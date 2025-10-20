Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is DOGE About to Pump As Elon Musk Announces XHandles Marketplace?
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Elon Musk’s X platform just announced its new marketplace called XHandles.
Great news for those who enjoy collecting special usernames, now they can officially buy ones they like. This isn’t X’s original idea though, as Telegram did it first and used TON as the official currency for buying and selling on its platform.
That’s why Dogecoin supporters are now expecting a similar kind of integration, and knowing Elon, this seems almost certain to happen since Dogecoin has been integrated into nearly every product he’s involved with.
On top of that, DOGE is now back above $0.20. The last couple of weeks have been tough for the market, and the fact that DOGE only dipped to $0.17 is worth noting.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Let’s Go Back To $1
In our last article, we pointed out that investors should watch for DOGE to break above 0.20. It’s now back above that level, but not quite a confirmed breakout yet.
Still, the move looks promising as momentum starts to shift. The bounce itself is bullish, especially with the Dogecoin ETF decision getting closer. That approval could be exactly what DOGE needs to make a real move back toward 0.30.
Of course, this all depends on how the broader market performs, and whether Trump holds off on any new tariffs on China for a while.
Right now, the RSI sits around 61, showing strong bullish momentum. If DOGE can flip 0.20 into solid support and hold above it, that would confirm a clearer bullish setup.
What About “The Dogecoin Of This Cycle? Maxi Doge Is Here
While Dogecoin is finally showing some life again, there’s another meme coin that’s starting to steal attention fast, Maxi Doge. It is being hyped up as the Dogecoin of this cycle, and it actually has the numbers to back that up.
Maxi Doge brings back the original meme coin energy but with smarter tokenomics and real utility. It offers up to 82% APY in staking rewards, a fair launch that keeps whales from taking over, and a growing community that’s building fast. This is not just another meme coin pump, it is shaping into an actual ecosystem built for both hype and sustainability.
The project has already raised over 3.69 million in its presale, proving that retail and whales are both paying attention. Early buyers are calling it Dogecoin 2.0, not because it is trying to copy DOGE, but because it carries that same raw community energy that made Dogecoin iconic, just with better economics and earning potential.
With the presale almost over and momentum building, Maxi Doge could be the next big name in meme coins. If Dogecoin runs again, Maxi Doge might be the one leading the charge this time around.Visit the Official Website Here
- XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s New $1B Deal Could Put XRP at the Center of Fortune 500 Payments
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano, PEPE by the End of 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: Bullish Options Spike Signals Massive Altcoin Rotation from BTC/ETH to XRP and SOL
- [LIVE] Major Online Platforms Face Outages Amid AWS Disruption — Coinbase Among Those Affected
- Ethereum Price Prediction: Examining Onchain Metrics After ETH Posts Solid 24h and 7d Gains
- XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s New $1B Deal Could Put XRP at the Center of Fortune 500 Payments
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano, PEPE by the End of 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: Bullish Options Spike Signals Massive Altcoin Rotation from BTC/ETH to XRP and SOL
- [LIVE] Major Online Platforms Face Outages Amid AWS Disruption — Coinbase Among Those Affected
- Ethereum Price Prediction: Examining Onchain Metrics After ETH Posts Solid 24h and 7d Gains