Ethereum Price Prediction: $8 Billion Ethereum Treasury Signals Institutional Confidence – Could $25K ETH Be Next?

The Ethereum price prediction is looking incredibly bullish today, after BitMine's Ethereum treasury grew to almost $8 billion.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Posting a 4% jump in the past 24 hours, the Ethereum price prediction is looking increasingly bullish today, after BitMine added nearly $900 million to its Ethereum reserve.

BitMine’s ETH treasury is now worth almost $8 billion, making it the second largest publicly traded crypto reserve, after Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy).

Such accumulation has put Ethereum in an increasingly strong position, with the altcoin now up by 9% in a week and 18.5% in the last 30 days.

And because of the ongoing accumulation of ETH by institutions and public companies, it’s likely that the token will only continue its climb over the coming weeks.

According to an update from Monday, BitMine now holds 1,713,899 Ethereum, which at today’s prices works out at $7.89 billion.

🧵

1/5

BitMine disclosed latest crypto holdings. As of August 24th at 5:30pm ET:



– 1,713,899 $ETH,

– 192 Bitcoin ($BTC) and

– unencumbered cash of $562 million

– fully diluted shares outstanding 221,515,180



= BMNR NAV per share $39.84



Total NAV $8.8 billion.

BitMine is #2… pic.twitter.com/PjN7nry3bf — Bitmine BMNR (@BitMNR) August 25, 2025

The holding company has been on a spending spree in recent weeks, with a press release revealing that it began its ETH treasury strategy on June 30th.

In the past week alone, it has increased its total crypto and cash holdings by $2.2 billion, with the firm also holding 192 BTC and $562 million in cash.

As stated above, this makes it the second most valuable publicly traded crypto treasury firm in the world, and the most valuable Ethereum treasury.

Its accumulation is one of the key reasons why Ethereum has been on a rampage in the past month or so, with institutions piling into Ethereum ETFs, and other firms opening ETH treasuries.

And if we look at Ethereum’s chart today, we can see that it’s bouncing back after showing weakness in recent days.

Its RSI (yellow) has bounced from 35 to 50 today, while its MACD (orange, blue) has turned positive for the first time in several days.

Source: TradingView

These are signs of renewed buying pressure, so we can therefore expect the Ethereum price to recover further over the next day or so.

Also encouraging is the fact that whales have continued to buy Ethereum today, as per data from Whale Alert.

Given such factors, we could see the Ethereum price reach $5,000 in the first one or two weeks of September, while it could rise beyond $7,500 by the end of the year.

