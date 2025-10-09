BONK Price Prediction: 400% Breakout Looms as BONK Overtakes DOGE and SHIB in Trader Watchlists

BONK crypto is sliding right now, dropping with the rest of the market in what feels more like “Rektober” than “Uptober.” Most coins are getting hit hard, but analysts say the long-term price prediction for BONK hasn’t changed. They still see it bouncing back as “the #1 memecoin of this cycle” once the market flips bullish again.

BONK’s comeback is closely tied to Solana’s rise. As SOL keeps pushing toward new highs, the top memecoins on the network are starting to wake up, too. As a result, BONK is stealing some attention from Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, as traders position for what could be the next big Solana supercycle.

Can BONK Repeat DOGE’s Chart Explosion?

Source: BONKUSD / TradingView

The technicals are lining up, too. BONK has been in accumulation for more than 650 days, which is why many traders are calling for a massive rally soon. The chart looks a lot like what DOGE showed before it went vertical. It might not pump as hard, but the base pattern is nearly identical.

BONK looks ready to kick off the next memecoin season on Solana and take the spotlight again. It already showed its impact a few months ago when USELESS coin launched through the BONK platform, and now USELESS just hit a new all-time high.

With SOL getting close to a breakout, BONK’s on-chain data shows more long-term holding than short-term flipping.

Data from Coinglass backs that up. BONK saw around $4.33M in exchange outflows on Oct. 9, continuing a trend of negative netflows. That means big holders are moving their tokens off exchanges and into private wallets, usually a bullish sign.

Bonk Price Prediction: 400% Breakout on the Horizon for BONK?

Source: BONKUSD / TradingView

The BONK chart is showing signs that the long downtrend might finally be cooling off, hinting that a bottom could be forming. Price is pressing right under the main descending trendline from its peak, which often means a breakout could be loading up.

The 0.0000185–0.0000169 range is acting as strong support. If BONK can flip the 0.000022 zone into support, it could kick off a move toward 0.000026 and possibly stretch to the 400% target near 0.000040, which lines up with the next major resistance area.

The RSI is sitting around mid-range, so there’s still room to move up, and MACD looks like it’s getting ready for a bullish crossover. Overall, BONK looks like it’s in an accumulation phase before a possible breakout, but it needs to hold that red support zone to keep the bullish setup alive.

