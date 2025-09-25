Best Crypto to Buy 25 September – XRP, Pepe, Dogecoin

Below we outline why XRP, Pepe, and Dogecoin could be the biggest gainers through "Uptober" next month.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

With thousands of digital assets available in today’s fast-expanding $4 trillion crypto market, identifying the coins with the best upside potential at this moment can feel like a daunting task.

Bitcoin surged to a fresh record of $124,128 just last month. At the same time, the ecosystem continues to broaden, with strong investor enthusiasm carrying over into prominent altcoins and best meme coins. Over the past year, many tokens have achieved new peaks, showcasing the market’s renewed optimism.

This resurgence has largely been fueled by two major policy developments out of Washington. First, President Trump enacted the GENIUS Act, the nation’s first major legislation aimed at regulating stablecoins. Second, the SEC introduced Project Crypto, a framework designed to modernize and clarify how securities laws intersect with digital assets.

With improving sentiment, investors are eyeing leading altcoins like XRP, Pepe, and Dogecoin as some of the most attractive dip-buying plays ahead of the next potential bull cycle.

Ripple’s native token, XRP ($XRP), hit a record high of $3.65 on July 18, the same day as the passage of the GENIUS Act. In doing so, it surpassed its previous 2018 peak of $3.40. It has since pulled back to roughly $2.84, representing about a 22% decline from its recent high.

XRP’s strength lies in its role as a low-cost, efficient solution for global money transfers, positioning it as a modern alternative to legacy systems like SWIFT. This reputation has been bolstered by backing from the UN Capital Development Fund and recognition from the U.S.

Ripple’s policy influence was highlighted when CEO Brad Garlinghouse participated in a White House crypto regulation roundtable earlier this year. Additionally, with the rollout of RLUSD, a dollar-pegged stablecoin, Ripple has set its sights on capturing a meaningful share in the stablecoin market.

Momentum accelerated after a pivotal 2023 court ruling declared XRP’s retail transactions were not securities, ending a lengthy battle with the SEC and marking a major victory for the industry.

Over the past year, XRP has delivered a 383% gain, quintupling Bitcoin’s 76% growth. After July’s rally, the token established support near $3, though seasonal weakness in September saw it dip below that level.

Currently, XRP’s relative strength index (RSI) hovers around 42 and may be continuing downward, further discounting the price. While rate cuts and the recent approval of the first spot XRP ETF didn’t trigger an immediate breakout, probably because markets had already priced it in, additional higher-profile spot ETF decisions expected in mid-October could push XRP above $4 within weeks.

Pepe ($PEPE): Meme-Culture Favorite With Room to Run

Pepe ($PEPE), launched in April 2023, quickly rose to the ranks of top meme tokens by market capitalization, inspired by Matt Furie’s famous frog character from his Boy’s Club webcomic.

Its meteoric rise inspired countless imitators, though none replicated its success. With a market cap of around $4 billion, Pepe has attracted worldwide attention, even appearing as Elon Musk’s profile picture on X for a brief stint.

Currently trading at about $0.000009433, PEPE is currently feeling the effects of a market-wide dip. The coin currently sits 66% below its record high of $0.00002803 from late 2024.

However, historically, October tends to be bullish for crypto, and if the “Uptober” trend holds, Pepe could claim new highs as early as November.

At present, its RSI is 38 and trending downward, suggesting that further near-term declines may create additional dip-buying opportunities.

Supporters argue that a stronger macro backdrop, combined with growing investor optimism, could help propel PEPE to fresh highs later this year.

Dogecoin ($DOGE): Is the Original Meme Coin Ready for $1?

Initially created in 2013 as a parody, Dogecoin ($DOGE) has since transformed into the most recognized meme coin, supported by a loyal fan base and a market capitalization of $35.4 billion.

The coin gained mainstream attention in 2021 thanks to backing from celebrities like Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, and Gene Simmons.

This past May, renewed institutional activity pushed DOGE back above $0.25 amid speculation of a potential U.S. spot Dogecoin ETF. It now trades around $0.2334, down about 3% alongside a broader correction across all crypto that has hit the meme coin sector a little harder. Meme coins collectively fell 2% to a combined $75.1 billion market cap.

Zooming out, the wider $4 trillion crypto market slipped 1.5% today, signalling a general pullback. For long-term holders, this could represent an ideal entry point to stack DOGE.

Technically, DOGE’s RSI stands at 44, indicating more potential downside as the selloff continues going into the weekend. However, a rebound later by Monday ahead of “Uptober” could pave the way for meaningful gains, since October has historically been a bullish month for crypto.

With increasing adoption, Tesla accepting DOGE for certain purchases and platforms like PayPal and Revolut expanding support, the coin’s real-world utility continues to grow. If positive momentum continues, DOGE could approach the $0.50 level by mid-October, with the coveted $1 target remaining in sight.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): A Layer 2 Presale Targeting 2025 Growth

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is emerging as one of 2025’s most notable presales, aiming to become the first Bitcoin Layer 2 project that merges viral meme appeal with scalability and decentralized governance.

The initiative seeks to expand Bitcoin’s functionality by enabling faster transactions, expanded smart contract functionality, and community-driven governance.

So far, the presale has attracted approximately $18.1 million, with analysts projecting potential post-launch gains of 10× or more.

Built on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), HYPER enables fast, low-cost smart contracts. A key feature is its Canonical Bridge, which allows near-instant Bitcoin transfers while also supporting dApps, meme tokens, and payment solutions. A recent Coinsult audit found no vulnerabilities, boosting investor confidence.

The $HYPER token has multiple utilities within the ecosystem, including staking, transaction fees, and governance rights. Early buyers can secure staking rewards up to 65% APY and gain voting privileges once the platform is live.

Visit the official presale website or follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram for more information.