The U.S. exchange-traded fund (ETF) market may soon see an expansion well beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. In recent filings, 21Shares submitted proposals for an active crypto ETF, as well as 2x leveraged products for Dogecoin and Sui.

An active ETF would give managers greater flexibility in adjusting holdings, a structure that could appeal to institutions seeking dynamic exposure to digital assets rather than passively tracking a single token.

Meanwhile, the proposed leveraged DOGE and SUI funds reflect the increasing appetite for speculative, high-beta instruments within regulated frameworks.

These products, if approved, would allow traders to gain returns from short-term movements in the underlying tokens, though they also carry greater risks.

XRP ETF Filings Gain Momentum

The most recent development came from multiple asset managers, including Grayscale, Bitwise, Canary, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, and WisdomTree, all of which filed amendments to their proposed spot XRP ETFs.

The updates, submitted Friday, are designed to address feedback from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and demonstrate issuers’ willingness to comply with regulatory expectations.

XRP has long been at the center of legal and regulatory debates, making these ETF applications a pivotal moment for the token’s future adoption on Wall Street.

Approval would provide institutional investors with a direct, regulated avenue to gain exposure to XRP, potentially reshaping liquidity and market dynamics for one of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies.

Grayscale Targets Avalanche With Nasdaq Listing

Separately, Grayscale Investments filed a Form S-1 registration statement with the SEC to launch the Grayscale Avalanche Trust (AVAX).

The trust seeks to track the price of Avalanche, with Coinbase Custody acting as custodian and Coinbase, Inc. serving as prime broker.

This marks a continuation of Grayscale’s push to broaden its crypto product suite beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. If approved, the AVAX trust would become one of the first U.S.-listed investment vehicles offering exposure to a layer-1 blockchain token outside the two dominant digital assets, showing a deeper integration of altcoins into mainstream finance.

October Deadlines Could Be Crucial

Regulators are expected to issue decisions on several pending applications in October, including products tied to Trump Media and Solana (SOL).

With multiple issuers pressing forward and amendments rolling in, next month could prove to be a turning point for the crypto ETF landscape.

The combination of active strategies, leveraged products, and potential approvals for altcoin ETFs suggests the industry is preparing for a new wave of investor demand. If the SEC moves forward, October may mark the start of the next crypto ETF boom.