BTC $113,545.13 -0.30%
ETH $4,146.60 -0.40%
SOL $208.07 -1.13%
PEPE $0.0000091 -2.22%
SHIB $0.000011 -1.74%
DOGE $0.22 -2.03%
XRP $2.85 -1.44%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Dogecoin Price Prediction: XRP, Solana, and DOGE ETF Filings Withdrawn – But Here’s Why That’s Not Bearish

DOGE Price Dogecoin ETF Price Prediction
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
SEC just pulled DOGE, XRP, and Solana ETF filings – Dogecoin price prediction now teases why bulls aren’t worried.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1759234246-dogecoin-price-prediction-3

The SEC’s unexpected request for asset managers to withdraw ETF filings for DOGE, XRP, Solana, and other altcoins may seem bearish at first glance, but it’s actually a setup for faster approvals, supporting a bullish Dogecoin price prediction.

Reporter Eleanor Terrett explained on Monday that the agency has introduced a quicker pathway for crypto ETFs by allowing direct S‑1 prospectus reviews instead of the slower 19b‑4 process.

This shift means spot ETFs for Dogecoin (DOGE), XRP, Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), and Cardano (ADA) could reach public markets much sooner, making it easier for both retail and institutional investors to gain exposure.

What initially looked like a setback could actually accelerate altcoin ETF launches, boosting demand and strengthening the outlook for DOGE and other leading tokens.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Could Deliver 335% Return In This Scenario

Despite the latest retreat in the price of DOGE, the token has still managed to book a 6% gain in the past 30 days.

Trading volumes in the past 24 hours have surged by 33%, even though DOGE has retreated by 0.3%.

dogecoin price chart

The daily chart shows that the price has hit a key trend line support from which it could bounce strongly.

This demand zone is in confluence with the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), increasing its relevance from a technical standpoint.

If DOGE starts to rise and breaks the ascending price channel shown in the chart, that would confirm that positive momentum is gaining traction.

A bullish move above $0.30 would solidify a bullish Dogecoin price prediction that could first push the token to $0.45 and then to $1, meaning an upside potential of nearly 335% for those who buy DOGE at today’s price.

Meanwhile, early crypto presales in the meme coin space like Pepenode ($PEPENODE) could deliver even higher returns as these tokens are still flying below the market’s radar.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Presale Turns Mining Into a Meme-Driven Game

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) is a mine-to-earn (M2E) game that lets users build virtual mining rigs, earning them real meme coins.

The best part of the game is that you don’t need any hardware to get started.

Forget about expensive computers. Buy $PEPENODE to set up your virtual server and launch new rigs to increase your mining power.

The most successful players will climb the leaderboard, but not just for bragging rights.

These top performers will receive airdrops of top meme coins like Pepe ($PEPE) and Bonk ($BONK).

The game also incorporates anti-bot measures, referral incentives, and a deflationary mechanic where 70% of tokens used for upgrades are burned to reduce $PEPENODE’s supply as the community grows.

To buy $PEPENODE now, head to the official Pepenode website and connect a compatible wallet like Best Wallet.

You can swap ETH or USDT for this token or use a traditional bank card to invest.

Visit the Official Pepenode Website Here

Press Releases
XRP Returns to $3.40 All-Time High as DOT Miners Launches Multi-Coin Mining Options in Response to Market Surge
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Joins BlackRock in $700M Off-Ramp Deal – $1,000 XRP Possible?
2025-09-24 22:49:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-30 14:10:17
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-30 13:50:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-30 08:17:26
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-30 08:08:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-30 11:54:21
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-30 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.2292
2.03 %
Dogecoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,070,492,064,101
0.14
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRP Returns to $3.40 All-Time High as DOT Miners Launches Multi-Coin Mining Options in Response to Market Surge
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Joins BlackRock in $700M Off-Ramp Deal – $1,000 XRP Possible?
2025-09-24 22:49:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-30 14:10:17
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-30 13:50:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-30 08:17:26
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-30 08:08:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-30 11:54:21
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-30 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) Could Be Bigger Than Binance’s BNB Rise Following Presale
2025-09-30 15:13:09
Crypto Regulation News
Wisconsin Lawmakers Target Crypto Freedom — New Bill Could Slash Regulatory Barriers
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-30 15:04:26
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors