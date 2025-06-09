Dogecoin Price Prediction: ‘DOGE Millionaire’ Doubles Down on Memes – Which Coin is He Buying Now?

The 'Doge Millionaire' continues to hold almost $1 million in Dogecoin, in addition to newer meme tokens.

The Dogecoin price (DOGE) is flashing strength today, climbing back above $0.185 even as most of the crypto market trends lower.

Despite recent dips, DOGE still holds a solid 27% gain year-on-year, and growing chatter around whale accumulation could signal the start of a bigger move.

Such price action emerges as self-proclaimed Dogecoin Millionaire Glauber Contessoto has recently been branching into other meme tokens, including PEPE, BRETT and WIF.

But while this might seem like he has abandoned DOGE, Contessoto is still holding onto the meme token, indicating that he believes it has a very positive long-term price prediction.

Contessoto actually invested in PEPE back in February, ditching his Ethereum holdings and putting $1 million into the frog-themed meme token.

$PEPE is at a $6 Billion dollar mcap



3 months after I posted this…



Is it too early to revisit this tweet?



My $PEPE is currently worth $1.5 Million



🐸🚀 https://t.co/y02LBflUw3 — SlumDOGE Millionaire (@ProTheDoge) May 12, 2025

The Doge Millionaire has also opened positions in BRETT and WIF in recent weeks, with the trader posting a couple of weeks ago that he switched from TOSHI to BRETT.

But as mentioned above, he continues to hold just over 5 million DOGE, or about $925,000 at today’s prices.

This stands as a big vote of confidence in the long-running meme token, which despite underwhelming in the first half of 2025 may have the potential to have a stronger second half of the year.

And if we look at its chart today, we see that it’s potentially in a very bullish position, with its indicators bottoming out recently.

Source: TradingView

Its RSI (purple), for example, touched 30 a few days ago and now appears to have begun a climb upwards.

At the same time, DOGE’s 30-day average (orange) is about to bottom out in relation to the 200-day (blue), another signal that we could be in for an upwards correction.

But we may have to wait for the Dogecoin price to fall a little further before it has a sustained recovery, given that some whales have been sending the coin to exchanges in the past week.

After that, it should return to $0.20 by the end of June, and $0.50+ by August.

New Meme Tokens with Strong Fundamentals

If DOGE still seems a little too uncertain for some traders, they may prefer to investigate newer meme tokens, with several new examples boasting interesting fundamentals.

New ERC-20 token Bitcoin Bull (BULL) is capturing serious attention as it combines meme coin energy with real Bitcoin utility — including BTC airdrops for holders.

With nearly $7 million raised and just 20 days left in its presale, investors are rushing to secure their bags before the next price increase.

Hold tight, bulls. 🐂



When Bitcoin hits $150K, BTCBULL airdrop goes live.



Step by step. Candle by candle. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/d9ctOBDSDn — BTCBULL_TOKEN (@BTCBULL_TOKEN) June 4, 2025

What sets BTCBULL apart is its unique tokenomics:

🔸 Bitcoin airdrops are distributed to $BTCBULL holders each time BTC hits a $50K milestone, starting at $150,000.

🔸 A token burn is triggered for every $25K BTC rise — beginning with a major burn at $125,000 — slashing supply and boosting scarcity.

This dual reward structure not only incentivizes holding but also positions BTCBULL as one of the most explosive presale opportunities of the year.

Built on Ethereum with a total supply of 21 billion tokens, BTCBULL is also fully stakeable, offering dynamic APYs during and after the presale.

To join the sale before it’s too late, you need simply go to the Bitcoin Bull website and connect a wallet, such as Best Wallet.

BTCBULL is available at $0.002555, a price which could end up seeming very cheap when the token goes live.