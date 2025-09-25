BTC $109,370.63 -3.50%
ETH $3,897.87 -5.65%
SOL $194.82 -7.69%
PEPE $0.0000091 -4.71%
SHIB $0.000011 -3.15%
DOGE $0.22 -6.32%
XRP $2.76 -5.34%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.35
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Public Company Buys Back Shares Ahead of DOGE Mining Move – Is Smart Money Loading Up?

Dogecoin Meme Coins Price Prediction
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Public firm launches $10M buyback ahead of DOGE mining push – Dogecoin price prediction signals rising smart money interest.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1758801042-dogecoin-price-prediction-1

A bullish Dogecoin price prediction is back on the table as Thumzup Media, the firm that recently acquired a DOGE mining operation, just announced a $10 million stock buyback.

This aggressive move suggests the company believes the market is undervaluing its position – and that sentiment could extend to DOGE, especially as institutional exposure to mining grows.

Donald Trump Jr. is a majority shareholder of Thumzup, and he has probably been an influential figure to pushing the company toward a crypto-focused strategy.

The firm recently acquired DogeHash Technologies, a Dogecoin miner that will own 3,500 rigs by the end of the year. In addition, Thumzup owns 19 Bitcoin (BTC) tokens and 7.5 million DOGE worth approximately $1.7 million.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Market Retests Key Trend Line Support

Today’s price action has pushed DOGE to retest a key trend line support that could be decisive in determining the asset’s trajectory in the next few days.

dogecoin price chart

This key demand zone aligns with the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), making it a critical area for buyers to defend.

A strong bounce here could ignite a move toward $0.29, while a breakout above the rising wedge formation shown in the chart would confirm a bullish Dogecoin price prediction – with $0.40 as the first major target, and a potential run to $1 if momentum accelerates.

Institutional backing from firms like Thumzup, combined with the recent launch of the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF, are adding fuel to the fire, setting the stage for DOGE to shine this cycle.

Meanwhile, early crypto presales like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) could deliver even greater upside. With nearly $2.5 million raised so far, this project is building serious traction and could be the next breakout star.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Presale Unleashes Leverage-Powered Meme Trading

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is an Ethereum meme coin that draws inspiration from the popular Doge meme.

maxi doge crypto presale

Maxi Doge taps into a familiar cultural reference that already resonates with the crypto community. The presale has seen early traction, surpassing $2.4 million just a few weeks after its launch.

What sets $MAXI apart is its focus on leveraged trading and capturing the market’s hype.

Through the Maxi Fund, the project will devote up to 25% of the proceeds raised via the presale to make leveraged bets on the most promising tokens of the cycle.

Partnerships with several crypto news aggregators will increase the token’s visibility, and buyers will reap the highest returns once it is listed on exchanges.

To buy $MAXI, simply head to the Maxi Doge website and link a compatible wallet like Best Wallet.

You can either swap crypto for this meme coin or use a bank card to complete the transaction.

Visit the Official Website Here
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 23 September – XRP, Solana, Cardano
2025-09-23 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: On-Chain Data Shows Whales Choosing SOL – Can it Overtake Ethereum?
2025-09-24 17:03:18
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-09-24 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-25 13:34:13
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-25 13:48:58
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-25 13:45:50
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-25 13:50:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.2250
6.32 %
Dogecoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,926,920,587,438
-7.15
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 23 September – XRP, Solana, Cardano
2025-09-23 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: On-Chain Data Shows Whales Choosing SOL – Can it Overtake Ethereum?
2025-09-24 17:03:18
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-09-24 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-25 13:34:13
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-25 13:48:58
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-25 13:45:50
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-25 13:50:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Pi Coin Price Prediction: Price Crashes 91% From ATH – But Why Is a Mystery Whale Still Buying?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-09-25 23:34:52
Blockchain News
Crypto-Embezzling K-Drama Star Hwang Jung-eum Receives Suspended Jail Sentence
Tim Alper
Tim Alper
2025-09-25 23:30:00
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors