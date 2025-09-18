BTC $117,296.35 0.63%
ETH $4,601.30 0.12%
SOL $247.65 1.21%
PEPE $0.000011 0.53%
SHIB $0.000013 -0.44%
DOGE $0.27 -1.01%
XRP $3.08 -0.15%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.29
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOJE ETF Set to Launch Today – Could DOGE Be the Next Bitcoin?

Dogecoin Dogecoin ETF Price Prediction
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
First Dogecoin ETF launches today – Dogecoin price prediction now hints at a $2 target and $300B market cap this cycle.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1758194766-dogecoin-price-predictoin

The wait is over as the first meme coin exchange-traded fund (ETF) has officially hit the trading floor, boosting the current Dogecoin price prediction.

After multiple delays, the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) began trading this morning as the opening bell rang.

This vehicle now provides direct exposure to the top meme coin via the U.S. regulated markets.

In the past 24 hours, DOGE’s price has jumped 5.4% ahead of the launch, while the token has gained 27% over the last 30 days.

The stage looks set for altcoin season to continue, with current market conditions boosting meme coin sentiments.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Can DOGE Really Hit $2 This Cycle?

Dogecoin’s recent price action has carved out a rising wedge – a classic bullish continuation pattern that often signals major breakouts ahead.

With the launch of the first Dogecoin ETF now official, awareness of $DOGE is set to grow rapidly as retail and institutional investors alike gain exposure through regulated channels.

dogecoin price chart

If DOGE can break above the key $0.32 resistance level, it would open the door to a retest of its December 2024 highs.

From there, a breakout could quickly push DOGE toward $2 – a level that would bring its market cap close to $300 billion, placing it behind only Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The recent Fed rate cut only strengthens the bullish case, fueling risk appetite across the crypto market.

While DOGE remains the category leader, a fast-moving crypto presale like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is quickly capturing investor attention.

With more than $2 million raised in just a few weeks, it has the potential to become the next breakout meme coin.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Captures This Market’s Energy With 1000X Leverage Trades

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) isn’t just another meme coin – it’s the caffeinated, chart-staring dog that refuses to shut off the screen until the candles turn vertical.

maxi doge crypto presale

This pup lives on Ethereum and runs on pure bull-market adrenaline. Think of it as a Shiba Inu that binges energy drinks, scrolls Crypto Twitter at 3 a.m., and decides that “number go up” is the only lifestyle worth living.

The Maxi Fund takes up to 25% of presale proceeds and sends them straight into the most promising tokens while boosting the size of its positions with 1000X leverage. In Maxi’s land, safe plays are for boomers.

To buy the Maxi Doge token before it hits exchanges, visit the official Maxi Doge website and connect a compatible wallet (like Best Wallet).

You can complete your purchase in seconds using crypto or a bank card.

Visit the Official Website Here
Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-18 14:33:56
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-18 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.2790
1.01 %
Dogecoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,312,858,114,027
0.69
Trending Crypto
Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-18 14:33:56
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-18 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 18 September – XRP, Binance Coin, Shiba Inu
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-09-18 22:35:00
News
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Solana by the End of 2025
Tim Hakki
Tim Hakki
2025-09-18 22:30:00
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors