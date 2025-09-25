Dogecoin Price Prediction: Public Company Buys Back Shares Ahead of DOGE Mining Move – Is Smart Money Loading Up?

Public firm launches $10M buyback ahead of DOGE mining push – Dogecoin price prediction signals rising smart money interest.

A bullish Dogecoin price prediction is back on the table as Thumzup Media, the firm that recently acquired a DOGE mining operation, just announced a $10 million stock buyback.

This aggressive move suggests the company believes the market is undervaluing its position – and that sentiment could extend to DOGE, especially as institutional exposure to mining grows.

Thumzup announces $10 million share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in our long-term strategy and our commitment to delivering value to shareholders.



We also highlight our digital asset treasury:



₿ 19.106 Bitcoins

~7.5M Dogecoins



Read the press release:… pic.twitter.com/Z8oEKrIZz5 — Thumzup Media Corporation (@thumz_up) September 24, 2025

Donald Trump Jr. is a majority shareholder of Thumzup, and he has probably been an influential figure to pushing the company toward a crypto-focused strategy.

The firm recently acquired DogeHash Technologies, a Dogecoin miner that will own 3,500 rigs by the end of the year. In addition, Thumzup owns 19 Bitcoin (BTC) tokens and 7.5 million DOGE worth approximately $1.7 million.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Market Retests Key Trend Line Support

Today’s price action has pushed DOGE to retest a key trend line support that could be decisive in determining the asset’s trajectory in the next few days.

This key demand zone aligns with the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), making it a critical area for buyers to defend.

A strong bounce here could ignite a move toward $0.29, while a breakout above the rising wedge formation shown in the chart would confirm a bullish Dogecoin price prediction – with $0.40 as the first major target, and a potential run to $1 if momentum accelerates.

Institutional backing from firms like Thumzup, combined with the recent launch of the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF, are adding fuel to the fire, setting the stage for DOGE to shine this cycle.

