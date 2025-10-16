Dogecoin Price Prediction: Huge Sell-Off After NASDAQ News – Is This the Calm Before the Next Big Move?

Dogecoin whales are dumping, but smart money sees opportunity – Dogecoin price prediction teases a major rebound after Nasdaq news.

Dogecoin whales are dumping and the charts are flashing red. Is a bearish Dogecoin price prediction now unavoidable?

Just three days ago, House of Doge – the corporate arm of the Dogecoin project backed by its Foundation and community – announced plans to merge with a Nasdaq-listed company and launch its own treasury.

But despite the bullish headline, on-chain data paints a different picture.

Large holders have been rapidly exiting their positions. Net position change data shows an aggressive sell-off trend, with whale wallets offloading 360 million DOGE, worth approximately $74 million.

This likely coincided with the broader flash crash across the market, but the scale of Dogecoin-specific selling is hard to ignore.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Key Trend Line Bounce Still Favors Bullish Outlook

Dogecoin (DOGE) just bounced off a key trend line, signaling strong buyer support even as whales continue to sell.

The token is holding steady at $0.20, with volumes spiking to 10% of its circulating supply. If DOGE clears the $0.22 resistance, it could be the start of a major rally to $0.45 or higher.

That said, if large holders keep dumping, a break below trend line support could open the door to $0.14 or even $0.12.

Still, history shows that dog-themed tokens have outperformed across multiple cycles.

