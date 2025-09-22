Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Nails Higher Highs – Wall Street Thinks “$1 Zone” is Loading Up

DOGE dips 10% but Wall Street stays bullish – Dogecoin price prediction hints ETF inflows could drive a rally to $1.

Author Alejandro Arrieche Author Alejandro Arrieche About Author Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 22, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

DOGE has dropped 10% in the past 24 hours, but the launch of the first-ever Dogecoin ETF has Wall Street leaning toward a bullish Dogecoin price prediction.

The REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF ($DOJE) began trading on Thursday and immediately drew massive interest, with over $50 million worth of shares exchanged within minutes of launch.

This regulated vehicle offers direct exposure to the meme coin and has kicked off a new era for this entire category.

Data from REX-Osprey’s official website shows that assets under management have progressively climbed to $4 million.

Hence, despite today’s strong retreat, both retail and institutional interest in the token seems strong. As ETF inflows increase, the demand for DOGE will rise, and Wall Street knows it.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Market Shakes Off Excess Leverage And Creates Room for New Buyers

Trading volumes have exploded by nearly 200% in the past 24 hours, hitting $5 billion and representing 14% of Dogecoin’s circulating market cap.

This underscores just how intense the selling pressure has become, with crypto liquidations now approaching $2 billion across the market.

Yet this kind of volatility often opens the door for late buyers to strike — and DOGE is fast approaching a major trend line support at $0.22.

If it holds, we could see a powerful bounce that reignites bullish momentum. A breakout above $0.40 would confirm a bullish Dogecoin price prediction and pave the way for a push toward $1.

With the $DOJE ETF now live and institutional capital beginning to circle, DOGE could soon enter price discovery mode.

And for those looking to front-run the next explosive meme coin, the Maxi Doge ($MAXI) presale may be the most degen-friendly way to do it.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Chases Glory as Altcoin Season Kicks Off

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) isn’t just another meme coin – it’s the overcharged Shiba who treats every chart like it’s a straight line to the moon.

Sleep? None.

Red candles? Never heard of them.

The Maxi Fund tosses a quarter of the presale’s proceeds straight into the wildest plays of the cycle, cranking the dial to the max because moderation is boring. When the market stumbles, Maxi sees it as fuel – pressing harder instead of pulling back.

Forget about careful moves and tidy risk strategies. Maxi lives off chaos, thriving in the kind of volatility that scares others away.

This Shiba’s mission? Leverage up and make it big.

To join the $MAXI army, head to the Maxi Doge website and link your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can buy the $MAXI token early by swapping existing crypto or using a bank card to complete the transaction.