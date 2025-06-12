BTC $103,611.72 -4.58%
Price Analysis

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Ripple’s CEO Admits He Was Wrong About Dogecoin – New Partnership Coming?

DOGE Price Prediction Ripple
Ripple’s CEO called meme coins “overrated,” but his nod to DOGE has reignited speculation — could the Dogecoin price surge next?
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
Junior Content Creator
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Junior Content Creator at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Ripple’s CEO Admits He Was Wrong About Dogecoin – New Partnership Coming? (

Brad Garlinghouse has walked back his once-harsh stance on DOGE, boosting the Dogecoin price outlook with institutional acknowledgment as a highly liquid asset.

Speaking at Ripple Apex, he claims the once-gimmick has become more than a meme coin, distancing itself from what he generalized as “get-rich-quick rug pulls” to become “part of the ecosystem. It plays a role.”

Citing Elon Musk’s continued endorsement, Garlinghouse said Musk “willed Dogecoin into so much liquidity that it’s not going away.”

While he did not entertain a partnership, the concession marks a notable shift for a figure long-positioned on the institutional end of the spectrum—opening the door for institutional acceptance.

With rising speculation around Dogecoin ETF approval, Garlinghouse’s comments may be seen as early validation, giving it more credit in the “best crypto to buy” conversation.

Dogecoin Price Analysis: Could Institutions Boost DOGE?

Even without a Ripple collaboration, Dogecoin may be on the breakout path, following a massive 4-year cup-and-handle pattern.

DOGE / USDT 1-week chart, cup-and-handle pattern confluence zone. Source: TradingView, Binance.
DOGE / USDT 1-week chart, cup-and-handle pattern confluence zone. Source: TradingView, Binance.

DOGE is currently consolidating within the descending channel forming the handle, but a fast approaching confluence zone could see a breakout unfold in the coming weeks.

Key support from the 0.236 Fib level and the historic support trendline that has underpinned every major DOGE bottom since September is set to intersect with the channel’s resistance.

The historic support that has marked DOGE bottoms since September could push a breakout as it intersects with the channel’s upper resistance, aligned with support from the 0.236 Fibbonnaci level.

A confirmed breakout would set a technical target around $0.75—a staggering 300% gain from current levels in line with the 1.618 Fibonacci extension.

The upcoming June 15 deadline for a US spot Dogecoin ETF decision could bring the catalyst Dogecoin needs, opening the doors to institutional inflows if approved.

Momentum indicators also point to retail inflows. The RSI has stabilized at 45 after dipping below the neutral zone, and the MACD is tightening, hinting at a potential crossover that could shift sentiment.

While the setup isn’t screaming bullish yet, it’s also far from bearish. This fragile balance suggests that any uptick in volume or sentiment could tip the scales.

If historic support becomes an accumulation base, DOGE could finally break the handle structure and resume its long-term uptrend.

Bitcoin Could Have the Edge, With Some Help

Those who jumped to speculative plays like Dogecoin over the leading crypto may be forced to reconsider as the Bitcoin ecosystem finally addresses its biggest limitation: scalability.

Slow transactions, high fees, and limited programmability have held it back from competing with the Ethereum and Solana networks—until now.

And this shift starts with Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), Bitcoin’s first real-time Layer 2 that brings Solana-level speed and smart contracts directly to the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) presale website.

Powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) and anchored by a decentralized Canonical Bridge, it enables fast, cheap, and composable dApps—all while staying secured by Bitcoin.

With over $1.1 million in its second presale week, investors are already rallying behind $HYPER, potentially credited to its huge 648% APY on staking that rewards early investors.

You can keep up with Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram, or join the presale on the Bitcoin Hyper website.

Harvey Hunter
Junior Content Creator
Harvey Hunter is a Junior Content Creator at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
