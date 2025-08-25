Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Director Reveals Secret Protocol Test – DOGE Going to $10?

Key developer reveals secret protocol test to protect the network from 51% attacks. Does this favor a Dogecoin bullish price prediction?

Proof-of-work (PoW) networks are under fresh scrutiny after Qubic’s 51% attack on Monero, opening the door to a major shift in Dogecoin’s future direction – and fueling a bullish Dogecoin price prediction.

Timothy Stebbing, Director of the Dogecoin Foundation, has reignited debate by reviving Project Sakura – an initiative aimed at transitioning Dogecoin from PoW to proof-of-stake (PoS).

While the proposal has sparked controversy, it represents a bold step toward modernizing Dogecoin’s infrastructure and improving long-term scalability.

If successful, the move could attract greater institutional support and reshape the narrative around DOGE as more than just a meme coin.

Some 4am reflections on my recent posts about PoS/PoW.



I am somewhat autistic, being a software nerd there's a high predilection for that I suppose. I'm pretty good at masking it because back when I was a kid we learned to operate as functional humans in a society, and didn't… — Timothy Stebbing (@tjstebbing) August 23, 2025

In light of what happened with Monero, this could be a positive change to the Dogecoin blockchain and its vision of becoming a ‘global means of exchange’, as Stebbing sees it.

“The notion that with the right mix of features, we could create a system that reflects the changing objectives of Dogecoin (a global means of exchange) vs Bitcoin (store of value), and aligns with the ‘do only good everyday’ ethos that our community has been built on,” he commented.

However, Stebbing has faced some backlash from some prominent members of the community who see it as a significant departure from the project’s original architecture.

If Project Sakura is successfully implemented, this would open up the door for staking and would protect the Dogecoin blockchain from experiencing 51% attacks like the one Monero experienced.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Could Produce 170% Gain After Support Bounce

In the past 30 days, DOGE has lost nearly 8% of its value. However, other big tokens like Bonk (BONK) and SPX6900 (SPX) have faced stronger losses of 41% and 37% during this same period, respectively.

Trading volumes have increased by 137% in the past 24 hours as DOGE hit the $0.24 resistance.

The token has been retreating for three days in a row after that. However, the daily chart shows that it is still on an uptrend. The next key support to watch from which DOGE could bounce strongly stands at $0.165.

A move to that area could raise the necessary liquidity for the token’s next leg up. If that happens, we could envision a bullish Dogecoin price prediction of $0.44 in the near term that would produce outstanding gains of nearly 170%.

While the $10 price target remains a long shot for now, it’s not off the table in the years ahead, especially if Dogecoin adoption grows, new partnerships emerge, and broader crypto momentum continues to build.

