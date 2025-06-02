BTC $104,839.51 -0.69%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Mysterious Tweet Revives Speculation of $1 DOGE

DOGE Dogecoin Price Prediction
Dogecoin's volume remains relatively high at $1 billion today, with the past week seeing some big buys from whales.
Author
Simon Chandler
Author
Simon Chandler
About Author

Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Mysterious Tweet Revives Speculation of $1 DOGE.

The Dogecoin price has risen by 1% in the past 24 hours, climbing to $0.1916 after the official Dogecoin X account posted a cryptic tweet that may be a precursor to a big announcement.

DOGE does remain down by 16% in the past week, but the meme token also retains a 7% increase in a month and a 20% gain in the past year.

While these are fairly modest percentages in comparison to certain alts and meme coins, the possibility of incoming news could send it much higher soon.

And with the ongoing support of Elon Musk and its steadfast community, the long-term Dogecoin price prediction remains very strong.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Mysterious Tweet Revives Speculation of $1 DOGE

It was an extremely simple tweet, but its minimal content was enough to provoke the Dogecoin community’s curiosity.

Most posters responded with a reciprocal ‘sup’, but some took the post as a bullish sign of future Dogecoin price moves, including to $1 and to “two digits before 2030“.

Of course, Dogecoin hasn’t actually announced any news or developments, so there’s no fundamental reason to think DOGE will have a massive rally anytime soon.

And if we look at its chart today, dips seem likelier in the near term, given the direction of the coin’s indicators.

For instance, its 30-day average (orange) has just dropped below the 200-day (blue) again, a sign of incoming dumps and losses.

Dogecoin price chart.
Source: TradingView

We also see that DOGE’s relative strength index (purple) has dipped to 40 today, and it may not be until it sinks below 30 that we see the token bottom out and recover.

Despite this, the coin’s trading volume remains healthy enough at just below $1 billion, while the past week has witnessed some big buys from whales.

DOGE’s fundamental position therefore remains solid, especially when it continues to have a backer in Elon Musk, who now that he has removed himself from government may be more able to pump the coin’s price.

It could reach $0.25 by the end of the month, $0.30 by the end of July, and $0.70 by the end of the year.

Newer Coins with Stronger Prospects

If Dogecoin is a little too sleepy at the moment, you may prefer to look at newer cryptos, including certain presale tokens.

The biggest presales can translate into big post-listing rallies, particularly if a sale has generated lots of interest and momentum.

And one of the biggest presale tokens right now is Bitcoin Bull (BTCBULL), an ERC-20 cryptocurrency that has now raised $6.7 million in its ongoing ICO.

Bitcoin Bull is a deflationary token with a difference, in that it has attached its tokenomics to the price movements of Bitcoin (BTC) itself.

It has a hard cap of 21 billion BTCBULL, and it will burn a portion of this supply whenever BTC reaches new price milestones, beginning with $125,000 and continuing with each additional $25,000.

Additionally, it will conduct airdrops that will give away BTC, doing so whenever the latter reaches a new $50,000 milestone, starting from $150,000.

This could make Bitcoin Bull very lucrative to hold, particularly when owners will be able to stake the token for a passive income.

Its sale doesn’t have too long left to run, but investors can join by going to the Bitcoin Bull website.

BTCBULL is currently selling at $?, although this will rise every few days until the sale ends.

Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017, when the website was first launched, and has also written for Cointelegraph and CryptoVantage, as well as such websites as Forbes, Wired, Digital Trends and Business Insider.
Read More
