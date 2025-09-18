Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOJE ETF Set to Launch Today – Could DOGE Be the Next Bitcoin?

First Dogecoin ETF launches today – Dogecoin price prediction now hints at a $2 target and $300B market cap this cycle.

The wait is over as the first meme coin exchange-traded fund (ETF) has officially hit the trading floor, boosting the current Dogecoin price prediction.

After multiple delays, the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) began trading this morning as the opening bell rang.

This vehicle now provides direct exposure to the top meme coin via the U.S. regulated markets.

At REX, we’re building the next generation of crypto ETFs that bring investors simple, regulated access to digital assets.



Today, we’re excited to announce the launch of:

· $DOJE – the first ETF offering exposure to spot $DOGE in the U.S.

· $XRPR – the first ETF offering… pic.twitter.com/Y709c4zonO — REX Shares (@REXShares) September 18, 2025

In the past 24 hours, DOGE’s price has jumped 5.4% ahead of the launch, while the token has gained 27% over the last 30 days.

The stage looks set for altcoin season to continue, with current market conditions boosting meme coin sentiments.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Can DOGE Really Hit $2 This Cycle?

Dogecoin’s recent price action has carved out a rising wedge – a classic bullish continuation pattern that often signals major breakouts ahead.

With the launch of the first Dogecoin ETF now official, awareness of $DOGE is set to grow rapidly as retail and institutional investors alike gain exposure through regulated channels.

If DOGE can break above the key $0.32 resistance level, it would open the door to a retest of its December 2024 highs.

From there, a breakout could quickly push DOGE toward $2 – a level that would bring its market cap close to $300 billion, placing it behind only Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The recent Fed rate cut only strengthens the bullish case, fueling risk appetite across the crypto market.

While DOGE remains the category leader, a fast-moving crypto presale like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is quickly capturing investor attention.

With more than $2 million raised in just a few weeks, it has the potential to become the next breakout meme coin.

