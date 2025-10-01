Dogecoin Price Prediction: History Says a Huge Pump Is About to Happen Right Now – Will DOGE Repeat Its 2017 and 2021 Breakouts?

DOGE just bounced from key support with $2.6B volume – Dogecoin price prediction hints a rally toward $1 and beyond.

Dogecoin has shown signs of life with a fresh 24-hour jump – and one popular analyst now sees a familiar pattern forming, supporting a bullish Dogecoin price prediction.

Trader EtherNasyional, followed by more than 26,000 users on X, shared a chart revealing that DOGE may be repeating the same setup seen before its 2017 and 2021 breakouts.

If history repeats, the next major rally could already be underway.

The parabolic run of $DOGE is inevitable.



Dogecoin hasn't actually pumped up in the current cycle yet. pic.twitter.com/uy0rHaXTrx — EᴛʜᴇʀNᴀꜱʏᴏɴᴀL 💹🧲 (@EtherNasyonaL) September 29, 2025

After months of downward pressure, Dogecoin has broken out above a key trendline, signaling a confirmed reversal that has historically preceded major rallies and new all-time highs.

This breakout has already occurred during the current cycle, opening the door for DOGE to explore uncharted price territory in the weeks ahead.

What’s more, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) appears to have bottomed out – just like it did before previous explosive runs – setting the stage for the next leg up in Dogecoin’s bullish trajectory.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Volumes Rise After Trend Line Support Bounce

In the past 24 hours, DOGE has delivered a 6% gain, and trading volumes have jumped to 7% of the token’s circulating supply at $2.6 billion.

This uptick comes after the token bounced off a key trend line support that is in confluence with the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA).

This increases the technical relevance of this level while trading volumes confirm that buying pressure has increased.

As a result, DOGE could soon retest the upper bound of its rising wedge pattern near $0.32. But if EtherNasyonal’s historical pattern analysis plays out, a sharper rally toward $0.40 could follow – with $1 firmly on the horizon.

This sets up a potential 322% gain for Dogecoin in the near term.

Beyond DOGE, top meme coins and early-stage presales could offer even greater upside now that altcoin season is underway.

One standout is Maxi Doge ($MAXI), which has already attracted over $2 million in funding and is being positioned by investors as a 10X contender this cycle.

