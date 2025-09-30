Dogecoin Price Prediction: XRP, Solana, and DOGE ETF Filings Withdrawn – But Here’s Why That’s Not Bearish

SEC just pulled DOGE, XRP, and Solana ETF filings – Dogecoin price prediction now teases why bulls aren’t worried.

Author Alejandro Arrieche Author Alejandro Arrieche About Author Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 30, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The SEC’s unexpected request for asset managers to withdraw ETF filings for DOGE, XRP, Solana, and other altcoins may seem bearish at first glance, but it’s actually a setup for faster approvals, supporting a bullish Dogecoin price prediction.

🚨SCOOP: The @SECGov has asked issuers of $LTC, $XRP, $SOL, $ADA, and $DOGE ETFs to withdraw their 19b-4 filings following the approval of the generic listing standards, which replace the need for those filings. Am told withdrawals could start happening as soon as this week. — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) September 29, 2025

Reporter Eleanor Terrett explained on Monday that the agency has introduced a quicker pathway for crypto ETFs by allowing direct S‑1 prospectus reviews instead of the slower 19b‑4 process.

This shift means spot ETFs for Dogecoin (DOGE), XRP, Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), and Cardano (ADA) could reach public markets much sooner, making it easier for both retail and institutional investors to gain exposure.

What initially looked like a setback could actually accelerate altcoin ETF launches, boosting demand and strengthening the outlook for DOGE and other leading tokens.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Could Deliver 335% Return In This Scenario

Despite the latest retreat in the price of DOGE, the token has still managed to book a 6% gain in the past 30 days.

Trading volumes in the past 24 hours have surged by 33%, even though DOGE has retreated by 0.3%.

The daily chart shows that the price has hit a key trend line support from which it could bounce strongly.

This demand zone is in confluence with the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), increasing its relevance from a technical standpoint.

If DOGE starts to rise and breaks the ascending price channel shown in the chart, that would confirm that positive momentum is gaining traction.

A bullish move above $0.30 would solidify a bullish Dogecoin price prediction that could first push the token to $0.45 and then to $1, meaning an upside potential of nearly 335% for those who buy DOGE at today’s price.

Meanwhile, early crypto presales in the meme coin space like Pepenode ($PEPENODE) could deliver even higher returns as these tokens are still flying below the market’s radar.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Presale Turns Mining Into a Meme-Driven Game

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) is a mine-to-earn (M2E) game that lets users build virtual mining rigs, earning them real meme coins.

The best part of the game is that you don’t need any hardware to get started.

Forget about expensive computers. Buy $PEPENODE to set up your virtual server and launch new rigs to increase your mining power.

The most successful players will climb the leaderboard, but not just for bragging rights.

These top performers will receive airdrops of top meme coins like Pepe ($PEPE) and Bonk ($BONK).

The game also incorporates anti-bot measures, referral incentives, and a deflationary mechanic where 70% of tokens used for upgrades are burned to reduce $PEPENODE’s supply as the community grows.

To buy $PEPENODE now, head to the official Pepenode website and connect a compatible wallet like Best Wallet.

You can swap ETH or USDT for this token or use a traditional bank card to invest.