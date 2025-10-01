BTC $117,550.12 3.65%
Price Analysis

Dogecoin Price Prediction: History Says a Huge Pump Is About to Happen Right Now – Will DOGE Repeat Its 2017 and 2021 Breakouts?

Dogecoin Meme Coins Price Prediction
DOGE just bounced from key support with $2.6B volume – Dogecoin price prediction hints a rally toward $1 and beyond.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1759319812-dogecoin-price-prediction-4

Dogecoin has shown signs of life with a fresh 24-hour jump – and one popular analyst now sees a familiar pattern forming, supporting a bullish Dogecoin price prediction.

Trader EtherNasyional, followed by more than 26,000 users on X, shared a chart revealing that DOGE may be repeating the same setup seen before its 2017 and 2021 breakouts.

If history repeats, the next major rally could already be underway.

After months of downward pressure, Dogecoin has broken out above a key trendline, signaling a confirmed reversal that has historically preceded major rallies and new all-time highs.

This breakout has already occurred during the current cycle, opening the door for DOGE to explore uncharted price territory in the weeks ahead.

What’s more, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) appears to have bottomed out – just like it did before previous explosive runs – setting the stage for the next leg up in Dogecoin’s bullish trajectory.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Volumes Rise After Trend Line Support Bounce

In the past 24 hours, DOGE has delivered a 6% gain, and trading volumes have jumped to 7% of the token’s circulating supply at $2.6 billion.

dogecoin price chart

This uptick comes after the token bounced off a key trend line support that is in confluence with the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA).

This increases the technical relevance of this level while trading volumes confirm that buying pressure has increased.

As a result, DOGE could soon retest the upper bound of its rising wedge pattern near $0.32. But if EtherNasyonal’s historical pattern analysis plays out, a sharper rally toward $0.40 could follow – with $1 firmly on the horizon.

This sets up a potential 322% gain for Dogecoin in the near term.

Beyond DOGE, top meme coins and early-stage presales could offer even greater upside now that altcoin season is underway.

One standout is Maxi Doge ($MAXI), which has already attracted over $2 million in funding and is being positioned by investors as a 10X contender this cycle.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Plans to Leverage Its Way Out of Mom’s Basement

Meet Maxi Doge ($MAXI), an Ethereum dog-themed meme coin that fully embraces the energy that bull markets bring along.

maxi doge crypto presale

Instead of promising utility, this Shiba Inu uses 1000X leverage to turn its retail budget into a bazooka that can compete with whales’ firepower.

Holding $MAXI also allows holders to participate in a thriving community where traders can share strategies, signals, and ideas to earn attractive rewards and some bragging rights.

Up to 25% of the presale’s proceeds will be deployed into the most promising tokens of this cycle. These leveraged positions will yield some extra income to the $MAXI community and will boost the token’s value once they start to pay off.

To buy $MAXI and join the pump, simply head to the Maxi Doge official website and connect an Ethereum-compatible wallet like Best Wallet.

You can either swap USDT or ETH for this token or use a bank card to invest.

Visit the Official Maxi Doge Website Here

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Nasdaq Firm Goes All In on SOL – Can This Be the Catalyst for a $500 Target?
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
2025-10-01 17:21:59
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Exploded 833% Last October – Can It Repeat That Moonshot in 30 Days?
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed Balaha
2025-10-01 16:02:57
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
