BTC $111,946.05 -7.54%
ETH $3,802.26 -11.95%
SOL $182.32 -17.07%
PEPE $0.0000071 -22.68%
SHIB $0.000010 -13.04%
DOGE $0.19 -22.80%
XRP $2.45 -12.35%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Early Bitcoin Whale Shorted $1.1B Right Before Tariffs, Now Up $27M – How Did He Know?

Bitcoin Bitcoin Whale
Satoshi-era whale with 86K BTC shorted $1.1B in BTC and ETH 30 minutes before Trump's 100% tariff announcement, banking $190M-$200M as liquidations hit $19.33B across 1.66M traders.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Early Bitcoin Whale Shorted $1.1B Right Before Tariffs, Now Up $27M – How Did He Know?

A Satoshi-era Bitcoin whale opened over $1.1 billion in short positions against BTC and ETH just before President Donald Trump announced 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, generating an estimated $27 million in unrealized profits as markets crashed.

The trader, identified by blockchain tracking firm Lookonchain as a “Bitcoin OG” who held 86,000 BTC from 2011, deposited funds into Hyperliquid starting October 9 to establish highly leveraged bets against the crypto market’s top two assets.

Whale Doubles Down 30 Minutes Before Trump Speech

The whale’s positions include a 10x leveraged short on 6,189 BTC valued at $752.9 million with a liquidation price of $130,810, and a 12x leveraged short on 81,203 ETH worth $353.1 million with a liquidation price of $4,589.

The timing sparked widespread speculation about insider knowledge, with the trader doubling down on shorts just 30 minutes before Trump’s tariff announcement that sent Bitcoin plunging from above $122,000 to briefly below $102,000.

According to on-chain analyst @mlmabc, the whale closed approximately 90% of Bitcoin shorts and completely exited Ethereum positions at the bottom of the drop, pocketing between $190 million and $200 million in realized profits within a single day.

Lookonchain data shows the trader began accumulating the short positions on October 9 by depositing 80 million USDC into Hyperliquid, followed by additional deposits totaling tens of millions throughout the week leading up to the crash.

The market collapse triggered over 1.66 million liquidations in 24 hours, wiping out $19.33 billion in positions according to CoinGlass data.

Although Mlmabc argued that the “liquidation figure floating around is fake, the real number is likely much higher, somewhere in the $30B-$40B+ range.

Long positions accounted for $16.83 billion of losses, while shorts contributed over $2.49 billion.

Bitcoin and Ethereum led liquidations at $5.38 billion and $4.43 billion, respectively, followed by Solana at $2.01 billion and XRP at $708 million.

Hyperliquid saw the largest single liquidation, an ETH-USDT position worth $203.36 million. According to Mlmbac, Hyperliquid alone saw “nearly $7B liquidated.”

Satoshi-Era Holder’s Trading History Fuels Conspiracy Theories

The whale’s identity traces back to 2011 when he accumulated 86,000 BTC during Bitcoin’s earliest years.

On-chain records show he sold 35,991 BTC worth $4.43 billion starting August 20 to purchase 886,371 ETH valued at $4.07 billion at a 0.0406 exchange rate on Hyperliquid.

The trader still holds 49,634 BTC worth approximately $5.43 billion across four wallets, maintaining substantial exposure despite the aggressive shorting strategy.

On October 8, just one day before establishing the massive short positions, the whale sold 3,000 BTC for 363.87 million USDC at an average price of $121,291, positioning himself with significant stablecoin liquidity.

He then deployed 80 million USDC to open a 6x short on 3,477 BTC worth $419 million with a liquidation price of $140,660, while depositing an additional 50 million USDC into Binance for potential similar trades.

The whale continued scaling positions throughout October 10, depositing 30 million USDC to open a 12x short on 76,242 ETH valued at $330 million with a liquidation price of $4,613.

Community speculation intensified after crypto researcher Maartunn noted the correlation between the whale’s Satoshi-era origins and potential government connections, suggesting insider ties may have provided advance knowledge of Trump’s tariff announcement.

Social media erupted with accusations of market manipulation, with multiple analysts calling the sequence “one of the biggest insider trades in history.”

Critics pointed to the precise timing of position increases just before Trump’s speech, the whale’s exits at exact market bottoms, and the coordinated nature of linked wallets copying similar trades within hours.

Trump Tariffs Trigger Historic Deleveraging Event

President Trump announced the 100% tariff on Chinese imports scheduled for November 1 in response to Beijing’s new export restrictions on products containing over 0.1% rare earth elements.

The tariff also includes new export controls targeting critical software industries.

Trump later hinted he could reverse the tariffs if China changes course before the deadline, potentially triggering a short-term crypto market recovery.

The global crypto market cap fell over 9% in 24 hours to $3.8 trillion as the sell-off accelerated.

Bitcoin dropped from above $122,000 to around $113,600, wiping out all gains since August before briefly dipping below $102,000.

Early Bitcoin Whale Shorted $1.1B Right Before Tariffs, Now Up $27M – How Did He Know?
Source: TradingView

Ethereum and other major altcoins followed similar trajectories, with some assets declining 60% to 90% during the three-hour crash that erased approximately $1 trillion in market value.

Analysts characterized the event as one of the year’s most severe liquidation episodes.

Despite the whale’s profitable exits, the crash left 1.66 million traders liquidated and billions in losses locked in.

Trump’s approval rating fell to 40% amid the ongoing government shutdown, with 86% of Polymarket traders expecting the shutdown to continue past October 15.

Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Shocking Hidden Data Shows SHIB Might Be Stronger Than It Looks – Should You Get In Now?
2025-10-10 22:11:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Same Signal That Preceded Big Crash Just Flashed Again – Should You Panic?
2025-10-10 13:20:40
,
by Arslan Butt
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 10, 2025 — Crypto Market Extends Losses as Liquidations Surge; ETH Drops Under $4K, BTC Steady Above $120K
2025-10-10 04:20:05
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-10 17:35:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-10 17:07:43
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-11 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$111,946
7.54 %
Bitcoin
Ethereum
ETH
$3,802
11.95 %
Ethereum

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,955,895,879,688
-9.66
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Shocking Hidden Data Shows SHIB Might Be Stronger Than It Looks – Should You Get In Now?
2025-10-10 22:11:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Same Signal That Preceded Big Crash Just Flashed Again – Should You Panic?
2025-10-10 13:20:40
,
by Arslan Butt
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 10, 2025 — Crypto Market Extends Losses as Liquidations Surge; ETH Drops Under $4K, BTC Steady Above $120K
2025-10-10 04:20:05
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-10 17:35:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-10 17:07:43
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-11 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Could Rebound 21% This Week as October Trends Favor Recovery, Economist Says
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-11 10:05:00
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Signals to Watch as Macro Shock Sends Crypto Fear Index to 35
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-11 08:14:26
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors