Price Analysis

Ethereum Price Prediction: Billion-Dollar Firm VanEck Says ETH Is Wall Street’s Chosen Token – Can ETH Overtake Bitcoin?

Ethereum price prediciton
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Billion-dollar firm VanEck says ETH is the token for Wall Street – Ethereum price prediction now targets Bitcoin’s crown.
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Ethereum has surged over 200% in recent months, hitting an all-time high of $4,953 before pulling back to $4,318 at the time of writing – a rally that has only strengthened the current Ethereum price prediction.

Adding to the bullish momentum, Jan van Eck, CEO of the multi-billion dollar asset manager VanEck, has now declared Ethereum to be “Wall Street’s chosen token.”

In a live appearance on Fox Business (August 28), van Eck stated that Ethereum is poised to become the blockchain of choice for banks, especially as the financial sector gears up for mass adoption of stablecoins.

Wall Street’s Stablecoin Vision Sees Ethereum Price Prediction Set above $5,000

Van Eck declaration follows recent Wall Street perspectives on the role of stablecoins in Ethereum’s rise.

Tom Lee, managing partner and head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, suggested during a July 30 interview that stablecoins represent the “ChatGPT moment” for the crypto industry.

Supporting this trend, a report from digital asset platform Fireblocks shows that 90% of institutional players surveyed are exploring ways to integrate stablecoins into their operations.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Billion-Dollar Firm VanEck Says ETH Is Wall Street's Chosen Token – Can ETH Overtake Bitcoin?
Source: Fireblocks

This wave of adoption has fueled increasingly ambitious Ethereum price predictions.

In December 2024, VanEck predicted a crypto bull market where it expected Ethereum to trade above $6,000.

More recently, Fundstrat CIO Tom Lee predicted that Ethereum will rally in the near term to $5,500, with an ambitious year-end target of $12,000.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Bulls Target $5K and $10K – But $4K Must Hold First

Ethereum’s strong uptrend remains intact on the daily chart, with the price currently consolidating above a key trendline near $4,335.

After tapping a local high near $4,950, ETH has pulled back slightly, offering what could be a healthy retest before a larger breakout.

The next major upside target sits at $5,000, with a potential longer-term move to $10,000 if bullish momentum returns.

The RSI is hovering in neutral territory around 51, showing the market isn’t overbought – a sign that ETH still has room to move higher if buying volume steps in.

However, if ETH loses its immediate support near $4,300, a deeper correction toward the $4,044 demand zone becomes more likely. This level aligns with a previous structure and acts as a critical order block for bulls to defend.

While the macro setup remains bullish, especially with strong institutional narratives around Ethereum, traders should watch this current consolidation closely – as a breakout above $4,950 could trigger the next explosive leg up.

Ethereum Dips – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Emerges as a High-Potential Presale Play

As Ethereum dips, early-stage buyers are piling into Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – a utility-packed presale that’s already raised over $15.2 million.

$BEST powers the Best Wallet app, a sleek, multi-chain wallet supporting over 60 networks, and comes loaded with real value for holders.

Token perks include reduced fees, priority access to new crypto presales, and boosted staking rewards through its in-app aggregator.

Source: Best Wallet

You also get governance rights, giving holders a voice in the wallet’s evolution and ecosystem decisions.

In a market full of hype, $BEST stands out with practical use, a strong presale, and real utility from day one.

Right now, you can buy $BEST tokens for $0.025545 each but that price will increase as the presale progresses.

Visit the Official Website Here
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
