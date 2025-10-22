Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Down Barely 1% in 24H, Is a Reversal Happening Now?

BlackRock ETF rumors fuel excitement – Dogecoin price prediction hints at a major rebound as DOGE defends the $0.19 level.

Selling pressure on DOGE appears to have eased in the past 24 hours as the token has retreated by less than 0.1%. The $0.19 level appears to be acting as strong support for now, favoring a bullish Dogecoin price prediction .

Dogecoin has seen its price plummet by nearly 21% in the past month as the market’s appetite for meme coins has been relatively weak this year.

Insiders say BlackRock is preparing to file for a $DOGE ETF by month-end. pic.twitter.com/i20vZ2GlUO — CEO (@Investments_CEO) October 22, 2025

Except for a handful of exotic tokens like MemeCore (M) and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), the overall performance of tokens in this category has been underwhelming.

However, one development in particular could change things around for $DOGE. According to a prominent X account from the pseudonymous user @Investments_CEO, BlackRock could soon launch a Dogecoin ETF.

This account is followed by more than 600,000 users, so this could reach some ears and end up catalyzing a short-term uptick in DOGE’s price.

In the meantime, the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF ($DOJE), the only spot ETF linked to this meme coin and listed in the United States thus far, has attracted over $30 million in assets since its launch.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Stays Above Key Support During Latest Pullback

Looking at the daily chart, Dogecoin has bounced off its trend line support lately and seems ready to restart its uptrend.

There seems to be strong support at around $0.17 and $0.19, and the token could have entered a phase of accumulation as the market waits for the next driver.

Next week’s interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve could provide a boost for cryptocurrencies if the U.S. central bank opts to cut rates as expected.

In that case, DOGE could rapidly rise to $0.23, the key resistance to watch at the moment, and continue to move upwards if positive momentum gains enough traction.

