Dogecoin Price Prediction: Millions in DOGE Suddenly Disappear From Exchanges – Is a Major Price Spike Coming?

Dogecoin is holding up strong while most of the market bleeds, and it’s quickly becoming one of the top coins to watch. It’s up more than 2% in the past 24 hours after bouncing from 0.248, and analysts’ predictions are starting to sound more bullish, saying price discovery might be closer than people think.

Over the past week, DOGE has outperformed XRP, rising 12% and generating over $4 billion in daily trading volume. Right now, it’s averaging around 2.85 billion in volume across exchanges.

#Dogecoin / $DOGE



Slowly but surely seeing more of CT waking up to how primed Dogecoin is to send.



$6.90 is a magnet. pic.twitter.com/Ps6LcrmbOn — K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) October 10, 2025

What’s even more interesting is that most of this activity looks bullish. A lot of DOGE is leaving exchanges, showing growing confidence from big players and rising institutional interest.

Consistent Outflows Suggest Whales Are Positioning for the Next Dogecoin Rally

Source: Doge Netflows / Coinglass

CoinGlass data shows nearly $41.90 million worth of Dogecoin leaving exchanges, hinting that big players are stacking up instead of cashing out. Moves like this typically indicate accumulation, especially when on-chain activity remains stable.

For Dogecoin, it looks like whales are loading up again, just like before the big meme coin runs. Everyone thought Bonk was the next big thing, but it has been slowing down for a bit now.

With less liquidity sitting on exchanges, any fresh demand could cause sharper price spikes. The timing is perfect, too, since the 21Shares DOGE ETF (TDOG) just got listed on DTCC, indicating that even institutions are starting to eye meme coins seriously.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Sleeps Like a Rock, Then Runs Like a Rocket—$1 Target Back in Sight?

Source: DOGEUSD / TRADINGVIEW

This Dogecoin weekly chart shows a huge long-term ascending triangle that looks a lot like the setup from 2020 before the big run.

Every cycle, DOGE spends years building up under a resistance trendline, then breaks out once it breaks through. Right now, it’s doing the same thing, tightening up with higher lows sitting on a firm base around $0.24.

If it pushes past the $0.40–$0.70 zone, we could see another wild move like 2021. The steadily higher lows indicate that whales are still loading up, and overall momentum appears solid. Essentially, DOGE is rebounding and may be poised for its next major surge.

