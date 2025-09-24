Ethereum Price Prediction as ETH Bulls Hold $4,000 Level – Here’s What ETH Holders Need to Watch

Ethereum ETFs pull in $560M in a week – Ethereum price prediction now targets $10,000 as bulls defend $4,000 support.

Ethereum has already broken past its all-time high this cycle, and a $10,000 Ethereum price prediction is quickly moving from speculation to possibility as altcoin season heats up.

The game-changing Pectra upgrade lit the fuse on Ethereum’s latest rally – and the momentum hasn’t slowed.

Now, top analysts like Ted Pillows, followed by over 200,000 crypto traders on X, are pointing to fresh technical setups that could send ETH even higher in the weeks ahead.

$ETH is going above $10,000 this cycle.



But before that, a correction will happen, and right now, it's happening.



I think ETH could drop towards the $3,600-$3,800 level before a reversal and a new ATH. pic.twitter.com/Yy87rjHVAB — Ted (@TedPillows) September 23, 2025

According to Pillows, Ethereum’s next major leg up is already underway.

Once this cycle hits the ‘Euphoria’ phase, ETH could be well on its way to $10,000 – and recent ETF inflows are backing that outlook.

Despite last week’s market dip, Ethereum-linked ETFs still attracted nearly $560 million in net inflows, a clear signal that smart money is accumulating ahead of the next breakout.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Could Hit $10K Soon If It Breaks Above This Level

Ethereum (ETH) is currently hovering just above $4,170 after a sharp pullback from its recent cycle high of $4,956.

This correction has brought ETH back to a key short-term level – the $4,000 mark.

If bulls manage to hold this level and reclaim momentum, a breakout above $5,000 could be back on the cards, opening the door for a potential surge toward the much-anticipated $10,000 target later this cycle.

However, if ETH dips below $4,000, the next critical level to watch is the $3,500 support zone, which acted as a strong accumulation area earlier in the run.

A bounce from $3,500 could still maintain the broader bullish structure, especially with altcoin season now underway and macro catalysts like the Fed’s rate cut supporting risk assets.

The RSI has dipped below 40, hinting at oversold conditions, while MACD remains negative – suggesting that the current pullback could soon exhaust itself.

If ETH regains strength, this may mark the start of its next explosive leg up.

Meanwhile, for those hunting higher upside potential, early-stage crypto presales like Pepenode ($PEPENODE) are attracting attention fast.

This mine-to-earn game has raised over $1.4 million and gives buyers the chance to build virtual mining rigs and earn meme coins.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Presale Lets Users Build Virtual Mining Rigs

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) lets anyone build virtual mining rigs to earn rewards, airdrops, and climb the leaderboard.

This isn’t just another frog-themed coin waiting around for a listing.

Pepenode flips the script on typical presales by turning early participation into an interactive mining game.

Buyers can launch digital rigs, upgrade their setups, and collect rewards while the presale is still live.

The more you build, the more you earn, and top players will unlock bonus airdrops of popular meme coins like $PEPE and $FARTCOIN.

To make things even more exciting, 70% of the tokens spent in upgrades are burned permanently, giving $PEPENODE deflationary potential as demand rises.

To buy $PEPENODE at its discounted presale price, visit the offical Pepenode official website and link your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet ).

You can either swap crypto or use a bank card to complete the transaction.