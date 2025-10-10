BTC $114,924.70 -5.47%
ETH $3,907.61 -10.48%
SOL $198.25 -10.14%
PEPE $0.0000081 -11.09%
SHIB $0.000010 -8.89%
DOGE $0.21 -11.85%
XRP $2.54 -9.25%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Millions in DOGE Suddenly Disappear From Exchanges – Is a Major Price Spike Coming?

DOGE Price Dogecoin
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Ahmed Balaha
Author
Ahmed Balaha
About Author

Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Dogecoin is holding up strong while most of the market bleeds, and it’s quickly becoming one of the top coins to watch. It’s up more than 2% in the past 24 hours after bouncing from 0.248, and analysts’ predictions are starting to sound more bullish, saying price discovery might be closer than people think.

Over the past week, DOGE has outperformed XRP, rising 12% and generating over $4 billion in daily trading volume. Right now, it’s averaging around 2.85 billion in volume across exchanges.

What’s even more interesting is that most of this activity looks bullish. A lot of DOGE is leaving exchanges, showing growing confidence from big players and rising institutional interest.

Consistent Outflows Suggest Whales Are Positioning for the Next Dogecoin Rally

Source: Doge Netflows / Coinglass

CoinGlass data shows nearly $41.90 million worth of Dogecoin leaving exchanges, hinting that big players are stacking up instead of cashing out. Moves like this typically indicate accumulation, especially when on-chain activity remains stable.

For Dogecoin, it looks like whales are loading up again, just like before the big meme coin runs. Everyone thought Bonk was the next big thing, but it has been slowing down for a bit now.

With less liquidity sitting on exchanges, any fresh demand could cause sharper price spikes. The timing is perfect, too, since the 21Shares DOGE ETF (TDOG) just got listed on DTCC, indicating that even institutions are starting to eye meme coins seriously.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Sleeps Like a Rock, Then Runs Like a Rocket—$1 Target Back in Sight?

Source: DOGEUSD / TRADINGVIEW

This Dogecoin weekly chart shows a huge long-term ascending triangle that looks a lot like the setup from 2020 before the big run.

Every cycle, DOGE spends years building up under a resistance trendline, then breaks out once it breaks through. Right now, it’s doing the same thing, tightening up with higher lows sitting on a firm base around $0.24.

If it pushes past the $0.40–$0.70 zone, we could see another wild move like 2021. The steadily higher lows indicate that whales are still loading up, and overall momentum appears solid. Essentially, DOGE is rebounding and may be poised for its next major surge.

Maxi Doge: The New Dogecoin of This Cycle?

Dogecoin is waking up again, and the meme market is heating up fast. But while DOGE is gearing up for another run, a new name is starting to grab attention, Maxi Doge, basically Dogecoin reborn for the next wave.

As DOGE holds strong around 0.24 and whales keep stacking, Maxi Doge is bringing that same hype back with a fresh vibe. Built on Ethereum, it mixes old-school meme energy with the modern crypto crowd’s humor and high-leverage mindset. Think of it as the gym bro version of Doge, built for this market.

The stats look solid too. Maxi Doge already raised over 2.89 million in presale and offers up to 119% APY from staking before launch. Around 40% of the supply went straight to the public with no insider allocations, which keeps things fair and helps avoid the usual whale dump drama.

The timing could not be better either. Dogecoin looks ready for a new leg up, BONK is moving on Solana, and meme season feels like it is starting again. Maxi Doge could easily lead the charge on Ethereum this time, filling that next-gen Dogecoin role perfectly.

Visit the Official Website Here
Press Releases
SWIFT Partners with ETH to Challenge Ripple, While XRP Investors Turn to COME Mining Cloud Mining for Fresh Opportunities
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Overtakes XRP as Volume Explodes – Meme Coins are Back
2025-10-07 23:35:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Blockchain News
Wall Street Giant S&P Just Launched a Top 50 Crypto Index – What Happens Next?
2025-10-07 19:42:51
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-10 17:35:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-10 17:07:43
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-10 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.2196
11.85 %
Dogecoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,065,881,530,514
-7.66
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
SWIFT Partners with ETH to Challenge Ripple, While XRP Investors Turn to COME Mining Cloud Mining for Fresh Opportunities
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Overtakes XRP as Volume Explodes – Meme Coins are Back
2025-10-07 23:35:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Blockchain News
Wall Street Giant S&P Just Launched a Top 50 Crypto Index – What Happens Next?
2025-10-07 19:42:51
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-10 17:35:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-10 17:07:43
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-10 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
Bitcoin Hyper Snaps $23 Million, Adds Another $1 Million in 3 Days – 28 Hours Left in Current Round
2025-10-10 21:16:48
Blockchain News
CZ Targeted by ‘Government-Backed’ Hackers – Is North Korea’s Lazarus Group Behind It?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-10 21:04:32
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been advising private trading groups on portfolio strategies, risk management, and uncovering hidden gems in decentralized markets.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors