Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Neck And Neck In Polymarket Poll

Donald Trump or Kamala Harris? The latest U.S. Presidential Polymarket poll reveals a tight race for the presidency.

In a close race for the U.S. presidency, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are nearly tied in Polymarket’s latest poll on Monday with Trump leading by just 1%.

According to the prediction market’s website, Donald Trump boasts 50% of all votes, while Harris has secured 49%.

Harris was reportedly leading in Polymarket’s bet just last week but was eventually overtaken by her opponent ahead of the weekend. By Sunday, the two were once again tied, each splitting 50% of the votes.

RFK Jr. Withdraws From Presidential Election, Supports Trump

The dramatic polling developments come just days after third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump at an Arizona rally on Friday.

“We’re both in to do what’s right for the country,” Trump said of RFK Jr. while addressing the campaign stop’s audience.

The Independent Party hopeful had been struggling to find his footing in an ever-narrowing contention between Harris and Donald Trump ahead of his withdrawal from the race.

His decision to support Trump caused controversy this past week, with his historically Democratic family releasing a statement denouncing Kennedy’s decision.

“Our brother Bobby’s decision to endorse Trump today betrays the values that our father and our family hold most dear,” their message reads. “It is a sad ending to a sad story.”

Donald Trump Versus Kamala Harris

Meanwhile, Harris charged full steam ahead in her campaign, officially accepting her party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last Thursday, August 24.

“With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past,” she said. “A chance to start a new way forward. Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans.”

Notably, the now Democratic nominee remained silent on issues affecting the blockchain sector, a topic Donald Trump has largely embraced on the campaign trail.

Most recently, Trump threw his support behind a nascent crypto project in development by his sons Donald Jr. and Eric.

“For too long, the average American has been squeezed by the big banks and financial elites,” a recent Truth Social post from the former U.S. president reads. “It’s time we take a stand—together.”

With the race to the White House virtually tied, both Donald Trump and Harris’ stances toward digital assets may prove crucial in getting to the Oval Office.

The close margins in Polymarket’s poll highlight just how pivotal these positions might be as the election approaches.