that the current pullback could soon exhaust itself.

If ETH regains strength, this may mark the start of its next explosive leg up.

Meanwhile, for those hunting higher upside potential, early-stage crypto presales like Pepenode ($PEPENODE) are attracting attention fast.

This mine-to-earn game has raised over $1.4 million and gives buyers the chance to build virtual mining rigs and earn meme coins.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Presale Lets Users Build Virtual Mining Rigs

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) lets anyone build virtual mining rigs to earn rewards, airdrops, and climb the leaderboard.

This isn’t just another frog-themed coin waiting around for a listing.

Pepenode flips the script on typical presales by turning early participation into an interactive mining game.

pepenode crypto presale

Buyers can launch digital rigs, upgrade their setups, and collect rewards while the presale is still live.

The more you build, the more you earn, and top players will unlock bonus airdrops of popular meme coins like $PEPE and $FARTCOIN.

To make things even more exciting, 70% of the tokens spent in upgrades are burned permanently, giving $PEPENODE deflationary potential as demand rises.

To buy $PEPENODE at its discounted presale price, visit the offical Pepenode official website and link your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can either swap crypto or use a bank card to complete the transaction.

Visit the Official Website Here
Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Pepe by the End of 2025
2025-09-17 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Holds Crucial $0.80 Support – Here’s Why it Could Rally 300% Soon
2025-09-22 18:41:04
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-24 15:48:02
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-24 12:45:09
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-24 08:07:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Ethereum
ETH
$4,181
0.42 %
Ethereum

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,111,635,934,492
-4.06
Trending Crypto
Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Pepe by the End of 2025
2025-09-17 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Holds Crucial $0.80 Support – Here’s Why it Could Rally 300% Soon
2025-09-22 18:41:04
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-24 15:48:02
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-24 12:45:09
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-24 08:07:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) Could Be Bigger Than Binance’s BNB Rise Following Presale
2025-09-24 17:39:22
Press Releases
New DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gains Momentum With $16.2M Raised and Beta Platform Nearing Launch
2025-09-24 17:37:39
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors