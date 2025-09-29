BTC $113,937.85 3.19%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Massive Whale Sell-Off Hits DOGE – Should You Be Worried or Buying the Dip?

Dogecoin Meme Coins Price Prediction
Whales just sold 40M DOGE in 24 hours – Dogecoin price prediction teases a bullish dip-buying setup for smart traders.
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Deep-pocketed players are unloading DOGE at record speed — and here’s why it might actually feed into a bullish Dogecoin price prediction.

Whales have sold more than 40 million DOGE in a single 24‑hour span, sparking sharp downward pressure.

Interestingly, data from Martinez’s chart reveals that whales have quietly been accumulating DOGE since August 12 – growing their collective holdings from 10.7 billion to over 11 billion tokens.

While that’s just 0.2% of the total circulating supply, the timing and scale of this accumulation suggest a major sentiment shift behind the scenes – one that could signal where Dogecoin is headed next.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Bounces Off 200D EMA With Strong Volume

In the past 24 hours, DOGE has climbed 2% as trading volumes spiked by 60%, retesting the $0.22 level.

This zone aligns with the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), often seen as a critical support during bull markets.

If DOGE bounces here, a move toward $0.28 seems likely – and a breakout above that could trigger a full rally to $1 before year-end.

Despite recent whale profit-taking, the broader trend remains intact. Altcoin season is officially underway, and this pullback may simply be a shakeout before the next leg higher.

Still, the biggest upside this cycle could come from early-stage presales.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI), for example, has already raised $2.6 million – and with momentum building fast, it could be the next breakout meme coin to watch.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Turns to Leverage to Make the Most of This Market

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is an Ethereum meme coin that takes the legendary Doge meme and infuses it with a dose of pure bull market adrenaline.

The presale exploded past $130K in its first 48 hours, and buyers seem to be frantically buying the token to join Maxi’s community – a place built for alpha hunters.

Meanwhile, through the Maxi Fund, up to 25% of the presale’s proceeds will be invested into the most promising tokens of the cycle with 1000X leverage to amplify the size of these positions to whale levels.

To buy $MAXI and join the pump, head to the official Maxi Doge website and link any Ethereum-compatible wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can either swap USDT or ETH to get the token or use a bank card to invest.

Visit the Official Maxi Doge Website Here
