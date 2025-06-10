BTC $110,244.16 0.15%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Ready to Explode? 4 Bullish Catalysts You Can’t Ignore

DOGE Price Dogecoin Price Prediction
In this Dogecoin price prediction we look at one traders' technical analysis that points to an upcoming surge to $0.40.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Dogecoin (DOGE) has gone up by nearly 3% in the past 24 hours as trading volumes have exploded by 57%.

One analyst shared four reasons why DOGE could be poised to deliver strong gains in the next few days amid the confluence of multiple bullish signals.

dogecoin price prediction

Trader KJThaLibra shared his thesis for DOGE on the TradingView website this week. To support his bullish Dogecoin price prediction, he first cited a bullish divergence in the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI).

This means that, even though the price has made lower lows, this momentum oscillator has made a higher low.

Moreover, the RSI has hit oversold and the price is about to tag its trend line resistance for a fourth time after coming out of this extremely bearish territory.

Finally, the price action made a higher low, marking the potential end of the downtrend.

These four reasons combined support a bullish DOGE price forecast with a preliminary price target of $0.40 for the meme coin.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Could Hit $0.26 First After Bouncing Off Key Support

Looking at the daily chart, the price hit a key support and bounced off the $0.168 level five days ago and has gone up in three out of the past five days.

Now that the token has broken the $0.185 resistance, this level could act as support after a bullish move to the $0.21, which looks like the next plausible target for DOGE.

dogecoin price chart

Meanwhile, a bullish breakout could propel the meme coin to $0.26 first before aiming for KJThaLibra’s mid-term target of $0.40.

Momentum indicators support a bullish Dogecoin price prediction as the RSI moved above the 14-day moving average while the MACD seems poised to cross above the signal line in the daily chart – also a buy signal.

A golden cross between the 9-day and 21-day EMA could provide confirmation of the beginning of a short-term uptrend. In the context of an overall market recovery, this implies that DOGE could make a higher high soon and confirms this trader’s view.

As meme coins make a strong comeback, the best crypto presales like SUBBD could deliver huge gains to early buyers who take advantage of the token’s discounted price.

SUBBD Will Soon Launch Its Top-Notch Decentralized Content Distribution Platform

SUBBD (SUBBD) is introducing a new content distribution platform that relies on the power of blockchain technology and decentralization to offer a better environment for creators.

subbd crypto presale

The project has already attracted more than 2,500 influencers with a combined following of more than 250 million fans who will contribute to making the platform attractive and popular in a short period.

The $SUBBD token gives creators a say on the project’s roadmap, including how content is moderated. This will help avoid unfair bans and other restrictive policies that have affected creators’ income for years within centralized platforms.

Meanwhile, fans will benefit from using $SUBBD to pay for platform fees in the form of subscription discounts, custom requests, and early access to features.

To buy $SUBBD at its discounted presale price ahead of its exchange listings, head to the SUBBD website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet). You can either swap ETH or USDT or use a bank card to invest.

Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
