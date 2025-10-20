Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is DOGE About to Pump As Elon Musk Announces XHandles Marketplace?

Elon Musk’s X platform just announced its new marketplace called XHandles.

Great news for those who enjoy collecting special usernames, now they can officially buy ones they like. This isn’t X’s original idea though, as Telegram did it first and used TON as the official currency for buying and selling on its platform.

That’s why Dogecoin supporters are now expecting a similar kind of integration, and knowing Elon, this seems almost certain to happen since Dogecoin has been integrated into nearly every product he’s involved with.

crazy how $DOGE went from "haha funny dog money" to payment infrastructure with institutional backing and people STILL call it a meme like that's supposed to be an insult pic.twitter.com/Bh1kpDMIiR — swole dogg (@doggo2swole) October 19, 2025

On top of that, DOGE is now back above $0.20. The last couple of weeks have been tough for the market, and the fact that DOGE only dipped to $0.17 is worth noting.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Let’s Go Back To $1

Source: DOGEUSD / TradingView

In our last article, we pointed out that investors should watch for DOGE to break above 0.20. It’s now back above that level, but not quite a confirmed breakout yet.

Still, the move looks promising as momentum starts to shift. The bounce itself is bullish, especially with the Dogecoin ETF decision getting closer. That approval could be exactly what DOGE needs to make a real move back toward 0.30.

Of course, this all depends on how the broader market performs, and whether Trump holds off on any new tariffs on China for a while.

Right now, the RSI sits around 61, showing strong bullish momentum. If DOGE can flip 0.20 into solid support and hold above it, that would confirm a clearer bullish setup.

