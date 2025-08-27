BTC $112,124.60 2.03%
Industry Talk

Ethereum Price Prediction: $8 Billion Ethereum Treasury Signals Institutional Confidence – Could $25K ETH Be Next?

ETH Ethereum Price Prediction
The Ethereum price prediction is looking incredibly bullish today, after BitMine's Ethereum treasury grew to almost $8 billion.
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,...

Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Ethereum Price Prediction: $8 Billion Ethereum Treasury Signals Institutional Confidence – Could $25K ETH Be Next?

Posting a 4% jump in the past 24 hours, the Ethereum price prediction is looking increasingly bullish today, after BitMine added nearly $900 million to its Ethereum reserve.

BitMine’s ETH treasury is now worth almost $8 billion, making it the second largest publicly traded crypto reserve, after Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy).

Such accumulation has put Ethereum in an increasingly strong position, with the altcoin now up by 9% in a week and 18.5% in the last 30 days.

And because of the ongoing accumulation of ETH by institutions and public companies, it’s likely that the token will only continue its climb over the coming weeks.

Ethereum Price Prediction: $8 Billion Ethereum Treasury Signals Institutional Confidence – Could $25K ETH Be Next?

According to an update from Monday, BitMine now holds 1,713,899 Ethereum, which at today’s prices works out at $7.89 billion.

The holding company has been on a spending spree in recent weeks, with a press release revealing that it began its ETH treasury strategy on June 30th.

In the past week alone, it has increased its total crypto and cash holdings by $2.2 billion, with the firm also holding 192 BTC and $562 million in cash.

As stated above, this makes it the second most valuable publicly traded crypto treasury firm in the world, and the most valuable Ethereum treasury.

Its accumulation is one of the key reasons why Ethereum has been on a rampage in the past month or so, with institutions piling into Ethereum ETFs, and other firms opening ETH treasuries.

And if we look at Ethereum’s chart today, we can see that it’s bouncing back after showing weakness in recent days.

Its RSI (yellow) has bounced from 35 to 50 today, while its MACD (orange, blue) has turned positive for the first time in several days.

Ethereum price prediction chart.
Source: TradingView

These are signs of renewed buying pressure, so we can therefore expect the Ethereum price to recover further over the next day or so.

Also encouraging is the fact that whales have continued to buy Ethereum today, as per data from Whale Alert.

Given such factors, we could see the Ethereum price reach $5,000 in the first one or two weeks of September, while it could rise beyond $7,500 by the end of the year.

Bitcoin Hyper Surges Past $12.3M – A Breakout Layer-2 Before It Hits the Market

In addition to Ethereum, savvy investors are looking to diversify into newer tokens that often outperform during their early growth phases.

This is especially true with presale tokens, which can deliver explosive gains once they hit major exchanges – particularly if they’ve already attracted significant investment.

To take one of the best current examples, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is a layer-two project that has now raised $12.3 million in its sale.

This makes it one of the best-performing presales of 2025, and the reason for its success is that it has very bullish fundamentals.

It’s about to launch its layer-two network for Bitcoin, offering much lower transaction fees and faster confirmation times.

Its aim is to provide an ecosystem that will enable users to tap into the enormous value of Bitcoin, with Bitcoin Hyper working to become an important hub for DeFi and DEX trading.

By using Solana’s Virtual Machine (SVM) and zero-knowledge rollups, it will boast superior speed and scalability, as well as privacy and security.

Its native token, HYPER, will have a max supply of 21 billion tokens, which holders will be able to stake as well as use to pay transaction fees.

This gives HYPER plenty of utility, with investors able to buy it now by visiting the Bitcoin Hyper website.

HYPER is currently selling for $0.012815, although this will rise repeatedly for as long as the presale lasts, so newcomers should act quickly.

Visit the Official Website Here

