Dogecoin Price Prediction: Massive Whale Sell-Off Hits DOGE – Should You Be Worried or Buying the Dip?

Whales just sold 40M DOGE in 24 hours – Dogecoin price prediction teases a bullish dip-buying setup for smart traders.

Author Alejandro Arrieche Author Alejandro Arrieche About Author Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 29, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Deep-pocketed players are unloading DOGE at record speed — and here’s why it might actually feed into a bullish Dogecoin price prediction.

Whales have sold more than 40 million DOGE in a single 24‑hour span, sparking sharp downward pressure.

40 million Dogecoin $DOGE sold by whales in the last 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/VpKLI2hm87 — Ali (@ali_charts) September 27, 2025

Interestingly, data from Martinez’s chart reveals that whales have quietly been accumulating DOGE since August 12 – growing their collective holdings from 10.7 billion to over 11 billion tokens.

While that’s just 0.2% of the total circulating supply, the timing and scale of this accumulation suggest a major sentiment shift behind the scenes – one that could signal where Dogecoin is headed next.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Bounces Off 200D EMA With Strong Volume

In the past 24 hours, DOGE has climbed 2% as trading volumes spiked by 60%, retesting the $0.22 level.

This zone aligns with the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), often seen as a critical support during bull markets.

If DOGE bounces here, a move toward $0.28 seems likely – and a breakout above that could trigger a full rally to $1 before year-end.

Despite recent whale profit-taking, the broader trend remains intact. Altcoin season is officially underway, and this pullback may simply be a shakeout before the next leg higher.

Still, the biggest upside this cycle could come from early-stage presales.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI), for example, has already raised $2.6 million – and with momentum building fast, it could be the next breakout meme coin to watch.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Turns to Leverage to Make the Most of This Market

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is an Ethereum meme coin that takes the legendary Doge meme and infuses it with a dose of pure bull market adrenaline.

The presale exploded past $130K in its first 48 hours, and buyers seem to be frantically buying the token to join Maxi’s community – a place built for alpha hunters.

Meanwhile, through the Maxi Fund, up to 25% of the presale’s proceeds will be invested into the most promising tokens of the cycle with 1000X leverage to amplify the size of these positions to whale levels.

To buy $MAXI and join the pump, head to the official Maxi Doge website and link any Ethereum-compatible wallet (e.g. Best Wallet ).

You can either swap USDT or ETH to get the token or use a bank card to invest.