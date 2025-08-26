BTC $110,424.58 -2.19%
ETH $4,557.01 -1.78%
SOL $192.10 -3.05%
PEPE $0.000010 -2.18%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.38%
DOGE $0.21 -2.76%
XRP $2.94 -0.93%
ETH Gas (gwei) 2.05
Cryptonews Industry Talk

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Whales Are Quietly De-Risking – Could a Major Sell-Off Be Just Beginning?

Adoption DOGE Dogecoin
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Quiet whale exits are flashing red flags – Dogecoin price prediction now hints at a potential breakdown for DOGE.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

After weeks of muted action, the Dogecoin price is now hovering around $0.21, but recent on-chain data is flashing warning signs – strengthening the case for a bearish Dogecoin price prediction.

Throughout August, DOGE has posted losses across all major timeframes, with much of the pressure linked to quiet de-risking by large whale wallets.

These major holders are steadily trimming their positions, sparking fears that a broader sell-off may be just beginning, especially as sentiment across the crypto market shifts toward Fear.

With retail investors growing cautious and whales exiting in silence, the next move for DOGE could be critical.

DOGE Whales Distribution Analysis Reveals Strategic De-Risking

Data from cryptocurrency analytics platform Santiment shows Dogecoin’s supply distribution patterns from February through August 2025 provide strong evidence of portfolio de-risking among the token’s largest stakeholders.

Large Whale Activity (100M-1B+ coins) shows considerable volatility alongside a general downward trajectory since May 2025 peak of $0.248

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Whales Are Quietly De-Risking – Could a Major Sell-Off Be Just Beginning?
Source: Santiment

The sharp decline from May highs suggests major holders have been systematically reducing their positions.

Similarly, Mid-Tier Whales (10M-100M coins) display volatility throughout the analyzed period, with patterns indicating this segment is also decreasing exposure to DOGE holdings.

Whale transaction count data also support the subtle de-risking behavior among DOGE large holders, potentially foreshadowing a looming Dogecoin sell-off.

June and July witnessed a dramatic spike in whale transaction volumes, followed by a notable decline phase beginning in early August that aligns with supply distribution patterns.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Whales Are Quietly De-Risking – Could a Major Sell-Off Be Just Beginning?
Source: Santiment

Only three whales executed transactions exceeding $1 million in DOGE value since June’s start, with most August transactions ranging between $100,000-$250,000.

Throughout Q1 2025, DOGE whales regularly accumulated billions of Dogecoin tokens, a pattern not witnessed in recent periods.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Technical Analysis Hints at a Major Sell-off

The DOGE/USDT price chart shows a vulnerable technical setup that corresponds with the whale distribution data.

DOGE is currently trading at $0.21059, and is testing crucial support levels following rejection from the psychological resistance at $0.255.

The ascending trendline support maintained since June faces severe pressure, which represents the final technical defense before a potential breakdown.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Whales Are Quietly De-Risking – Could a Major Sell-Off Be Just Beginning?
Source: TradingView

Notably, the RSI indicator at 45.44 also reflects diminishing momentum and suggests the asset transitions from neutral territory toward oversold conditions, indicating minimal buying interest at present levels.

A break below this critical threshold would likely trigger accelerated selling toward the $0.1889-$0.16131 support zones, representing a potential 16-23% decline from current price levels.

Maxi Doge Offers Investors a “Beta” To Dogecoin Amid Sell-off Concerns

While Dogecoin struggles and prices continue to fall, some investors are turning to newer meme coins with stronger momentum.

One standout is Maxi Doge ($MAXI) – a fresh meme token currently in its presale phase.

Launched less than a month ago, Maxi Doge has gained serious attention thanks to its viral branding, high-energy vibe, and potential for major returns.

The project has already raised over $1.55 million, signaling strong community interest.

With hype building fast, Maxi Doge could be one of 2025’s top-performing new crypto projects.

Many early buyers are snapping up $MAXI tokens in hopes of landing 100X gains, just like those who got into Dogecoin early in 2020.

Right now, you can still grab 1 MAXI for just $0.000254 – but this presale price won’t last much longer.

To buy, simply visit the official Maxi Doge website, connect your wallet (like Best Wallet).

You can make your purchase using crypto or a bank card in just seconds.

Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Latest ChatGPT 5 Predicts XRP, SOL and ETH Prices for End of 2025
2025-08-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-25 11:55:53
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-26 14:06:47
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$110,425
2.19 %
Bitcoin
Ethereum
ETH
$4,557
1.78 %
Ethereum

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,036,891,999,992
1.31
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Latest ChatGPT 5 Predicts XRP, SOL and ETH Prices for End of 2025
2025-08-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-25 11:55:53
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-26 14:06:47
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Quant ($QNT) Climbs 1.4% as Fusion Devnet and Sibos 2025 Boost Adoption Outlook
2025-08-26 15:42:59
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Finds Strong Support – September Rate Cuts Trigger a Breakout to $3 and Beyond
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-08-26 15:29:39
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors