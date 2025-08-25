BTC $112,836.08 -1.29%
Price Analysis

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Director Reveals Secret Protocol Test – DOGE Going to $10?

DOGE Price Dogecoin Meme Coins Price Prediction
Key developer reveals secret protocol test to protect the network from 51% attacks. Does this favor a Dogecoin bullish price prediction?
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1756124790-dogecoin-price-prediction

Proof-of-work (PoW) networks are under fresh scrutiny after Qubic’s 51% attack on Monero, opening the door to a major shift in Dogecoin’s future direction – and fueling a bullish Dogecoin price prediction.

Timothy Stebbing, Director of the Dogecoin Foundation, has reignited debate by reviving Project Sakura – an initiative aimed at transitioning Dogecoin from PoW to proof-of-stake (PoS).

While the proposal has sparked controversy, it represents a bold step toward modernizing Dogecoin’s infrastructure and improving long-term scalability.

If successful, the move could attract greater institutional support and reshape the narrative around DOGE as more than just a meme coin.

In light of what happened with Monero, this could be a positive change to the Dogecoin blockchain and its vision of becoming a ‘global means of exchange’, as Stebbing sees it.

“The notion that with the right mix of features, we could create a system that reflects the changing objectives of Dogecoin (a global means of exchange) vs Bitcoin (store of value), and aligns with the ‘do only good everyday’ ethos that our community has been built on,” he commented.

However, Stebbing has faced some backlash from some prominent members of the community who see it as a significant departure from the project’s original architecture.

If Project Sakura is successfully implemented, this would open up the door for staking and would protect the Dogecoin blockchain from experiencing 51% attacks like the one Monero experienced.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Could Produce 170% Gain After Support Bounce

In the past 30 days, DOGE has lost nearly 8% of its value. However, other big tokens like Bonk (BONK) and SPX6900 (SPX) have faced stronger losses of 41% and 37% during this same period, respectively.

Trading volumes have increased by 137% in the past 24 hours as DOGE hit the $0.24 resistance.

The token has been retreating for three days in a row after that. However, the daily chart shows that it is still on an uptrend. The next key support to watch from which DOGE could bounce strongly stands at $0.165.

A move to that area could raise the necessary liquidity for the token’s next leg up. If that happens, we could envision a bullish Dogecoin price prediction of $0.44 in the near term that would produce outstanding gains of nearly 170%.

While the $10 price target remains a long shot for now, it’s not off the table in the years ahead, especially if Dogecoin adoption grows, new partnerships emerge, and broader crypto momentum continues to build.

At the same time, a new Dogecoin-inspired presale called Maxi Doge (MAXI) has already raised $1.5 million, positioning itself as a high-risk, high-reward play that could be next to 10X as crypto sentiment turns euphoric.

Maxi Doge (MAXI) Embraces the Hype and Prepares to Ride the Next Pump With 1000X Leverage

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is a bold new crypto project built for this bull market.

It combines the viral energy of meme coins like Dogecoin with the hype of high-risk, high-reward trading.

The project is themed around Maxi Doge, a jacked-up version of the original DOGE, obsessed with lifting, charts, and market pumps.

Buyers can still grab discounted tokens in the presale, ahead of upcoming exchange listings, trading competitions, and community events.

With strong meme appeal, real momentum, and a fast-growing fanbase, $MAXI could be one of the biggest gainers of this cycle.

To get in early, visit the Maxi Doge website, connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can swap crypto or use a bank card to invest in just seconds.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
