Cryptonews Price Analysis

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Huge Sell-Off After NASDAQ News – Is This the Calm Before the Next Big Move?

DOGE Price Dogecoin Meme Coins
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria.
Dogecoin whales are dumping, but smart money sees opportunity – Dogecoin price prediction teases a major rebound after Nasdaq news.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends.

Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Dogecoin whales are dumping and the charts are flashing red. Is a bearish Dogecoin price prediction now unavoidable?

Just three days ago, House of Doge – the corporate arm of the Dogecoin project backed by its Foundation and community – announced plans to merge with a Nasdaq-listed company and launch its own treasury.

But despite the bullish headline, on-chain data paints a different picture.

Large holders have been rapidly exiting their positions. Net position change data shows an aggressive sell-off trend, with whale wallets offloading 360 million DOGE, worth approximately $74 million.

This likely coincided with the broader flash crash across the market, but the scale of Dogecoin-specific selling is hard to ignore.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Key Trend Line Bounce Still Favors Bullish Outlook

Dogecoin (DOGE) just bounced off a key trend line, signaling strong buyer support even as whales continue to sell.

The token is holding steady at $0.20, with volumes spiking to 10% of its circulating supply. If DOGE clears the $0.22 resistance, it could be the start of a major rally to $0.45 or higher.

dogecoin price chart

That said, if large holders keep dumping, a break below trend line support could open the door to $0.14 or even $0.12.

Still, history shows that dog-themed tokens have outperformed across multiple cycles.

Now, a new crypto presale is gaining traction fast: Maxi Doge ($MAXI), an early-stage project positioning itself as Dogecoin’s overhyped brother and backed by a fully degen trading bot fund.

Early buyers are rushing in while it’s still below radar.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI): The Next-Gen Dogecoin That’s Built Different

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is what happens when you take Dogecoin’s energy, crank it up with Red Bull, and throw it headfirst into a bull market.

This isn’t just another meme coin – it’s built for degens, traders, and meme lovers who believe in going hard or going home.

With trading contests, community-driven hype, and real rewards, $MAXI fuels its holders with more than just vibes.

maxi doge crypto presale

But here’s where it gets wild:

25% of all presale funds are used to invest in other tokens with massive potential.

Yes, seriously. Any gains from that degen fund go straight into marketing and partnerships – pushing $MAXI further into the spotlight.

So far, over $3.6 million has been raised, and momentum is building fast.

To grab your bag before the next price hike, go to the official Maxi Doge site, connect your wallet (like Best Wallet).

You can swap ETH or USDT – or use a bank card to invest directly.

Buy MAXI Here.

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 16, 2025 – Crypto Market Remains in Red; Bitcoin Stuck Below $112K, Ethereum Hovers Near $4K as Traders Await Fresh Catalyst
2025-10-16 04:37:43
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: SEC Filings Hint at Imminent ETF Launch – Is This XRP’s Moment to Hit $1,000?
2025-10-13 23:24:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Billionaire Elon Musk Calls Bitcoin ‘Superior’ to Money Issued by Government – $1 Million BTC Incoming?
2025-10-15 13:51:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-16 13:57:08
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-16 14:48:39
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-16 15:22:59
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-16 15:05:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-17 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.1885
4.30 %
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Digital Dollars and Gold Just Landed on SOL – Is Wall Street Coming to Solana?
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
2025-10-16 23:34:00
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 16 October – XRP, Tether Gold, PEPE
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-10-16 23:30:00
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
