BTC $125,378.09 1.98%
ETH $4,700.11 4.30%
SOL $234.96 2.72%
PEPE $0.000010 4.71%
SHIB $0.000012 3.74%
DOGE $0.26 6.00%
XRP $3.03 1.91%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Massive Whale Accumulation Detected – Explosive Rally is Next

DOGE Price Dogecoin Meme Coins
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Whales just grabbed 30M DOGE – Dogecoin price prediction now points to a massive rally toward $1 as altcoin season heats up.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1759752967-dogecoin

DOGE has jumped 12% in the past week, and with whale wallets on the move, momentum is building behind a bullish Dogecoin price prediction.

Big money is flowing in as institutional interest ramps up, adding serious weight to the recent breakout.

Top analyst Ali Martinez has flagged a sharp spike in whale accumulation – a sign that deep-pocketed investors are positioning for the next leg higher.

On Saturday, Ali Martinez shared a chart showing a 30 million DOGE increase, worth around $7.5 million, in whale wallets holding between 1 and 10 million DOGE.

When whales start buying, the market pays attention.

At the same time, macro conditions are turning more favorable, with the Federal Reserve expected to cut interest rates again during the October FOMC meeting.

Altcoin season is now underway, and BNB Coin (BNB) is leading the trend, climbing from about $700 to $1,200 in just a few months.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Rally to $1 Should Start If This Happens

The daily chart shows that DOGE has been on an uptrend for months, moving from a swing low of $0.06 to as much as $0.49 in December 2024, meaning a 720% gain in just 24 months.

dogecoin price chart

Since May this year, the top meme coin has been making a series of higher highs that have formed an ascending price channel.

Now that market conditions have turned even more favorable, we could expect a break above this upper trend line as DOGE’s rally should accelerate.

If that happens, a retest of the $0.49 level could take place, followed by an even stronger move toward $1 if positive momentum gains enough traction.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) just sent a buy signal upon crossing above the 14-day moving average, while it has also climbed over the mid-line.

Meanwhile, as altcoin season kicks off, early presales like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) could even outperform DOGE as investors chase the most promising opportunity during the cycle.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Unites ‘Degens’ and Raises $2.8M

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is an Ethereum meme coin that calls out traders to go full degen this cycle. The token celebrates the wild side of crypto, blending community-driven trading with a dose of meme-fueled energy.

maxi doge crypto presale

Behind the humor is a serious edge. Maxi Doge connects retail traders with an initiative that uses 1000x leverage to go all-in on the most promising tokens of the cycle.

Through the Maxi Fund, this project allocates up to 25% of the presale’s proceeds to these hidden gems, using leverage to boost position size.

Just a few weeks after its launch, $MAXI has captivated investors, as reflected by the $2.8 million the community has poured into the project.

You can buy $MAXI by going to the official Maxi Doge website and connecting a compatible wallet, such as Best Wallet.

You can swap crypto or use a bank card to invest.

Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts Explosive Gains for XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-10-01 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 19:26:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-06 14:15:47
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-06 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.2678
6.00 %
Dogecoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,516,921,396,919
9.73
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts Explosive Gains for XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-10-01 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 19:26:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-06 14:15:47
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-06 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Stellar’s Denelle Dixon Warns Against “Railroad” Monopolies in Blockchain Infrastructure
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-10-06 19:50:06
Bitcoin News
$6 Billion Floods Crypto in One Week – Institutions Going All-In on Bitcoin, ETH, SOL
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-10-06 19:41:50
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors