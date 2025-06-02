ETH Price Rally Incoming? Ethereum Funds See $321M Inflows
Key Takeaways:
- Ethereum funds saw $321 million in inflows last week, extending a six-week streak.
- ETH price remains range-bound and needs to break above $2,500–$2,520 to turn bullish.
- Broader crypto funds added $286 million, though market volatility weighed on total assets.
Ethereum is back in the spotlight after institutional investors poured $321 million into ETH investment products last week, its largest weekly inflow since December 2024.
The latest inflows extend Ethereum’s streak to six consecutive weeks, bringing the total to $1.19 billion over that period, according to new data from asset manager CoinShares.
The strong capital inflows signal growing bullish sentiment around the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.
Digital Asset Funds See $286M in Inflows
The broader digital asset market also saw inflows last week, with $286 million entering crypto investment products globally.
However, total assets under management (AuM) dipped from a record $187 billion to $177 billion as prices pulled back on renewed market volatility, partly driven by uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy.
Regionally, U.S.-based funds still led with $199 million in inflows, followed by Hong Kong with $54.8 million, its strongest post-ETF launch week, and Germany with $42.9 million.
Switzerland recorded outflows of $32.8 million.
Bitcoin saw a mixed week. The top cryptocurrency began the week with positive flows, but momentum reversed mid-week after a U.S. court ruling on tariffs rattled markets.
Bitcoin products ended the week with a modest $8 million in outflows, breaking a six-week inflow streak that had totaled $9.6 billion.
Meanwhile, XRP funds posted $28.2 million in outflows, marking a second consecutive week of investor pullback.
As reported, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) recorded $430.8 million in outflows on May 30, ending a 31-day inflow streak — its longest since launch.
The move marks IBIT’s largest single-day outflow to date, according to Farside data, following a month where BlackRock added $6.2 billion in Bitcoin.
Despite the pullback, IBIT’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at around $70 billion.
Eth Needs to Reclaim $2,500–$2,520 Zone to Turn Bullish
Ethereum is currently trading around $2,482 after a period of sideways movement.
On the 1-hour chart, ETH remains range-bound between approximately $2,475 and $2,555.
Bollinger Bands have narrowed in recent sessions, indicating reduced volatility. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 36.23, suggesting ETH is nearing oversold territory.
Meanwhile, the MACD remains negative (-3.66), showing a bearish bias, though momentum appears to be stabilizing.
Zooming into the 1-minute chart, ETH continues to hover near $2,483 with intraday resistance around $2,493 and support near $2,477.
The RSI is more neutral at 46.32, while the MACD has flipped slightly positive (0.61), hinting at short-term buying interest. However, the price action remains choppy, with no clear breakout yet.
In the broader context, ETH inflows of $321 million last week reflect growing institutional demand.
However, the current technical setup suggests ETH needs to reclaim the $2,500–$2,520 zone to regain bullish momentum. Failure to hold above $2,475 could open the door to further downside toward $2,400.
