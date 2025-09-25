Dogecoin Price Prediction: Public Company Buys Back Shares Ahead of DOGE Mining Move – Is Smart Money Loading Up?
A bullish Dogecoin price prediction is back on the table as Thumzup Media, the firm that recently acquired a DOGE mining operation, just announced a $10 million stock buyback.
This aggressive move suggests the company believes the market is undervaluing its position – and that sentiment could extend to DOGE, especially as institutional exposure to mining grows.
Donald Trump Jr. is a majority shareholder of Thumzup, and he has probably been an influential figure to pushing the company toward a crypto-focused strategy.
The firm recently acquired DogeHash Technologies, a Dogecoin miner that will own 3,500 rigs by the end of the year. In addition, Thumzup owns 19 Bitcoin (BTC) tokens and 7.5 million DOGE worth approximately $1.7 million.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Market Retests Key Trend Line Support
Today’s price action has pushed DOGE to retest a key trend line support that could be decisive in determining the asset’s trajectory in the next few days.
This key demand zone aligns with the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), making it a critical area for buyers to defend.
A strong bounce here could ignite a move toward $0.29, while a breakout above the rising wedge formation shown in the chart would confirm a bullish Dogecoin price prediction – with $0.40 as the first major target, and a potential run to $1 if momentum accelerates.
Institutional backing from firms like Thumzup, combined with the recent launch of the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF, are adding fuel to the fire, setting the stage for DOGE to shine this cycle.
Meanwhile, early crypto presales like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) could deliver even greater upside. With nearly $2.5 million raised so far, this project is building serious traction and could be the next breakout star.
Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Presale Unleashes Leverage-Powered Meme Trading
Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is an Ethereum meme coin that draws inspiration from the popular Doge meme.
Maxi Doge taps into a familiar cultural reference that already resonates with the crypto community. The presale has seen early traction, surpassing $2.4 million just a few weeks after its launch.
What sets $MAXI apart is its focus on leveraged trading and capturing the market’s hype.
Through the Maxi Fund, the project will devote up to 25% of the proceeds raised via the presale to make leveraged bets on the most promising tokens of the cycle.
Partnerships with several crypto news aggregators will increase the token’s visibility, and buyers will reap the highest returns once it is listed on exchanges.
To buy $MAXI, simply head to the Maxi Doge website and link a compatible wallet like Best Wallet.
You can either swap crypto for this meme coin or use a bank card to complete the transaction.Visit the Official Website Here
