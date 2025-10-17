Dogecoin Price Prediction: Hidden On-Chain Data Shows Whales Buying Billions in DOGE – Is Some Big News Coming?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin and the crypto market keep sliding lower every day, and honestly, it is disappointing for a lot of investors. Just before October started, everyone was hyped up, calling it “Uptober,” expecting a strong rally. But no one saw Trump’s sudden tariff move coming, and that flipped the sentiment fast.

Still, while this dip might feel like the end for some traders, it is looking like an opportunity for the big players. Whales are already loading up on solid altcoins, and of course, Dogecoin is one of their main targets.

Hidden On-Chain Data Shows Whales Buying Billions in DOGE – Is Some Big News Coming?

You know what’s interesting? Dogecoin has actually been holding up better than most lately. It dropped from $0.25 to around $0.18, about a 25% dip, while XRP, one of the top altcoins, fell roughly 20% over the same stretch. That kind of resilience has not gone unnoticed.

Whales have been stacking up DOGE hard, buying about 1.7 billion coins worth over $338 million this week. Big players usually buy during quiet or fearful market phases to set themselves up for the next move up.

On the other hand, retail traders are still nervous. The Fear and Greed Index is at 32, which signals peak fear, and the number of new Dogecoin wallets has dropped by 17% in just three days. That shows smaller investors are pulling back while whales keep quietly buying the dip.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Can It Finally Break Past $0.20?

Dogecoin’s price is sitting in a neutral but important zone right now, caught between heavy resistance around 0.20 and solid demand near 0.155.

It sits just below 0.20, which has rejected the price a few times before. If DOGE can finally break above that level, it could push up toward 0.27 and maybe even test the big supply zone near 0.30.

If it fails to hold where it is, though, a pullback to around 0.175 looks likely, and a deeper drop into the demand zone could follow.

The RSI is right in the middle, meaning the price could swing either way. The market still looks a bit bearish, so a downside move seems more likely for now, but you never know, whales might have something up their sleeve.

