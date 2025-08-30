BTC $108,520.35 -0.13%
ETH $4,358.52 1.25%
SOL $198.91 -5.16%
PEPE $0.0000098 1.07%
SHIB $0.000012 1.06%
DOGE $0.21 -0.10%
XRP $2.79 -1.78%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.24
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Gryphon Digital Mining to Merge with Trump-Linked American Bitcoin

Mining Trump Trump Family
The Las Vegas-based Bitcoin miner announced Friday that its shareholders voted in favor of the merger earlier in the week.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Gryphon Digital Mining to Merge with Trump-Linked American Bitcoin

Gryphon Digital Mining has secured shareholder approval to merge with American Bitcoin, a mining firm connected to the Trump family, in a stock-for-stock deal that sets the stage for a rebrand and new Nasdaq listing.

Key Takeaways:

  • Gryphon shareholders approved a merger with Trump-linked American Bitcoin, including a 5-to-1 reverse stock split.
  • The combined company will rebrand as American Bitcoin and begin trading under the ticker “ABTC” on Sept. 2.
  • The move gives American Bitcoin fast-track public market access.

The Las Vegas-based Bitcoin miner announced Friday that its shareholders voted in favor of the merger earlier in the week.

A reverse five-to-one stock split will be completed by 5:00 pm ET on Sept. 2, after which the combined company will trade under the name American Bitcoin with the ticker symbol “ABTC.”

Gryphon Shareholders Approve 5-to-1 Reverse Split Ahead of Merger

The split will reduce Gryphon’s outstanding shares from 82.8 million to approximately 16.6 million.

Originally revealed in May, the deal allows American Bitcoin, launched by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump earlier this year, to enter public markets without a separate IPO, using Gryphon’s Nasdaq listing as a vehicle.

The Trump-backed company emerged from a rebrand of American Data Center and is affiliated with mining infrastructure provider Hut 8.

American Bitcoin has positioned itself as a pure-play mining venture focused on Bitcoin accumulation.

It has disclosed 215 BTC in holdings, though third-party data from BitcoinTreasuries.NET suggests its reserves could approach 1,941 BTC.

Shares of Gryphon fell more than 10% on Friday, giving back part of Thursday’s 41% rally that followed initial reports of the merger.

The deal is seen as combining Gryphon’s low-cost mining operations with American Bitcoin’s aggressive treasury strategy to create a more competitive presence in the public mining space.

The merger reflects a broader trend of public firms ramping up their Bitcoin exposure.

Collectively, listed companies now hold nearly 990,000 BTC, led by Strategy’s dominant 631,000 BTC position.

American Bitcoin has been exploring acquisitions in Hong Kong and Japan to expand its footprint, the Financial Times reported earlier this month.

American Bitcoin’s interest in Asia taps into markets with deep retail trading culture and growing regulatory openness toward crypto.

Hong Kong has positioned itself as a digital asset hub, and Japanese-listed vehicles could provide a regulated path for institutional and retail investors to participate.

Trump Family Expands Crypto Ties

The venture is one of several crypto-linked businesses tied to the Trump family.

In June, Donald Trump disclosed $57 million in income from World Liberty Financial, a crypto platform that recently announced a $1.5 billion token buyback in partnership with Las Vegas-based blockchain firm ALT5 Sigma.

Separately, Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates Truth Social, plans to raise $2.5 billion to establish its own Bitcoin treasury.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration advanced its pro-crypto agenda with a series of policy and regulatory moves.

President Trump signed an executive order urging regulators to remove barriers that prevent 401(k) plans from including alternative assets such as cryptocurrencies.

If implemented, the reforms could allow millions of Americans to allocate retirement funds to Bitcoin and other digital assets through regulated channels.

Trump also nominated economist Stephen Miran, a digital asset advocate, to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, signaling continuity in his administration’s pro-crypto stance.

Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cronos by the End of 2025
2025-08-28 18:35:05
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Altcoin News
Raoul Pal Sees XRP Poised For Strong Uptrend As ‘Full Porting’ Begins
2025-08-29 07:18:36
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-29 14:21:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-30 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,953,152,248,686
-6.15
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cronos by the End of 2025
2025-08-28 18:35:05
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Altcoin News
Raoul Pal Sees XRP Poised For Strong Uptrend As ‘Full Porting’ Begins
2025-08-29 07:18:36
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-29 14:21:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-30 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Gryphon Digital Mining to Merge with Trump-Linked American Bitcoin
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-08-30 13:09:00
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Is the Altcoin Market’s New Bullish Momentum Starting with XRP?
2025-08-30 12:03:16
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors