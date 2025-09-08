El Salvador Celebrates National Bitcoin Day With 21 BTC Purchase

El Salvador has been adding 1 BTC per day since March 2024.

Last updated: September 8, 2025

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele confirmed on Monday that the nation has scooped 21 BTC to celebrate its fourth anniversary of the Bitcoin Law.

The Central American nation has been adding 1 BTC per day since March 2024, per Bitcoin Office data.

With the new purchase, El Salvador has reached 6,313.18 Bitcoin, valued at over $701 million. The nation has bought 28 BTC in the past 7 days.

This acquisition highlights El Salvador’s continuous investment strategy amid fluctuating market conditions, aiming to strengthen its position in the global cryptocurrency landscape.

El Salvador made Bitcoin a legal tender in September 2021, and the country’s Bitcoin Office has announced the anniversary as ‘Bitcoin Day.’

El Salvador BTC Purchase Complicates IMF Compliance

Per a recent report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), El Salvador stopped purchasing any new Bitcoin, since El Salvador secured a $1.4 billion loan agreement in December 2024.

The agreement requires halting voluntary purchases of BTC by public entities. Further, the deal mandates the government’s exit from the Chivo wallet program.

Additionally, the IMF has long been a critic of El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption. In 2021, the international body warned that the nation’s move to make Bitcoin a legal tender would lead to “a number of macroeconomic, financial and legal issues.”

Despite the mandates in place, El Salvador has steadily continued to accumulate 1 Bitcoin per day.

Besides, the country announced splitting its Bitcoin treasury across 14 separate addresses. This is to improve security against growing concerns over quantum computing threats. The government has until now stored its BTC treasury in a single wallet address.

Bitcoin Day – Milestones So Far

The government’s BTC agency has highlighted El Salvador’s key Bitcoin milestones so far, including rebranding the nation as “Bitcoin Country.”

“Guided by EXCELLENCE ONLY, our results prove that builders can just build extraordinary things,” Bitcoin Office posted on X.

Additionally, about 80,000 public servants have received a Bitcoin certification as of 2025, it said, adding that the government passed a law enabling Bitcoin banks and BTC capital markets framework.