Dogecoin Price Prediction: Massive Whale Accumulation Detected – Explosive Rally is Next

Whales just grabbed 30M DOGE – Dogecoin price prediction now points to a massive rally toward $1 as altcoin season heats up.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

DOGE has jumped 12% in the past week, and with whale wallets on the move, momentum is building behind a bullish Dogecoin price prediction.

Big money is flowing in as institutional interest ramps up, adding serious weight to the recent breakout.

Top analyst Ali Martinez has flagged a sharp spike in whale accumulation – a sign that deep-pocketed investors are positioning for the next leg higher.

Over 30 million Dogecoin $DOGE bought by whales in the last 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/8UhR9JrwsS — Ali (@ali_charts) October 5, 2025

On Saturday, Ali Martinez shared a chart showing a 30 million DOGE increase, worth around $7.5 million, in whale wallets holding between 1 and 10 million DOGE.

When whales start buying, the market pays attention.

At the same time, macro conditions are turning more favorable, with the Federal Reserve expected to cut interest rates again during the October FOMC meeting.

Altcoin season is now underway, and BNB Coin (BNB) is leading the trend, climbing from about $700 to $1,200 in just a few months.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Rally to $1 Should Start If This Happens

The daily chart shows that DOGE has been on an uptrend for months, moving from a swing low of $0.06 to as much as $0.49 in December 2024, meaning a 720% gain in just 24 months.

Since May this year, the top meme coin has been making a series of higher highs that have formed an ascending price channel.

Now that market conditions have turned even more favorable, we could expect a break above this upper trend line as DOGE’s rally should accelerate.

If that happens, a retest of the $0.49 level could take place, followed by an even stronger move toward $1 if positive momentum gains enough traction.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) just sent a buy signal upon crossing above the 14-day moving average, while it has also climbed over the mid-line.

Meanwhile, as altcoin season kicks off, early presales like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) could even outperform DOGE as investors chase the most promising opportunity during the cycle.

