Price Analysis

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Down Barely 1% in 24H, Is a Reversal Happening Now?

DOGE Price Dogecoin ETF Meme Coins
BlackRock ETF rumors fuel excitement – Dogecoin price prediction hints at a major rebound as DOGE defends the $0.19 level.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1761134712-dogecoin-price-prediction-1

Selling pressure on DOGE appears to have eased in the past 24 hours as the token has retreated by less than 0.1%. The $0.19 level appears to be acting as strong support for now, favoring a bullish Dogecoin price prediction.

Dogecoin has seen its price plummet by nearly 21% in the past month as the market’s appetite for meme coins has been relatively weak this year.

Except for a handful of exotic tokens like MemeCore (M) and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), the overall performance of tokens in this category has been underwhelming.

However, one development in particular could change things around for $DOGE. According to a prominent X account from the pseudonymous user @Investments_CEO, BlackRock could soon launch a Dogecoin ETF.

This account is followed by more than 600,000 users, so this could reach some ears and end up catalyzing a short-term uptick in DOGE’s price.

In the meantime, the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF ($DOJE), the only spot ETF linked to this meme coin and listed in the United States thus far, has attracted over $30 million in assets since its launch.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Stays Above Key Support During Latest Pullback

Looking at the daily chart, Dogecoin has bounced off its trend line support lately and seems ready to restart its uptrend.

dogecoin price chart

There seems to be strong support at around $0.17 and $0.19, and the token could have entered a phase of accumulation as the market waits for the next driver.

Next week’s interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve could provide a boost for cryptocurrencies if the U.S. central bank opts to cut rates as expected.

In that case, DOGE could rapidly rise to $0.23, the key resistance to watch at the moment, and continue to move upwards if positive momentum gains enough traction.

As the crypto market shakes off the latest wave of negative momentum, top crypto presales like Pepenode ($PEPENODE) continue to gain traction as investors keep looking for the next crypto that can deliver 10X or even 100X gains.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Raises $1.9M to Launch Its Fun Mine-to-Earn (M2E) Game

Mining cryptocurrencies no longer requires expensive hardware investments as Pepenode ($PEPENODE) has introduced a new trend called mine-to-earn (M2E) that makes this activity fun and hassle-free.

pepenode crypto presale

By buying $PEPENODE, players can set up a virtual server and launch as many rigs as they want to earn meme coins. The project introduces a competitive environment and rewards top miners with surprising airdrops of tokens like Bonk ($BONK) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB).

These rigs can be upgraded to increase their output by buying additional $PEPENODE tokens.

As the game’s popularity increases, so will the demand for its utility token, and early buyers will reap the highest returns once that happens.

To buy $PEPENODE and start mining, simply head to the official Pepenode website and connect an Ethereum wallet like Best Wallet.

You can either swap USDT or ETH for this token or use a bank card to invest.

Buy $PEPENODE here

Ethereum Price Prediction: Examining Onchain Metrics After ETH Posts Solid 24h and 7d Gains
2025-10-18 13:09:15
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple by the End of 2025
2025-10-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Bitcoin News
‘Trump Insider’ Whale Who Scored $160M In BTC Rout Opens $76M Bitcoin Short At 10x Leverage
2025-10-20 04:33:28
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-22 15:01:38
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-21 10:33:29
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-20 16:25:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-20 16:36:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-22 10:42:05
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.1920
4.30 %
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Fibonacci Retracement Points to $3.60 Rally, Is XRP About to Explode?
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed Balaha
2025-10-22 16:20:55
Crypto Regulation News
Stablecoin Bill Divides Lawmakers as Senator Warren Warns of Trump-Linked Conflicts of Interest
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-22 16:16:21
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
