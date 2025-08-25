BTC $112,836.08 -1.29%
ETH $4,632.58 -4.78%
SOL $198.02 -4.84%
PEPE $0.000010 -6.03%
SHIB $0.000012 -4.22%
DOGE $0.22 -5.83%
XRP $2.96 -2.36%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.85
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Dogecoin, XRP, SUI ETFs Incoming? October Could Spark Next Crypto ETF Boom

Crypto ETFs Dogecoin ETFs
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Thumzup

The U.S. exchange-traded fund (ETF) market may soon see an expansion well beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. In recent filings, 21Shares submitted proposals for an active crypto ETF, as well as 2x leveraged products for Dogecoin and Sui.

An active ETF would give managers greater flexibility in adjusting holdings, a structure that could appeal to institutions seeking dynamic exposure to digital assets rather than passively tracking a single token.

Meanwhile, the proposed leveraged DOGE and SUI funds reflect the increasing appetite for speculative, high-beta instruments within regulated frameworks.

These products, if approved, would allow traders to gain returns from short-term movements in the underlying tokens, though they also carry greater risks.

XRP ETF Filings Gain Momentum

The most recent development came from multiple asset managers, including Grayscale, Bitwise, Canary, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, and WisdomTree, all of which filed amendments to their proposed spot XRP ETFs.

The updates, submitted Friday, are designed to address feedback from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and demonstrate issuers’ willingness to comply with regulatory expectations.

XRP has long been at the center of legal and regulatory debates, making these ETF applications a pivotal moment for the token’s future adoption on Wall Street.

Approval would provide institutional investors with a direct, regulated avenue to gain exposure to XRP, potentially reshaping liquidity and market dynamics for one of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies.

Grayscale Targets Avalanche With Nasdaq Listing

Separately, Grayscale Investments filed a Form S-1 registration statement with the SEC to launch the Grayscale Avalanche Trust (AVAX).

The trust seeks to track the price of Avalanche, with Coinbase Custody acting as custodian and Coinbase, Inc. serving as prime broker.

This marks a continuation of Grayscale’s push to broaden its crypto product suite beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. If approved, the AVAX trust would become one of the first U.S.-listed investment vehicles offering exposure to a layer-1 blockchain token outside the two dominant digital assets, showing a deeper integration of altcoins into mainstream finance.

October Deadlines Could Be Crucial

Regulators are expected to issue decisions on several pending applications in October, including products tied to Trump Media and Solana (SOL).

With multiple issuers pressing forward and amendments rolling in, next month could prove to be a turning point for the crypto ETF landscape.

The combination of active strategies, leveraged products, and potential approvals for altcoin ETFs suggests the industry is preparing for a new wave of investor demand. If the SEC moves forward, October may mark the start of the next crypto ETF boom.

Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 25, 2025
2025-08-25 11:40:19
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Anthropic’s Claude AI Predicts the Price of XRP, SOL, and DOGE By End of 2025
2025-08-22 16:37:13
,
by Tim Hakki
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-25 11:55:53
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-25 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,090,968,121,105
-0.84
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 25, 2025
2025-08-25 11:40:19
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Anthropic’s Claude AI Predicts the Price of XRP, SOL, and DOGE By End of 2025
2025-08-22 16:37:13
,
by Tim Hakki
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-25 11:55:53
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-25 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Bullish Golden Cross Appears – SHIB Could 10x Your Money From Here
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-08-25 16:52:40
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Director Reveals Secret Protocol Test – DOGE Going to $10?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-08-25 16:42:31
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors